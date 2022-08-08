Arsenal’s summer transfer window has been on the busier side of things so far, adding five players to the squad at a cost of over £100million.

Business looks far from over at this stage though, with just under one month left of the market to go and the potential for further additions.

Manager Mikel Arteta has hinted at more signings following the victory at Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season, claiming work can be done to the squad.

One area that continues to be linked with transfer targets is at right-wing, with the likes of Cody Gakpo still of interest to the Gunners.

The latest name to appear in relation to Arsenal is Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, who continues to impress in the Bundesliga.

With that said, here’s a look at the latest on his potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

Amid interest in his services going forward, Diaby has spoken out about a decision over his future at the club this season: “I’ve made my decision and will play for Bayer Leverkusen again next season.”

It may come as a blow to the Gunners for this current summer window, however there could still be a long-term pursuit of the winger for the year to come.

With so much interest surrounding players on the transfer market, it remains unknown just how much a player is worth.

However, CIES Football Observatory attempt to do so using their methodologies to land on a rough pricing for a player.

According to their website, Diaby is currently worth up to roughly £60million.