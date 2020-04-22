The USA President Donald Trump has announced that he will on Wednesday sign a new executive order that will ban immigration into his country.

The White House administration officials said the policy would be re-evaluated after 60 days, and President Trump said he could extend the ban “based on economic conditions at the time.”

Trump said his executive order — announced in a tweet late Monday night was still being drafted, but would only be in effect for 60 days and apply to individuals seeking green cards.

He said that “certain exemptions” would be allowed in the executive order, which he said would be signed, “Most likely” by Wednesday.

Trump said the new policy is intended to protect work opportunities for the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic.

“It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced by new immigrant labor flown in from abroad,” Trump said at a White House briefing on Tuesday evening. “We must first take care of the American worker.”

However, Trump’s new policy has reservations on American farmers.

He said that there would be specific provisions exempting agricultural work, and that his administration would make it even easier for farms to hire migrant workers.

“The farmers will not be affected by this at all,” Trump said.

The ban would also not apply to health care or medical research professionals, according to the draft.

Similarly, refugees and asylum seekers would not be affected by the new order, or would spouses and children of U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

This means that no level of family connection, education or resources guarantees the right to immigrate to the United States.

The early draft had envisioned a 90-day restriction and framed immigration curbs as crucial to the Trump administration’s effort to revive the economy by protecting what it calls “the marginal worker.”

“I have determined that we cannot jump start the domestic economy if Americans are forced to compete against an artificially enlarged labor pool caused by the introduction of foreign workers,” Trump said in the draft. “I have determined that the entry of most aliens as permanent or temporary workers in the immediate term would have adverse impacts on the national interest.”

Groups advocating restrictions on immigration, which have long argued that importing foreign workers diminishes the earning potential of Americans, celebrated the planned new limits and expressed hope that they would become permanent.