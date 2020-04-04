Police in Kamonyi district is holding three suspects taken into custody in Kamonyi District after Police foiled their attempt to rob a shop.

The incident happened on Thursday at about mid-night in Nkoto trading centre, Rugalika Sector, Sheli Cell in Karehe Village.

“Local night patrol saw strange movements and a vehicle parked in Nkoto trading centre in the middle of the night,” said Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Slyvestre Twajamahoro, the Police spokesperson for the Southern region.

CIP Twajamahoro, identified the suspects as Emery Ntirenganya, 45, Jean Pierre Habimana, 25, and Elie Ntinkozisoni, 28.

He explained “as they approached, some people run away. When the local patrol observed clearly, they saw people breaking into the shop of one Jeanne Nyiramajyambere, and called the Police.”

“The local patrols continued their surveillance until the arrival of Police. The three men were arrested red-handed loading assorted goods in the vehicle Toyota Carina plate number RAB 554L, which was also impounded,” said the spokesperson.

It is said that the group that run away was conducting surveillance for their colleagues, who had already broken into the shop at the time.

The would-be victim, Jeanne Nyiramajyambere thanked the Police and their community night patrol for saving her business and apprehending those who attempted to empty her shop.