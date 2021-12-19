Tshisekedi, Kagame Meet In Brussels Ahead of AU-EU summit

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has this Sunday met with his DRC counterpart President Felix Tshisekedi in Brussels following the AU-EU roundtable discussions on the upcoming AU-EU summit.

The leaders of the European Union and African Union member states will meet for the sixth European Union – African Union summit in Brussels in early 2022.

Meanwhile, ahead of the forthcoming AU-EU meeting, on 26 October 2021 Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) convened in Kigali, Rwanda and took stock of progress regarding the priority areas adopted during the last AU – EU Summit held in 2017, in Abidjan.

This meeting focused EU-Africa strategic partnership in a constantly evolving geopolitical environment. Representing more than 40% of the UN memberships, Africa and Europe have a shared responsibility to shape the global agenda for the better.

Amid the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, African and European Ministers agreed to enhance cooperation in their response to the pandemic.

Ministers also discussed the economic impact of the pandemic. They encouraged economic stimulus programmes and the mobilisation of private and public investments in sectors with high multiplier effect for economic recovery and job creation. They supported the swift implementation of the G20 Framework on Debt Treatments as a means to address liquidity issues and long term growth in Africa.

They stressed the importance to further invest in health and social protection systems in Africa and increasing the production and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and health technologies.

Acknowledging the EU’s support to the COVAX facility, to the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Africa and vaccine sharing, the AU and the EU also announced enhanced cooperation on diagnostics and treatments and strengthening of local manufacturing of vaccines and medicines in Africa, including through investment in developing local manufacturing hubs.

They encouraged the development of COVID-19 vaccine certificates which could allow for their reciprocal recognition as a means to resume international exchanges.