The Angolan Presidency has announced that two Rwanda Defence Force Soldiers kidnapped by DRC army are expected to be freed soon.

According to congolese press reports, it was at the request of his Angolan counterpart Joaõ Lourenço that the Congolese President, Félix Tshisekedi agreed to release these two Rwandan soldiers.

“Felix Tshisekedi has, at the request of João Lourenço, accepted the release of two Rwandan soldiers detained in a context of rising tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali”, announced the Angolan Presidency.

The Angolan president who also holds the presidency of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL) specifies that the measure aims to help reduce the tension observed for several weeks between the two countries.

In addition, the two presidents Félix Tshisekedi and the President Paul Kagame will, unless changed in the last minutes, meet soon in Angola on a date to be announced.

This approach is encouraged by the chairman of the African Union commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat who, like the chairman of the AU, is in favor of dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes between the DRC and Rwanda.

“I congratulate President Joao Lourenço of Angola and President of the ICGLR for the invitation of Presidents Kagame and Tshisekedi. I strongly encourage the two brotherly countries to resolve any differences through dialogue and friendly consultation,” he wrote on his Twitter account.