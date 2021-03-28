Sports
Tottenham Striker Harry Kane to Decide Future After Euros
England captain Harry Kane says he will decide his Tottenham future after this summer’s Euros.
Kane, who is reportedly attracting attention from Manchester United, City and Real Madrid, wants to keep his full attention on leading England to their first piece of silverware since the 1966 World Cup win at this summer’s Euros; Tottenham striker set to start against Albania.
Kane will be hoping to win his first major trophy against City in this season’s Carabao Cup final, and Spurs still have work to do in the Premier League, as they currently sit three points outside the top four.
Spurs’ success in the final phase of the season could have a bearing on the 27-year-old’s future, but Kane says he will wait until the conclusion of the Euros before making his plans clear.
“I think that’s a hard question to answer right now,” Kane said when asked if the speculation around his future will impact his performances.
“It’s important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros. To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance.
“I always like to be focused on one goal and one job and that’s to finish strong with Spurs, win these qualifiers with England and hopefully go on and have a great Euros.
Look, I try to stay out of that speculation as much as possible.
“I’m fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer, and then we’ll see where we go from there.”
Kane, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Luke Shaw are set to start return for England against Albania on Sunday, with Nick Pope to continue in goal.
Kane was rested for England’s 5-0 win against San Marino on Thursday. He has scored 27 times in all competitions this season and was top scorer at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.
England manager Gareth Southgate has backed Thierry Henry’s decision to quit social media and asked his players to consider doing the same.
Former Arsenal striker Henry announced he was disabling his social media accounts this week because of the “toxic” atmosphere that has been allowed to manifest on these platforms due to the lack of action taken against racist abuse and bullying behaviour.
Sports
Gunners Have ‘No Chance’ of Signing Martin Odegaard
Arsenal have suffered a blow over their hopes to keep Martin Odegaard, with reports claiming the Gunners have ‘no chance’ of signing the midfielder from Real Madrid.
The 22-year-old has impressed so far during his loan stay from the LaLiga giants, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright is among those to have called for the club to land him permanently.
But Spanish outlet Marca insist Odegaard is still part of Real’s long-term plans, and will NOT be joining Arsenal in the summer.
Not only do Arsenal have no option to turn his loan into a full-time deal, Marca claim Real Madrid ‘do not contemplate’ allowing the Norwegian ace to leave.
Mo Salah could miss Liverpool’s pre-season
Mo Salah could miss Liverpool’s pre-season for the next Premier League campaign, as Egypt have again declared their intention to take the winger to this summer’s Olympics.
The Tokyo Games run from 23 July – 8 August, and with each nation allowed three players over 23 years old in the football competition.
Egypt want Salah to lead their team in Japan, but it would mean the 28-year-old would miss Liverpool’s pre-season and even the start of the new campaign.
The Premier League announced this week the next top-flight campaign will begin on 14 August, a week after it was initially set.
Salah has been named in Egypt’s provisional squad for the tournament this summer by under-23 coach Shawky Gharib, and he said Salah wants to play.
“I have made it known publicly that I would like to have him with us during our Olympic campaign and he did not refuse, which means he also wants to play with us.
“Salah’s participation in the Olympics is supported by the state, represented by the Ministry of Sports and the Egyptian Football Federation, in our joint effort to bring home an Olympic football medal for the first time.”
Gharib has previously admitted Salah would not play in Tokyo unless there was an agreement between the player, Liverpool and Egypt.
Messi Close to Signing New Contract at Barcelona
Lionel Messi is close to signing a new Barcelona contract, according to Nou Camp legend Rivaldo.
The Argentine superstar’s Nou Camp future has been in doubt since he handed in a transfer request last summer, but after agreeing to see out his contract there’s still speculation over his future.
Messi could become a free agent at the end of the current season, but there are reports he could pen a new deal to stay after Joan Laporta was elected as Barca’s president for the second time.
And Brazilian great Rivaldo, 48 – who played for Barca between 1997 and 2002 – believes Messi is definitely staying put. Speaking to Betfair, he said: “Barcelona are massively improving in the last few weeks capitalising on Messi’s superb form and the election of a new president.
“Messi looks much more connected and happier since Laporta’s arrival – a president he knows well.
“For that reason, I’m starting to believe more and more that Messi might reach an agreement with the new board and sign a new contract to stay at the club for a few more years.
“Messi had a confidence boost with the new president election – someone he has a good connection with – raising the chances of him considering to stay for a bit longer.”
Sports
India vs England Showdown Scheduled at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium
India and England will play against each other for the first time in the three-match ODI series between them on 23rd March at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
This game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM and live streaming across pay TV networks and online.
England’s tour of India started with the four-matches Test series where India beat England by 3-1 and then both the teams faced each other in the five-matches T20I series where India, once again, defeated England by 3-2.
Now both the teams will lock horns against each other in the three-matches ODI series between them.
India is at the second position on the ICC Men’s ODI rankings whereas England is at the top of the table in the rankings.
Both the teams have played 100 ODI matches against each other till now where India won 53 times and England won 42 times.
