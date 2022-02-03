Tshisekedi Pressed to Declare National Mourning For Ituri Massacre victims

Jackson Ausse Afingoto a Deputy of the National Assembly has asked the head of state to declare 3-days of national mourning to honour the lives of over 100 people massacred in Djugu, Ituri province.

Afingoto sent an open letter to the Head of State, Félix Tshisekedi, this Thursday, February 3, 2022, asking him to decree 3 days of national mourning in memory of the victims of the massacres in the territory of Djugu (Ituri) and that of Matadi Kibala (Kinshasa).

“Wednesday, February 2, 2022 was a very special day for the Democratic Republic of Congo. In a single day, from East to West, we lost more or less 100 people. Children, women, men violently massacred in the East. And as if that were not enough, the drama happened in Matadi Kibala and also the accident in N’sele,” Afingoto said in the letter.

He added that for me, “I ask, with a wounded heart, to proclaim on the occasion of the Council of Ministers tomorrow (Friday February 4) national mourning. This is for us, the only way, the only means that can allow us to empathize with the ours who have left”, explained the Jackson Ausse Afingoto.

On Tuesday late night, a ruthless group of militiamen organised under the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) attacked a displaced persons camp at Plaine Savo, in Djugu, Ituri province summarily killing more than 60 people.