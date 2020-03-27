President Donald Trump has finally caved in as CoronaVirus pandemic takes toll on the USA.

At first, Trump mocked the Chinese as they battled the deadly virus, adamantly refusing to recognize that it was a global pandemic that has no borders nor separates race.

He repeatedly called it the Chinese virus and swore it would never enter the US and if it did, the USA would defeat it. “…war against the Chinese virus,” he told journalists a few days ago before he was confronted to retract and stop stereotyping the Chinese people.

“IT’S A CHINESE VIRUS as it came from China” When President @realDonaldTrump reiterates it again and again why should we not call it #ChineseVirus19

🤷🏻‍♀️pic.twitter.com/fMKzjssOxc — Archie (@archu243) March 26, 2020

In a surprising twist of events, Trump has finally taken back his words and addressed the virus in it’s real name, hours after the G20 summit that convened via videoconferencing.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame attended the summit in his capacity as Chairperson of AUDA-NEPD.

Meanwhile Trump who had also declined speaking to China and seeking help from President Xi Jinping finally held talks.

“Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China,” Trump said adding that they, “Discussed in great detail the ‘CoronaVirus’ that is ravaging large parts of our Planet.”

After declaring the virus is not Chinese, he acknowledged China’s tenacity and zeal displayed during the time the country battled the pandemic as the world looked on with no help.

“China has been through much and has developed a strong understanding of the Virus,” Trump said.

Trump, who issued a US$2 trillion stimulus package this week, had hesitated seeking help from China despite all countries looking forward for any assistance, particularly medical expertise and equipment.

The US is now grappling with the virus with stagering increase in numbers to over 70,000 of confirmed cases and more than 1,000 deaths.

“We are working closely together [China]. Much respect!” Trump said.