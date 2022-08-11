Music and art lovers are in for a treat this weekend as MTN Rwandacell PLC (MTN Rwanda) hosts the first edition of a two-day music and arts festival packed with renowned headliners in partnership with Mediadotcom dubbed A Thousand Hill Festival (ATHF).

The music and arts festival will take place at one of Kigali’s largest outdoor events venue, Canal Olympia, and is set to bring together incredibly successful local and international superstars, and multi-talented creatives. The interactive event, which will be happening every year, is expected to attract thousands of festival goers per day.

“Music brings people from all walks of life together for moments of fun and this is exactly what we want for our customers this weekend. We are excited to be hosting this 1st edition festival with an artist line up like no other. Each of these superstars is bringing something unique to the table and we know the festival attendees will surely have a great time. We would like to thank the ATHF organizing team for this great partnership and look forward to continuing to brighten lives together,” commented Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, MTN Rwanda Chief Consumer and Digital Officer during the festival’s press conference at Ubumwe Hotel.

Concert goers will be entertained by artists such as Kizz Daniel, Sheebah Karungi and from Rwanda, Bruce Melodie, Ish Kevin, Arielz Wayz, and Kivumbi King among others. This is in addition to performances from the following Deejays: DJ Toxxyk, DJ Ira, DJ Marnaud and many more.

Toyosi Oyetunji, of ATHF said “It is truly a privilege to be partnering with a global brand such as MTN. Together, we are very excited to be among those bringing back the fun this summer. This is the first of many more festivals to come and our vision is to grow it into the leading Music and Arts Festival in Rwanda while propelling the Rwanda cultural and creative industry.”

The two-day event provides festival goers with the option of attending either day of performances or even both days. The festival is also family friendly, with various activities for children to enjoy during the day.