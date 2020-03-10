In the Ministry of Health communiqué circulating via all social media platforms including direct SMS to phones, it is indicated that “there is no Corona Virus in Rwanda” at the moment.

Despite this communiqué, the city of Kigali has installed impressive hand washing gadgets at major public facilities including the bus terminal in the city centre.

Frequent hand washing with soap and water is one of the key ways of ensuring infectious diseases such as corona virus do not spread.

The city of Kigali has also banned all public gathering saying the affected should comply until further notice.

The University of Rwanda has also this morning outed a communiqué suspending all public gatherings previously Okayed.

“The Management of University of Rwanda (UR) informs its graduates that the ‘Get together of Alumni of the Law, Journalism and Communication, Governance, Arts, Languages and Social Sciences’ that was due to be held on March 14th at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village is postponed to another date that shall be communicated to you in due time,” the University said in a communiqué outed on Monday.

Similarly, the Rwanda Development Board in response to the global Corona Virus Pandemic has outed a ‘Notice for tourism and Travel Stakeholders on the Corona Virus outbreak’.

RDB has advised tourists intending or those that had already scheduled to travel to Rwanda, “may find it necessary to reschedule their travel plans and restrict international travel. As a result, cancellation or postponement rules have been revised”.

Corona virus Gaining foothold in Africa

Cases of corona virus are rising rapidly. On Monday, Africa’s largest economies Nigeria and South Africa announced new cases and the first death is recorded in Egypt.

Nigeria has around 200 million citizens, so there are significant concerns about the impact of corona virus spreading widely.

In Nigeria, the second patient contracted the illness after they came into contact with an Italian citizen who had travelled to Africa’s most populous country last month, according to the country’s health ministry.

Egypt with 55 cases — more than half of all confirmed cases in Africa — remains worst-hit by the virus on the continent.

Nine African countries Algeria, South Africa, Senegal, Tunisia, Togo, Egypt, Cameroon, Nigeria and Morocco have reported more than 90 corona virus cases, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

There is cause for concern by Rwandans as the national Carrier RwandAir has some of its destinations to West Africa, South Africa and North Africa – zones that have since reported cases of corona virus infections.

RwandaAir has since suspended flights to China until further notice.