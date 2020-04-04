Police in Kamonyi district is holding three suspects taken into custody in Kamonyi District after Police foiled their attempt to rob a shop.
He explained “as they approached, some people run away. When the local patrol observed clearly, they saw people breaking into the shop of one Jeanne Nyiramajyambere, and called the Police.”
It is said that the group that run away was conducting surveillance for their colleagues, who had already broken into the shop at the time.
The would-be victim, Jeanne Nyiramajyambere thanked the Police and their community night patrol for saving her business and apprehending those who attempted to empty her shop.
CIP Twajamahoro commended the role of community night patrols and real time information sharing in fighting and preventing crimes, and apprehending offenders to face justice.
