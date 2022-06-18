President Felix Tshisekedi has written to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to use his influence and intervene in the deteriorating relationship between Rwanda and neighbouring DRC.

“Given the UK’s recent U$150 million immigration deal with Rwanda, we hope Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be able to leverage his influence,” a seemingly angry Tshisekedi said in a Friday statement written in English according to local Congolese press.

Tshisekedi claims from his statement that Rwanda is directly supporting the M23 liberation movement which recently waged war against the DRC-FDLR-Mai-Mai coalition and ultimately capturing Bunagana a major border city.

“Next week’s Commonwealth leaders’ meeting in Kigali is a great opportunity for Prime Minister Johnson to lead Rwanda on the path to peace and stability among neighbours,” urged Prime Minister Sama Lukonde Kyenge.

President Tshisekedi who has severed all cooperation agreements with Rwanda claims, “this is an economic war for the battle for resources, waged by Rwandan terrorist gangs.”

“The M23 liberation movement rebels occupied the town of Bunagana in Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, and forcing hundreds to flee to Uganda. The security situation in the east of the country continues to deteriorate, and fundamentally because Rwanda seeks to occupy our lands rich in gold, Coltan and cobalt, for their own exploitation and profit,” The Congolese President said.

“The people of the DRC want peace, seek security in their country of origin. Civilians in eastern Congo are innocent under the brutal attack of our neighbour,” he noted.