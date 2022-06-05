President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo of DRC is currently in Oyo, in the Republic of Congo for consultations on how to fix a complex dispute between his country and Rwanda.

Tshisekedi arrived in Congo this Saturday, June 4, 2022, a working visit to Oyo, in the Republic of Congo, at the invitation of his counterpart President Denis Sassou-Nguesso.

“The 2 Heads of State will have discussions on current issues.This trip by President Tshisekedi follows his visit to Angola as part of President João Lourenço’s mediation to find a peaceful solution to the dispute between the DRC and Rwanda,” the DRC Presidency said.

Meanwhile, Juang Xia, Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations for the Great Lakes region has returned to Nairobi after working visits in Kigali and Goma.

He urges all local armed groups in the DRC to participate unconditionally in the political process, and all foreign armed groups to disarm and return unconditionally and immediately to their countries of origin.

The Special Envoy also welcomed Rwanda’s decision to seize the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) to conduct an investigation into the incident that occurred on May 22.

For him, only a continuous dialogue will allow the countries of the region to peacefully manage cross-border security incidents and reduce the tensions that could result from them.

Fighting between the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and the M23 rebels in the territories of Rutshuru and Nyiragongo two weeks ago caused massive population displacements.

According to the UN, at least 16 Congolese soldiers were killed and 22 others injured in the clashes.

Following this violence, Kinshasa initiated diplomatic contacts in the region as well as with the UN and the AU.

Luanda, for example, has offered to mediate between Kinshasa and Kigali in order to de-escalate the tension because the Congolese authorities have officially accused Rwanda of supporting the M23.