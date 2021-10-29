Tech
Troubled Facebook Changes Name to Meta
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that Facebook will change its corporate name to Meta but the social networking app Facebook will keep its name.
A rebranding could be part of an effort to overhaul Facebook’s reputation and turn the page following a series of PR nightmares, including misinformation on its platforms, content moderation failures and revelations about the negative effect its products have on some users’ mental health.
The name change is to bring the company’s “apps and technologies under one new company brand”, facebook said in a statement.
Since Facebook launched in 2004, the company has purchased social media apps Instagram and WhatsApp.
It has also invested in other technologies including digital wallet Novi, video-calling device Portal and virtual reality system Oculus.
A big part of the rebrand is also to focus Meta on bringing the “metaverse” to life.
But sceptics have suggested this is just an attempt to move attention away from the so-called Facebook papers.
The documents, leaked by a former Facebook employee, revealed how Facebook ignored or downplayed internal warnings about the negative and often harmful consequences its social network algorithms created or magnified across the world.
What Does ‘Father of the Nation’ Mean Under Republican State?
In simplified and user-friendly terms, the analogy father-of-the-nation is used to refer to a person considered the driving force behind the establishment of a country, state, or nation.
For other and most common situations, father-of-the-nation is the architect of independence – all these are the explanations one may quickly find through google.
In neighbouring Burundi which became a republic after claiming independence on 1 July 1962, there is a very tense debate on whether the President should be confered upon this honorific title of Father-of-the-nation.
In his perspective, Guibert Mbonimpa, the Editorial secretary and political analyst at Groupe de Presse Iwacu, argues that in his country Burundi, the title of Father-of-the-nation is only reserved for the King and not the President who presides over a Republic state.
Referring to his article titled; “Father of the Nation”, The Republican imposture”, Mbonimpa arguments trigger tense debate.
“The beginning of wisdom is to call things by their real names,” said Confucius-a Chinese philosopher and politician.
“Regarding the fight against the Covid-19, the novelty is that there are vaccines that will reach us soon. We are therefore telling the population that we are acting in accordance with the objective set by the Father of the Nation,” announced the Minister of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS, during a press conference he held on October 12.
Another occurrence of this word fraud. After the magistrates have received a volley of green wood, the title of “Father of the Nation” is summoned to dispel any doubt about the benevolent intentions of the tenant of Ntare House.
“As a true Father of the Nation and Supreme Magistrate, he never ceases to reiterate his desire to battle against any form of injustice so that each citizen can fully enjoy their rights,” we can read in the press release of September 15 signed by Evelyne Butoyi, spokesperson for the President of the Republic.
In the political system in force in Burundi, the President of the Republic is elected by direct universal suffrage.
A majority of citizens delegate to him the supreme task of coordinating the management of his country during a mandate of 7 years. A service for which the first of the citizens receives a comfortable salary, honours and privileges.
The designation of “Father of the Nation” (Sebarundi in the national language) assumes that the person of the head of state is not the subject of a choice.
Therefore, the “Father of the Nation” is none other than the Mwami (king of Burundi). He was born Mwami and was only designated as such by a small, authorized group, Abanyamabanga (special advisers).
The political storytelling of Reta Mvyeyi, Reta Nkozi (the responsible and laborious state) is an institutional transposition of this republican imposture which turns a blind eye to the eagle’s talons around power. By treating adults like children, they end up behaving like children.
These new concepts of governance Reta mvyeyi, Reta nkozi, are, moreover, a screen against any form of dissent. Apart from a renegade, a traitor, one does not oppose the father guided by the sole common interest of “his children”.
We are adding our stone to the edifice. As part of a workshop with several political parties, Friday August 20, the Minister of the Interior, Community Development and Public Security invited political parties, including opposition, to contribute in the implementation of a national development strategy PND 2018-2027.
This new step taken in paternalism, mother of infantilism, perpetuates this mentality of assisted people.
President Ndayishimiye comes to practice micro-management – relayed on social networks for an amplifying effect – inappropriate for the governance of a state: he punishes, he moralizes and he forgives… like a true father.
Will the Burundians be reduced to just saying “thank you father”?
Republic of Uganda
In 2017, President Yoweri Museveni the ninth and current President of Uganda since 1986 told a big gathering that nobody hired him to manage Uganda and therefore nobody should pressure him over anything.
“I’m not working for other people, I’m working for my grandchildren, for my children,” said President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders has been in power for over three decades. He was addressing party faithful on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of his coming to power.
‘‘I hear some people saying that I am their servant, I am not a servant of anybody. I am a freedom fighter, that is what I do. I don’t do it because I am your servant, I’m not your servant. I am just a freedom fighter, I am fighting for myself or my beliefs. That’s how I come in, I’m not an employee,” a seemingly stressed Museveni said then.
‘‘If anybody thinks he gave me a job, he is deceiving himself. I am just a freedom fighter whom you thought could help you also,” he stated.
Museveni indeed didn’t not joke about his words, he recently appointed his son Major-General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to commander of the UPDF land forces.
The son has also previously held bigger slots including the position of Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations.
His wife, The First Lady Janet Museveni also serves as Minister of Education since her husband started his fifth term in office in 2016. She has also held bigger portfolios in Museveni’s government.
Despite Museveni rejecting the servant of the people suit, Ugandans refer to him as father of the nation.
French Medical Students, Lecturers Visit Rwanda Military Hospital For Study Tour
A delegation of 30 medical students and seven lecturers from French-speaking University Diploma of Allergology (DUFRAL) from Claude Bernard University of Lyon in France are conducting a week-long practical training of Allergology at Rwanda Military Hospital from 11 to 15 October 2021.
Allergology is branch of medical science that studies the causes and treatment of allergies according to Col Dr Jean Chrisostome Kagimbana, the Chairperson and focal point of the National Association for Continuing Education in Allergology in Rwanda.
The Rwanda Military Hospital leadership that hosted the delegation that treated at least 150 special cases welcomes the good initiative and wishes a warm stay in Rwanda. Today, the delegation was officially welcomed by the RMH Commandant, Brig Gen Dr Ephrem Rurangwa.
“This is the second time that the students and their lecturers from French-speaking University Diploma of Allergology select to do their long practical training of Allergology, the University chooses a francophone African region to visit every year, this is the second time they choose to train in Rwanda, the 4th in take also conducted their practical training of allergology in Rwanda in 2018”.
Col Dr Kagimbana a dermatologist and allergist at Rwanda Military Hospital lauds the services rendered to Rwandan patients by the visiting delegation.
“This is very useful to Rwanda, it is about training, providing special medical care to patients and capacity building of allergology Service. They have treated 150 special cases in one week”.
Dr DUMUR Jean Pol from Claude Bernard University of Lyon and head of delegation said that everyone was satisfied with the week-long medical work done.
“We have been receiving and treating at least 40 cases a day in different medical services in pneumology, dermatology, in ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) allergy related diseases and in paediatrics as well”.
The practical seminar for DUFRAL Africa, takes place alternately in the capitals of one out of 17 African countries with appropriate conditions of safety for both teachers and students.
President Salva Kiir Sacks Two Ministers
South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked two ministers and an adviser in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.
Kiir, in a decree issued on Saturday, gave no reasons for his decision which comes less than a year since these appointments were made.
Some officials, however, attributed the changes to recommendations made by governor Tong Akeen Ngor in which he allegedly asked Kiir to remove the two state ministers and an adviser.
They cited lack of loyalty and connection with political competitors as having influenced the president’s decision to sack these officials.
According to the presidential decree, Kiir removed Information minister, Abraham Wol Kom, replacing him with William Anyuon Kuol.
The South Sudanese leader, in the decree, also sacked Education minister, Valentino Achak Deng and replaced him with Bol Akok.
Akok was serving as state minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries.
Meanwhile, Kiir also removed Arkanjelo Athian Teng Angok, a former deputy governor and a veteran of the liberation struggle from an advisory position without replacement and no new assignment.
Similary, two former ministers and an adviser in South Sudan’s Northern Bahr El Ghazal state have welcomed their recent removal, drawing positive comments from ruling party (SPLM) members on social media platforms.
Valentino Achak Deng, a former minister of Education who was sacked last week through a presidential directive, welcomed his removal with gratitude.
“I am relieved and grateful”, wrote Deng on his Facebook page hours after removal without additional comments. His supporters and admirers, some of whom wished him good luck, commended his decision to clear the air, consoling that “bright future lies ahead”. “Who knows, you could be the next governor to sit in that same office which Tong Akeen Ngor occupies”, wrote one commentator.
Abraham Wol Kom, former information minister also welcomed his sacking from the office, pledging loyalty to the ruling SPLM which he joined at an young age.
Arkangelo Athian Teng Angok, a former deputy governor and a veteran of the war liberation struggle followed suit. He welcomed his sacking, describing it as “a normal practice in public life”.
He wondered what prompted his sacking by the South Sudanese leader.
Supporters speculate that his credentials and seniority in the party structure could have caused a suspicion in governor Ngor to see him as one of the silence competitors on whose behalf politicians in Juba are campaigning to make him a successor. Angok neither deny nor confirm the speculation. Some depict him as a potential candidate and one of those who could be a right choice, given his political background in the liberation struggle as well as years of service in various capacities.
Others, however, see it differently, arguing removal without assignment puts his political future in uncertainty, with few observers willing to predict he could be one of those who will emerge as the immediate replacement after the usual haggling between competitors.
“Political is the unfair game in life and given the way president Salva Kiir does his things, Arkenjelo Athian could be the next replacement”, said a commentator. He gave an example of Paul Malong Awan, former governor of the state and his political competitor, Gen Dau Aturjong Nyuol with whom he had always contested leadership and command assignments, including the 2010 gubernatorial elections.
“Looked at what he did to Paul Malong? Malong never wanted Dau Aturjong to serve at home in any capacity, whether in the military or in politics, especially after he contested with him the 2010 elections. But what happened? Kiir appointed him as the division commander and took him to Wunyiik immediately after Paul Malong was removed. So, do not be too confident”, he cautioned.
Others overlooked his perspectives, preferring a candidate from ethnic Luo, sparking additional comments.
“You guys are drinking from one cup. Widen your perspectives”, said another in a WhatsApp chat group. “There is a notable trend before and after these changes. The removal could just be another trigger of this campaign like discourse in this social media platform”.
“From what I read, there is a likelihood of president Kiir deciding to appoint a new governor from the Luo this time. And I support this because they are part of us in the state and they have never had the opportunity to ascend to the position of governor since creation of the state in 1994”, he commented.
A highly placed presidential source said the president wants at least three names from which he would make a choice, but the decision has been stalled because of the overwhelming submissions of names, some of whom lack work experience.
Amisom Accused Of Role In Violence That Killed 120
G20 Leaders To Meet in Rome October 30–31
Airtel Partners With Cogebanque Launch Push & Pull Services
US Dollar Now Selling at Rwf 1,012
Rwanda Arrests 4 Poachers With Elephant Tusks
Digital Remittances Can Help Revive Economy
DRC: 2360 Homes Demolished to Pave Way For Gold Mining
Taking Stock Of AU-EU Ministerial Meeting in Kigali
ANALYSIS: Raila Odinga Will Win Kenya Presidential Race by 52.28%
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
