Business
Turn Your Farm Into Tourism Hotspot
In other parts of the world, Rural and Agri-tourism have remarkably increased into importance for many world’s economies- and Rwanda may also want to take a shot at it.
Agritourism, as a form of individual relaxation, satisfies the needs of various groups of the middle class.
At the end of March, Rwanda Development Board organised a two-day training on the development of agro-based tourism products with industry stakeholders in a bid to diversify the sector’s product offerings.
For Rwandans that may have vast land on which to conduct agriculture activities, can embrace this new cluster of agri-tourism and develop required products.
The products and services assigned to Real agri-tourism can comprise of five groups including; observation of agricultural production process, including plant production, animal production and some processing, including guided or individual farm (ranch) tours.
They also include; real participation in the process of plant production, animal production and processing (e.g. help in cow milking, hay making, etc.), animal demonstrations or shows, including cow milking, sheep shearing, angora rabbit shearing, stock selling, on-farm signed walking trails; direct contact with domestic animals or the nature of farms in different kinds of petting-zoo or safaris.
Rural and agri-catering businesses (gastronomy)
Rural and agri-catering are an integral part of agri-tourism. Tourist staying temporarily or periodically in a farm have to buy at least some meals.
They can buy their meals in restaurants, make their own meals or buy catering services offered by agri- -tourism farms or other rural tourism enterprises.
There is a great variety of agri-catering services in agri-tourism and rural tourism, however there only three groups are distinguished within that cluster.
The variety is connected with source of food products, number and time of meals, places of serving meals.
Foods products may come partly from an agri-tourism farm own production or fully be purchased outside the farm.
Serving own food products farms can increase their income. One can divide meals in various ways and by three criteria; for example, by the time of serving meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner, tea, supper), by the place of served meals (in the dinning room or in the kitchen, outside home, in restaurants, etc.), or by feeding patterns (regional kitchen, national kitchen, every-day meals and holiday meals, etc.).
The idea of rural and agri-tourism lies in varieties that make the meals very special and different from the meals served by other agri-tourism farms. Each meal may be identified as an individual variant of an agri-tourism product. The unlimited possibility of meals’ differentiation causes the farms can be different from each other.
Rural and agri-accommodation services
Distinguishing of the rural and agri accommodation cluster is justified by its specific nature. All services and products of the cluster can be divided into six groups.
Rural and agri-accommodation services comprise various kinds of accommodation in rural areas. Homestead accommodation, including farm-stays, country-stays, rural home- -stays, and rural B&B seem to be the most common and the most tied with countryside and rurality.
These accommodation categories are quite specific for rural and agritourism, however the differences between them are very slight.
B&B in usual is an “umbrella term” for variety of hosted accommodation that includes a bed for the night and a breakfast in the morning. There are also some specific for agri-tourism forms of accommodation, e.g. sleeping on the hay, camping barns or bunkhouses.
With this literature on hand, Rwandan entrepreneurs may begin looking at farming as an opportunity for tourism and thus be able to convince financiers just in case they want hit the road.
Business
FAO, AU Commission Launch Guide To Help Countries Enter Africa’s New Single Market
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the African Union Commission’s Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Development (AUC-DARBE) have launched a guide to boosting intra-African agricultural trade under the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
The AfCFTA began trading on January 1, 2021, and is the largest free trade area in the world in terms of the number of countries covered. It represents a market of 1.2 billion consumers.
The Framework for Boosting Intra-African Trade in Agricultural Commodities and Services is a blueprint for expanding agricultural trade between African countries and aims to unlock the potential of the agricultural sector to contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth for Africa. Increased trade represents a paradigm shift away from business as usual and is an important part of the collaborative work towards boosting food security and nutrition for all Africans.
“The Framework provides a timely catalyst for the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems, sustainable development and prosperity in Africa. A key priority is the pursuit of industrial transformation policies and programmes that support the private sector to add value to African exports, compete with imports from outside Africa and expand opportunities for job creation,” FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa Abebe Haile-Gabriel, African Union Commissioner Josefa Sacko, and AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene jointly stated in the publication’s foreword.
Africa is a net food-importing region of commodities such as cereals, meat, dairy products, fats, oils and sugar, importing about US$80 billion worth of agricultural and food products annually. A small share of Africa’s total agricultural trade is with other African countries. Intra-African agricultural trade is estimated to be less than 20 percent.
Turning commitments into actions
The Framework will help policy-makers and the private sector to develop strategies, policies and programmes to promote intra-African agricultural trade and the development of agricultural value chains, so that stakeholders, including farmers, small and medium agri-businesses, women and youth, can reap the benefits of the AfCFTA single market.
Action areas include trade policy, trade facilitation, productive capacity, trade-related infrastructure, trade finance, factor market integration and cross-cutting issues including the strengthening of trade and market information systems.
African countries have undertaken commitments to remove tariffs on 90 percent of over 5,000 tariff lines and to liberalize services.
It is estimated that tariff liberalization in the transition phase could generate welfare gains of up to US$ 16.1 billion, and growth in intra-African total merchandise trade of 33 percent, up from 15 percent.
The AfCFTA comes after African Heads of State and Government committed in 2014 to triple intra-African trade in agricultural commodities and services by the year 2025 as part of the Malabo Declaration.
The Framework for Boosting Intra-African Trade (BIAT) in Agricultural Commodities and Services can be downloaded here.
Business
East Africa Oil Pipeline Construction Date Still Unknown
Although Tanzania and Uganda recently signed a mega deal for construction of the region’s crude oil Pipeline, the kick off date has not yet been revealed.
The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop) company general manager, Martin Tiffen briefed Press on Sunday explaining that the pipeline would start in Tanzania because the distance is longer moving into Uganda.
Tiffen explained that there are only few pending items in the way of starting construction works, including government giving not to the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts, and signing of the Host Government Agreement (HGA) with the Tanzanian government “expected in the coming weeks.”
Sources close to this mega project have noted that the reason for starting construction in Tanzania is because land acquisition there is much easier because government owns the land.
In Uganda the airport is not yet ready meaning construction materials have to be brought by road.
The Tanzanian pipeline section from the border town of Mutukula to Chongoleani terminal in Tanga at the Indian Ocean is 1,443km.
The Ugandan section from Hoima through 10 districts of Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Ssembabule, Lwengo, Kyotera to Mutukula in Rakai is 296km.
According details the construction phase is expected to generate 14,000 directs jobs, 45,000 indirect jobs by the contractors, and induced employment of another 105,000 people as a result of utilization of other services by the oil and gas sector: 57% of these are expected to be Ugandans and would yield at least U$48.5m payments annually.
The Tanzanian HGA was due for signing on Sunday but was delayed due to last minute changes in Tanzania’s shareholding in the EACOP.
The new shareholding structure, as detailed in the Shareholders Agreement, which defines the rights and responsibilities of the shareholders in the pipeline company as signed on Sunday, is; Uganda through Unoc with 15%, Total Holdings International B.V. with 62%, Tanzania through its national oil company, TPDC, with 15%, and Cnooc with 8%.
Business
Germany, Rwanda Sign Rwf90B Financing Agreement
Finance Minister, Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, and the Germany Ambassador to Rwanda, Dr. Thomas Kurz, today signed two agreements worth € 78 million (Approximately Frw 90 billion).
The financing and technical cooperation agreement is the outcome of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations that were concluded last Year between our two respective Governments.
59 million Euros of the grant agreement will be provided through KFW Development Bank and will support various initiatives including technical and vocational training, promotion of export oriented SMEs, through the support to Export Credit Facility in Rwanda under BRD, promotion of green investments as well as ICT support.
The remaining Euros19 million will be channeled through GIZ and will support decentralization and good governance, prevention of sexual and gender based violence among others.
Speaking after the signing event, Minister Ndagijimana said the financial support extended to Rwanda will support key areas that are critical to the attainment of the country’s development objectives.
“This support comes at a critical juncture given the effects COVID-19 has had on our social –economic advancement. We look forward to boosting these important areas that are in line with our National Strategy for Transformation. We thank Germany for the strong cooperation and solidarity especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,“ Minister Ndagijimana said.
Ambassador Kurz stressed: “These Agreements underline the long-standing and proven cooperation between our two countries based on friendship and mutual trust. Germany is committed to support Rwanda in its Economic Recovery Process and the implementation of NST 1 in order to reach the SDGs and to leave no one behind.”
The Division of Labor allows Germany development cooperation programme to be active in Education (including TVET); Decentralization and Good Governance, Private Sector Development and Youth; Public Financial Management (PFM); Financial Development. Germany also supports Regional Projects: Centre of Excellence for Health, Improvement of the Investment Climate, Microfinance sector-MIFSSA, ICGLR and Energy.
Genocide Fugitive Beatrice Munyenyezi On Flight To Rwanda
Turn Your Farm Into Tourism Hotspot
Roma to Face Man Utd in Europa Semi-finals
Ramadhan Requires Prayer, Worship & Reflection
Blaise Compaoré Charged For Thomas Sankara’s Assassination
Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’
Sudan Plans Summit For Egypt-Ethiopia Nile Dam Dispute
Liberian Legislator Suspended For Calling President ‘Dog’
Striking Post Workers Paralyse Algeria
Russian Envoy Visits Rwanda’s Ruling Party Officials
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Ubuyapani Bwahaye U Rwanda Ibikoresho Byo Gukumira Magendu By’Agaciro Ka $760 000
- Dr Ngirente Yahagarariye Perezida Kagame Mu Irahira Rya Sassou N’Guesso
- Guverinoma Yorohereje Abakeneye Gutunga Imodoka Zikoresha Amashanyarazi
- Béatrice Munyenyezi Ukekwaho Jenoside Yohererejwe U Rwanda
- Ihurizo Kuri Tshisekedi: Abadepite Bahoranye Na Kabila Ngo Yarabatengushye
- Umugabo W’Umwamikazi Elisabeth II Azaherekezwa N’Abantu 30 Gusa
- Ku Kamonyi Grenade Yaturikanye Umusore
- Ibaruwa Ifunguye ‘IBUKA ’ Yandikiye Kaminuza Ya Cambridge
- Abapolisi 248 Basimbuwe Mu Kazi muri Centrafrique
- Kwibuka27: Abantu 66 Bakurikiranyweho Ibyaha By’Ingengabitekerezo Ya Jenoside
Trending
-
Crime5 days ago
Rwanda Military Hospital, King Faisal, Fined Rwf100M For Mistakenly Cutting Off Patient’s Breast
-
Tech4 days ago
General Motors Building Car Battery To Run 933km per charge
-
Business4 days ago
Germany, Rwanda Sign Rwf90B Financing Agreement
-
National1 day ago
Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’
-
Politics4 days ago
Tanzania & Uganda Sign East Africa Oil Pipeline Deal
-
Special Report4 days ago
U$43M Public Money Disappeared As False Loan To Company Linked To Kabila
-
National1 day ago
Sudan Plans Summit For Egypt-Ethiopia Nile Dam Dispute
-
National4 days ago
60% of Tanzania’s Civil Servants Are Incompetent