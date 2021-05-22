Togo Adopts Tough Law On Maritime Security

A new maritime law in Togo seeks to severely punish any illegal activity in its marine space, the government has said.

On May 20, Togolese MPs adopted a law on the planning, protection and enhancement of the 50-kilometer coastline from Ghana to Benin.

Meanwhile, on Friday May 21, Togo said its experts were finalising a plan to tackle illegal fishing in the country’s waters.

The related strategic document is being validated in Lomé by actors of the sector gathered for a 2-day workshop started Thursday.

“The national action plan to fight illegal, unregulated, and undeclared fishing was drawn, well thought and pegged to the FAO’s international action plan against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing,” said Ali Dantami, Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

The plan will in effect enable Togo to better monitor fishing activities, prevent the overexploitation of resources and limit the number of boats that can fish in the national waters. Moreover, it would help improve the revenues of local fishermen.

According to Dantami, “the national marine, maritime brigade, the maritime prefecture, fishery services, the High Council for the Sea, fishermen, and many more” should be engaged in the process.

In 2016, AU heads of state adopted in Togo the “African Charter on Maritime Safety and Security and Development”.

During this summit, a few countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, a signatory to the charter, demanded a more precise text on certain points, in particular in terms of financing which must theoretically be ensured by the creation of a “security fund” and maritime safety ”.

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé had previously hoped that the Lomé Charter would help create “the world we want, free from fear and violence”. However, there is still a long way to go.