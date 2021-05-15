Tracing Roots of SAPEUR Of DRC

Often times, the story of Congolese Sape will comeup at any moment in conversation with a congolese but few Rwandans may know about the group of Congolese people that describe themselves as SAPE.

SAPE is an abbreviation of – Société des Ambianceurs et des Personnes Élégantes (The Society of Ambiance-Makers and Elegant People).

In 1922 a man named Andre Grenard Matsoua, returned home to Congo from Paris dressed as a French ‘Monsieur’.

In a context where Congo was colonised by the French, and many Congolese were still ‘naked’ and ‘uncouth’ servants to the elegant and well-dressed French expatriates, his appearance in a colourful suit in the ‘roaring twenties’ of jazz music and flappers must have looked surreal in Central Africa.

However, this story initiated a social-movement in Brazzaville where servants began to dress like their masters, and embraced this European style of fashion as a way of combating colonial superiority.

Thus, ‘Les Sapeurs’ became a political symbol and ideology that can still be seen today.

The modern members of La Sape come from a much more artistic and serene place, although they still serve as an expression against a way of life; this time it is against poverty in the depressed and war-torn country of the Congo.

Decked in designer gear from Louis Vuitton to Gianni Versace (Their “High Priests”) they take control of their lives and bring a cultural richness to an otherwise bleak existence.

There are currently at least 6000 Sapeurs across the Democratic of Congo but most reside in the country’s capital, Kinshasa, where they act as ambassadors not just for the country but the continent.

a lady sapeur

When they walk down the streets, the city comes to a standstill. They are the nation’s celebrities.

And yet, the men themselves come from humble backgrounds, with many Sapeurs being plumbers, electricians, rubbish collectors, fishermen etc. They go about their day-to-day lives earning their living, no different from anyone else.

But it is when the job is done that these self-described ‘artists’ really come to life, as they become the canvas for their inspiration and expression.

Bold coloured suits mix with unusual fabrics, designer prints and props, to bring about a composition that catches the eye – like a Kandinsky painting in a desert.

To Les Sapeurs their art is not just an expression, it is a way of life, a behaviour, a philosophy.

Members have their own code of honour, codes of professional conduct and strict notions of morality that they live by such as:

A Congolese Sapeur is a happy man even if he does not eat, because wearing proper clothes feeds the soul and gives pleasure to the body.

When the Sapeur expresses himself through the harmony of his clothes, he is returning his admiration to God.