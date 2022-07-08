President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC, on Friday chaired the 61st Council of Ministers via videoconference as the country grapples with a tough military rebellion in Eastern part of the country.

The government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said he will provide a commique at the end of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, fighting between the government troops and M23 rebels resumed Thursday hours after Rwanda and DRC leaders met in Angola for crisis talks.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Christophe Lutundula on Thursday during a press conference blamed the resumed fighting as a tactical technique by M23 rebels “to create ungovernability by destabilizing institutions.”

“They want to keep the country in a situation of ungovernability, by infusing instability in the Congolese blood, by putting a complex in our heads, and we want to create spaces for free exploitation. We want to give ourselves the magnitude of the beef. Remember the frog that wants to make itself as big as an ox,” Minister Lutundula said.

Minister Lutundula claimed that the DRC and Rwanda signed a ceasefire agreement in Luanda, Angola. However, his Rwandan counterpart Dr. Vincent Biruta rejected the claims.

“No agreement or Ceasfire was signed,” said Dr. Vincent Biruta Rwanda Foreign Affairs Minister on Friday, adding “The Luanda tripartite meeting outcome is a roadmap with clear objectives and activities to be implemented by various parties/partners.”

Dr. Biruta further emphasised tha misinformation and or populism were undermining the overall objective of acheiving peace in DRC and the region.

The congolese Foreign Affairs Minister insisted that in the roadmap of the DRC-Rwanda-Angola tripartite, there was talk of the withdrawal of rebel forces from positions occupied on Congolese soil.

According to Minister Christophe Lutundu, he believes the resumption of hostilities in North Kivu aims to prevent the DRC from developing its defense system.

“There is a complex of reasons, but all of which converge towards a single purpose: not to give us time to organize ourselves and to continue to exploit ourselves.”