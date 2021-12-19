National
Turkey Seeks Deep Economic, Military Ties With Africa
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda flew to Instabul Turkey to join other heads of state from 16 African nations for the Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit convened Saturday at the Istanbul Congress Center.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks at the summit that Turkey is aiming to deepen economic and military ties with Africa.
“This summit is a testament to the fact that Turkey is interested in Africa and Turkey’s interest in Africa is not a temporary interest, it is a maintained commitment. Our African brothers and sisters are showing they are interested in better cooperation with Turkey,” President Erdogan said.
On the security front, President Erdogan noted, “We understand security challenges like those from Daesh (ISIL), Boko Haram, and al-Shabab are not for a few countries only, but a shared challenge.”
According to Erdogan, Turkey has advanced technology when it comes to the defence industry, and Turkey has great experience when it comes to counter-terror operations.
“We are ready to offer this prowess to our African brothers and sisters,” he said.
In his remarks to the summit, President Kagame noted “Our cooperation, mainly in the areas of trade, transportation, health, and education has created a solid base to further strengthen our ties. The increased investments in Africa and in Rwanda by Turkish companies exemplify all this.”
“In a short period of time, diplomatic and partnership relations between Africa, Rwanda and Turkey have grown rapidly and strongly,” said President Kagame.
Bilateral trade between Turkey and African nations has also dramatically increased in recent years.
In the first 11 months of 2021, bilateral trade had reached $30bn, Erdogan said on Saturday, and Turkey planned to increase this to more than $50bn in coming years.
Erdogan added that some 25,000 Africans were employed in the continent by Turkish companies, in projects worth $78bn, and more than 14,000 African students had studied in Turkey.
The enhanced economic cooperation between Turkey and African nations was being driven partly by Turkey’s own desire to diversify its trade partners, said Ismail Numan Telci, deputy director at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies in Ankara.
“Rather than limiting itself with the immediate neighbours, Turkey has been reaching out to wider regions including Africa to diversify its strategic engagements. In this regard, Ankara has considered African countries to be equal partners in its foreign policy objectives as well as economic goals,” said Telci.
African leaders, meanwhile, were increasingly seeking to find development partners that are outside of historical European centres of power with colonial histories in the continent.
This 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit began Thursday with a meeting of high-level government officials in Istanbul. The summit also attracted more than 102 ministers and representatives of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.
Minister Gasana Convenes ‘Police High Council’ Meeting
Internal Security Minister, Alfred Gasana, this Friday December 17, chaired the ‘Police High Council’ and commended the force’s efforts, commitment and capabilities in maintaining safety and security in the country.
Police High Council is the Rwanda National Police (RNP) supreme organ bringing together the leadership, heads of departments and territorial units, which convenes quarterly to review the force’s policing strategies and to lay out priorities to be undertaken to further improve security and professionalize the force in line with the evolving policing landscape.
The Council was also attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and Deputy IGPs; Felix Namuhoranye of Operations and Marie Chantal Ujeneza of Administration and Personnel.
Minister Gasana said that the Council provides an opportunity to discuss and give a new line to the RNP responsibilities and security priorities.
“Success is a result of effective strategic frame work, commitment, discipline resilience, professionalism and further building capabilities. You have set that line, continue to build from it to serve to the best of the people’s expectation,” Minister Gasana said.
He added: “International organizations rank Rwanda among the safest countries around the world and the role of Rwanda National Police for this achievement is tremendous and recognized by Rwandans and friends of Rwanda. Do not lean back.”
Minister Gasana also commended the role of RNP in the enforcement of government Covid-19 prevention directives and called for continued efforts to contain its spread adding that it will be defeated if such efforts are mantained.
He further reassured the government’s continued support to overcome the any identified challenges.
IGP Dan Munyuza highlighted that steady measures have been set to maintain security and the Council provides an occasion to assess different strategies ahead of the festive period.
“Police will not cease its operations to maintain security and law enforcement across the country and proactive measures have been set,” IGP Munyuza said.
Enforcement of government directives against the pandemic, he added, will continue to be strengthened in partnership with other relevant institutions and community policing groups.
IGP Munyuza thanked the national leadership for supporting RNP in capacity building and infrastructure development. He added that Police will further build the capacity in its all policing disciplines to enforce law and order, and prevent crimes despite some challenges.
The Council attracted over 200 officers including commissioners, commanders of units, regional and district commanders, seniors and junior officers as well as representatives of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) from all territorial and specialized police units and was held in strict adhering with the Covid-19 prevention guidelines including the negative test-results for every participant.
Is Rwanda Contented With Ugandan Envoy Maj.Gen. Robert Rusoke?
A man who formally headed the Joint Chief of Staff of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) between 2005 and 2012 is now the new Uganda’s High Commissioner to Rwanda.
Maj.Gen. Robert Rusoke a retired senior military officer also served as Uganda’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan since 2012.
His appointment to head the Uganda embassy in Rwanda could signal a new chapter in the relations between the two countries that have been navigating complex diplomacy for the past three years.
For the first time, Uganda’s choice of a high ranking military officer as its ambassador to Rwanda, diplomacy pundits argue that this contents Rwanda.
Rwanda has always desired to engage with Ugandan diplomats that deeply understand the historical background of their relations. Out gone High Commissioner Oliver Wonekha remained a low-key person to an extent that she rarely made it to Rwanda and Uganda media headlines even at the time of escalated political tensions in 2019 and 2020.
Therefore appointment of Maj.Gen. Robert Rusoke makes Rwandans contented because foremost he has direct communication to President Yoweri Museveni, and minimal margin of misjudgment on contentious security matters between Rwanda and Uganda and the region.
Rwanda does not require to go through lobbyists or middle-men and fixers to project or even communicate her interests, concerns and needs to the Kampala establishment.
Tensions between the two countries have hardly been addressed at several regional meetings. This Prompted President Paul Kagame to directly present Rwanda’s complaints against Uganda to President Museveni.
In February 2019, Rwanda closed its common border with Uganda, and issued a travel advisory to its citizens against traveling to Uganda. Later in March Rwanda publicly accused Uganda of abducting its citizens and supporting rebels bent on overthrowing the government.
Youth Mobilised To Help Fight GBV
As the world concludes a campaign of 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence 2021, youths have been urged to join the efforts against GBV.
All stakeholders are encouraged to put special focus on mobilizing the growing number of young people as allies in promoting gender justice and preventing GBV on and offline.
The call was made by rights organizations AfriYAN Rwanda, Health Development Initiative (HDI) and Rwanda Men’s Resource Center (RWAMREC) and supported by the Ministry of Gender as they marked the end of the ‘Orange Campaign’, themed: “Speak Out! END GENDER BASED VIOLENCE”.
Evode Niyibizi the Country Director of AfriYAN Rwanda says, “Rwanda is lucky to have a very dynamic young generation with commitment to drive positive changes in our society. When it comes to eliminating gender related issues and GBV, putting them at the center and investing in their potentials are key towards a gender just and violence free society.”
Country Director of KOICA Chon, Gyongshik said, “The 16 days of Campaign provided us an opportunity to reflect on the emerging issues of inequality that put women and girls at risk especially in COVID 19 pandemic era. KOICA will continue to cooperate closely with the government of Rwanda and local organisations to end GBV and to contribute to achieve the global goal in Gender Equality.”
The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.
The ‘Orange Campaign’ was organized during the 16 Days of Activism to raise awareness, boost advocacy and create opportunities for discussion about the challenges and possible solutions on how best Gender Based-Violence (GBV) can be prevented and eliminated.
Under the ‘Orange Campaign’, the three organizations conducted social media campaigns and hosted several inter-university debate competitions.
They also hosted a workshop for young influencers aimed at encouraging adolescents and youth under 35 who make up 78% of Rwanda’s population, to participate more in meaningful and inclusive policy and decision making.
Silas Ngayaboshya Director General of Gender Promotion and Women Empowerment noted, “Fighting GBV concerns us all. However, changing mindsets and attitudes that have been instilled in our society for centuries requires multiple interventions. One of those is to involve young people who can be groomed from a young age to have a more gender sensitive approach in everything that they do. While culture and religion should be respected, we must evolve, sieve through and identify which of the norms and beliefs encourage discrimination and abuse and which ones are progressive. That is the only we will win this fight.”
“Fighting GBV is a commitment that we should all sign up for and the 16 Days of Activism are not only a reminder of our responsibility but also a challenge to all of us to evaluate and check ourselves, to push for more and most importantly, to do more as individuals and institutions,” says Sylvie Nsanga a Local Gender Activist.
