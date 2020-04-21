Tigo Tanzania had launched a service that allows all Tigo Pesa customers to send and receive cash on their mobile money wallets from M-PESA in Kenya, MTN in Uganda and MTN and Airtel in Rwanda.

The service now ensures that Tigo Pesa customers are connected to all major mobile money serivces across the East African region a move that will grow transactions for cross-border remittance users.

Tigo Tanzania’s Acting Chief Officer for Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Angelica Pesha said that: ”This new service between the 4 countries further cements how Tigo adapts to its customers’ needs with digital solutions and it also means that the benefits of mobile money can be extended to cross-border trade, allowing businesses and families to transfer money quickly and securely in East Africa.

This partnership further cements our position as a provider of choice for Mobile financial services and we believe this venture will increase the number of transactions for cross-border remittance users.”

“To send money to the different services, Tigo Pesa customers can dial *150*01# on their mobile phones, select send money, send out of the country,select either Kenya,Uganda or Rwanda.” Explained Pesha.

MTN Uganda has been at the forefront of financial innovation pioneering in the delivery of a wide range of financial services such as micro savings, loans, insurance and merchant payments through MoMoPay.

”To be able to make our wide network available to customers across the East African region, this is testimony to our continued drive to extend affordable, reliable, secure financial services to not only our customers in Uganda, but to all people in the region”. said Stephen Mutana MTN Uganda General Manager Mobile Financial Services

“As Mobile Money is becoming borderless, this partnership with Tigo Tanzania is part of our commitment to offer our customers within the East African Community; an option to transfer funds to their friends, families and business partners using their Airtel Money Wallets.

While receiving Money from Tigo Tanzania is free, to send Money to Tigo Tanzania, Airtel Money customer dials *500*1*3# and follows the prompts ” said Jidia Gasana from Airtel Rwanda

This partnership between Safaricom, MTN, Airtel and Tigo Tanzania will enable us meet the growing demand for cross border transactions within East Africa. M-PESA has been the preferred International Money Transfer choice for many Kenyans who find the service fast, safe, affordable and convenient.

To send money to the different services, M-PESA customers can dial *840# on their mobile phones or through mySafaricom App by selecting the “M-PESA Global” option under “M-PESA” then selecting “Send”.