Tuk-Tuks Banned in Bujumbura

The administrator of Muha commune of Bujumbura Mairie Province in Burundi has banned bicycle and tricycle[tuk-tuk] taxis from operating there.

“God does miracles. He will pay your debts incurred to provide you with these tools of trade,” the adminstrator told these operators during a meeting with the owners and drivers of two-wheeled and three-wheeled vehicles in her commune, which are now prohibited from operating within a large perimeter of the city of Bujumbura?