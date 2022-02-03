National
Tshisekedi Pressed to Declare National Mourning For Ituri Massacre victims
Jackson Ausse Afingoto a Deputy of the National Assembly has asked the head of state to declare 3-days of national mourning to honour the lives of over 100 people massacred in Djugu, Ituri province.
Afingoto sent an open letter to the Head of State, Félix Tshisekedi, this Thursday, February 3, 2022, asking him to decree 3 days of national mourning in memory of the victims of the massacres in the territory of Djugu (Ituri) and that of Matadi Kibala (Kinshasa).
“Wednesday, February 2, 2022 was a very special day for the Democratic Republic of Congo. In a single day, from East to West, we lost more or less 100 people. Children, women, men violently massacred in the East. And as if that were not enough, the drama happened in Matadi Kibala and also the accident in N’sele,” Afingoto said in the letter.
He added that for me, “I ask, with a wounded heart, to proclaim on the occasion of the Council of Ministers tomorrow (Friday February 4) national mourning. This is for us, the only way, the only means that can allow us to empathize with the ours who have left”, explained the Jackson Ausse Afingoto.
On Tuesday late night, a ruthless group of militiamen organised under the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) attacked a displaced persons camp at Plaine Savo, in Djugu, Ituri province summarily killing more than 60 people.
President Kagame In Nairobi For Bilateral Talks
Rwanda President Paul Kagame on Thursday met with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, Kenya where the two discussed bilateral and regional affairs.
According to Kenya State House handlers, “President Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi, held one-on-one talks with President Kagame who was in Kenya on a working visit.”
During the meeting, President Kenyatta and President Kagame discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and transport. The two leaders also discussed emerging issues concerning the region and the continent.
After his return to Kigali, President Kagame via his twitter handle said, “I had a brief but very productive working visit with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi today morning. Now back home! I like it this way- 1hr to N’bi 1hr back to Kgl. 1hr+ discussion 1hr from airport to S/H and back to a/port. A lot was covered !!!”
President Kagame’s visit comes days after his government opened the land border with Uganda on Monday ending nearly three years of closure.
“The Gatuna border is open. Currently trucks, Rwandan citizens, returning residents, are crossing to Rwanda,” Government Spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said on Monday.
She said the two countries were working on anti-coronavirus health measures and that other categories of travellers would be allowed too once those measures were put in place.
The border closure had choked off commerce on a major regional transport artery that funnels goods from the Indian Ocean seaport of Mombasa in Kenya through Uganda to Rwanda, Burundi and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
President Kagame Hosts CEO of Coventry University Group
President Paul Kagame has this Wednesday hosted Prof. John Latham the Cheif Executive Officer of Coventry University Group at Village Urugwiro in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.
Prof. John Latham who also doubles as Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University was accompanied by Prof. Silas Lwakabamba the Regional Managing Director of Coventry University Africa Hub.
Coventry University gained its university status in 1992. Since then it has worked tirelessly to become a global enterprise, establishing multiple campuses and initiatives across the world, including the Coventry University Group.
CU London, CU Scarborough and CU Coventry offer more vocationally based courses, with flexible learning options and no end of year exams, with the aim of providing a high quality learning solution, while also allowing students to fit studying around their busy lifestyles.
Chinese Welcome Lunar New Year
It is time to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Lunar New Year festivities can often last for up to 15 days, with different tasks and activities taking place over that period. (In China, it’s also referred to as the Spring Festival.)
On the 26th day of the last lunar month — January 28 this year — festive cakes and puddings are made.
Also known as the Chinese New Year — and as the Spring Festival in China — the celebration marks the end of the Year of the Ox and the start of the Year of the Tiger.
While based on the Chinese lunar calendar, Lunar New Year is also celebrated in Korea, Singapore, Mongolia, Tibet, Vietnam and in Asian communities worldwide.
The word for cakes and puddings is “gao” in Mandarin or “go” in Cantonese, which sounds the same as the word for “tall,” meaning eating them is believed to lead to improvements and growth in the coming year.
Countries that observe Lunar New Year often offer three to seven days of public holidays but celebrations aren’t complete until the 15th day of the first lunar month, also known as the Lantern Festival.
Many Asian cultures historically follow a lunar, rather than solar, calendar, so the Lunar New Year falls on a different day on the Gregorian calendar every year: In 2022, Lunar New Year’s Eve falls on Jan. 31, and the new year begins Tuesday, Feb. 1.
