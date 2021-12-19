National
Tshisekedi, Kagame Meet In Brussels Ahead of AU-EU summit
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has this Sunday met with his DRC counterpart President Felix Tshisekedi in Brussels following the AU-EU roundtable discussions on the upcoming AU-EU summit.
The leaders of the European Union and African Union member states will meet for the sixth European Union – African Union summit in Brussels in early 2022.
Meanwhile, ahead of the forthcoming AU-EU meeting, on 26 October 2021 Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) convened in Kigali, Rwanda and took stock of progress regarding the priority areas adopted during the last AU – EU Summit held in 2017, in Abidjan.
This meeting focused EU-Africa strategic partnership in a constantly evolving geopolitical environment. Representing more than 40% of the UN memberships, Africa and Europe have a shared responsibility to shape the global agenda for the better.
Amid the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, African and European Ministers agreed to enhance cooperation in their response to the pandemic.
Ministers also discussed the economic impact of the pandemic. They encouraged economic stimulus programmes and the mobilisation of private and public investments in sectors with high multiplier effect for economic recovery and job creation. They supported the swift implementation of the G20 Framework on Debt Treatments as a means to address liquidity issues and long term growth in Africa.
They stressed the importance to further invest in health and social protection systems in Africa and increasing the production and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and health technologies.
Acknowledging the EU’s support to the COVAX facility, to the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Africa and vaccine sharing, the AU and the EU also announced enhanced cooperation on diagnostics and treatments and strengthening of local manufacturing of vaccines and medicines in Africa, including through investment in developing local manufacturing hubs.
They encouraged the development of COVID-19 vaccine certificates which could allow for their reciprocal recognition as a means to resume international exchanges.
National
AMISOM Force Commander, Deputy Awarded Service Medals
Lt Gen Diomede Ndegeya the AMISOM Force Commander, and the Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics Maj Gen. Gerbi Kebede Regassa have been awarded African Union service medals & certificates in recognition of their role in restoring peace in Somalia.
Lt Gen Diomede Ndegeya is Former deputy chief defence force of Force de Défense Nationale du Burundi (FDNB).
Meanwhile, Maj Gen Kebede is from the Ethiopia National Defence Forces.
AMISOM was set up in 2007 to help the Somali government withstand the threat posed by militant groups such as al-Shabab. The mission is operating under a United Nations mandate that runs out on December 31.
Since December 2017, AMISOM has been reducing its troop numbers in line with relevant UN Security Council decisions.
The Military Component is the biggest of the three components of the AU Mission in the country. The component is mandated to conduct peace support operations in Somalia and seeks to stabilize the situation in the country, create the necessary conditions for the conduct of humanitarian activities and an eventual handover of the Mission to a United Nations Peacekeeping Operation.
Currently the military component is comprised of troops drawn from Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Ethiopia who are deployed in six sectors covering south and central Somalia.
Ugandan troops are deployed in Sector 1, which comprises the regions of Banadir, and Lower Shabelle.
Kenyan forces are responsible for Sector 2 comprising Lower and Middle Jubba. Sector 3 comprising Bay and Bakool as well as Gedo (Sub Sector 3) comes under Ethiopian command.
Djiboutian forces are in charge of Sector 4 which covers Hiiraan and Galgaduud while Burundian forces are in charge of Sector 5 which covers the Middle Shabelle region.
National
Rwanda, Turkey Agree To Strengthen Cooperation
Rwanda and Turkey have agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas of trade, transportation, health and education.
The two countries engaged in discussions during the just concluded Third-Africa Partnership Summit in Turkey that gathered about 16 African heads of states, including Félix Tshisekedi, current chair of the African Union, Senegal’s Macky Sall, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, representing ECOWAS, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa and Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.
They were accompanied by 102 ministers, including 26 foreign ministers, from 39 countries.
Kagame said that, “In short period of time, diplomatic and partnership relations between Africa, Rwanda and Turkey have grown rapidly and strongly mainly in the areas of trade, transportation, health and education.’’
Kagame reminded that Turkey become a reliable partner and market for Africa’s goods and materials with exports increasing significantly and therefore that the good relations between two countries will be a catalyst tapping available mutual benefits.
“These gains will leave have to be sustained and there is no doubt that our mutually beneficial cooperation under the Joint Action Plan will be a catalyst for this.”
President Kagame said Peace and Security are also the focal areas of cooperation between two countries.
“First, Peace and Security as also clarified by the Chair of the African Countries and governance have been at the core of transformation journey for all of us.”
President Kagame, who is also currently Chairperson of the AU Development Agency New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUCA-NEPAD) as well as African Union Leader for Domestic Health Financing, lauded Turkey’s continued cooperation with Africa stating that “I commend Turkey for supporting members of African Union through joint activities, which contribute to the implementation of continental priorities.”
He said Africa and Turkey are working on a Draft Joint Action Plan which will strengthen Africa’s collaboration with Turkey for the next years.
Meanwhile, Turkish foreign direct investment in Africa grew from US$100million in 2003 to US$6.5billion 2021 as well as the significance of Turkish companies across Africa.
Particularly in Rwanda, the total amount of Turkish investments reached over US$400 million in 2020, constituting 13% of Foreign Direct Investments in Rwanda.
The Turkish investments in Rwanda are largely in areas of manufacturing, construction materials, furniture, water treatment, household goods and personal use of hygienic products.
The two-day summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, marks a new stage in Turkey’s relations with the African Union and African countries, according to Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
The two-day summit agenda reviewed cooperation between Turkey and African countries since the second summit in 2014 (see below) and drew up a framework for the partnership process going forward.
A parallel session on health took place on the margins of the summit on 17 December under the theme “Mobilising Potentials for African Health Needs in the Pandemic and Post-Pandemic Era” with ministers of health and heads of delegation from Africa and Turkish minister of health Fahrettin Koca in attendance.
“As the theme of this event is ‘Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity’, we want to march down this path of development with our African friends and take our cooperation into the future. Our aim is to win with Africa and walk to the future together,” Çavusoglu told delegates on the first day of the summit.
He also announced that Turkey would deliver 2.5m doses of COVID vaccine to Africa in the coming days.
National
Turkey Seeks Deep Economic, Military Ties With Africa
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda flew to Instabul Turkey to join other heads of state from 16 African nations for the Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit convened Saturday at the Istanbul Congress Center.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks at the summit that Turkey is aiming to deepen economic and military ties with Africa.
“This summit is a testament to the fact that Turkey is interested in Africa and Turkey’s interest in Africa is not a temporary interest, it is a maintained commitment. Our African brothers and sisters are showing they are interested in better cooperation with Turkey,” President Erdogan said.
On the security front, President Erdogan noted, “We understand security challenges like those from Daesh (ISIL), Boko Haram, and al-Shabab are not for a few countries only, but a shared challenge.”
According to Erdogan, Turkey has advanced technology when it comes to the defence industry, and Turkey has great experience when it comes to counter-terror operations.
“We are ready to offer this prowess to our African brothers and sisters,” he said.
In his remarks to the summit, President Kagame noted “Our cooperation, mainly in the areas of trade, transportation, health, and education has created a solid base to further strengthen our ties. The increased investments in Africa and in Rwanda by Turkish companies exemplify all this.”
“In a short period of time, diplomatic and partnership relations between Africa, Rwanda and Turkey have grown rapidly and strongly,” said President Kagame.
Bilateral trade between Turkey and African nations has also dramatically increased in recent years.
In the first 11 months of 2021, bilateral trade had reached $30bn, Erdogan said on Saturday, and Turkey planned to increase this to more than $50bn in coming years.
Erdogan added that some 25,000 Africans were employed in the continent by Turkish companies, in projects worth $78bn, and more than 14,000 African students had studied in Turkey.
The enhanced economic cooperation between Turkey and African nations was being driven partly by Turkey’s own desire to diversify its trade partners, said Ismail Numan Telci, deputy director at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies in Ankara.
“Rather than limiting itself with the immediate neighbours, Turkey has been reaching out to wider regions including Africa to diversify its strategic engagements. In this regard, Ankara has considered African countries to be equal partners in its foreign policy objectives as well as economic goals,” said Telci.
African leaders, meanwhile, were increasingly seeking to find development partners that are outside of historical European centres of power with colonial histories in the continent.
This 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit began Thursday with a meeting of high-level government officials in Istanbul. The summit also attracted more than 102 ministers and representatives of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.
AMISOM Force Commander, Deputy Awarded Service Medals
Tshisekedi, Kagame Meet In Brussels Ahead of AU-EU summit
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
PART III: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
Rwanda, Turkey Agree To Strengthen Cooperation
Minister Gasana Convenes ‘Police High Council’ Meeting
Electronic Payments in Rwanda Increased By 400%
47% Kenyans Lose Electronic Cash To Fraudsters –Survey
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project
President Kagame Promotes Senior, Non-Commissioned Officers
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
How Rwanda Arm-twists Uganda The Bully
-
CORONA VIRUS5 days ago
UK Removes All 11 Countries From Red List
-
Special Report5 days ago
Exclusive: How Did CIMERWA Plc Fetch Rwf67.3B In A Pandemic?
-
National4 days ago
Youth Mobilised To Help Fight GBV
-
Business2 days ago
Airtel Launches Cheapest 4G Internet Packages In Rwanda
-
CORONA VIRUS4 days ago
Rwanda Suspends Night Clubs Amid Fears Of Omnicron
-
National4 days ago
Is Rwanda Contented With Ugandan Envoy Maj.Gen. Robert Rusoke?
-
Business3 days ago
Rwanda’s Phone Manufacturer Signs Deal With Angolan Firm