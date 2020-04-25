President Paul Kagame on Saturday evening held telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump about the ongoing #COVID-19 pandemic.

The two Presidents discussed efforts of combating the deadly virus and mobilising resources to contain the disease and its effect to the global economy and health systems.

“I just had a good conversation with President Donald Trump,” Kagame tweeted after the conversation.

Kagame added that, “We discussed our good relationship, and the support he personally, and his administration are extending to Rwanda to combat the #COVID19 pandemic. This was much appreciated.”

On Friday, the U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda, Peter Vrooman, announced more than US$4 million in additional emergency funding from the U.S. government for #COVID-19 response.

He said the donation is a continuation of the U.S. government’s strong support of Rwanda’s public health sector and will expand the Rwandan government’s ability to support critical public health needs during the current pandemic.

“The United States is proud of the strong partnership that we have with Rwanda in public health,” said Vrooman. “We are taking an ‘All-of-America’ approach to addressing this crisis. Together we will overcome this outbreak.”

The U,S. is Rwanda’s major Western ally and strong partner in public health.

In the past 20 years, the United States has invested more than US$1.5 billion in public health in Rwanda, assistance that has helped Rwanda improve health outcomes on many challenges, including malaria, TB, and HIV/AIDS.

“U.S. public health assistance keeps everyone safer and is making a real difference in Rwandans’ fight against #COVID-19,”said Vrooman.

Meanwhile, Kagame who is current Chairperson of the African Union Development Agency, NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee (HSGOC), has been mobilising African governments and other global leaders for solidarity against the pandemic.

At the World Health Organisation launch of the Access to COVID-19 tools accelerator e-summit co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, EU President, Ursula von der Leyen, Bill and Melinda Gates, Kagame said, “As AU leader for domestic financing, I wish to emphasize the importance of the upcoming pledging event.”

“We must deploy everything we know about international solidarity to fight COVID-19 together…we have to be accountable to the citizens we serve and to each other,” he said. “The global collaboration can count on Rwanda’s active support.”

The launch was attended by Heads of State and Government of South Africa, Germany, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Norway, Spain as well as UNSG and AUC Chair. The Act Accelerator focuses on the development,production and equitable access to new #COVID19 diagnostics,therapeutics and vaccines.