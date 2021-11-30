Crime
Three Reported Dead In Mbarara Bomb Blast
Three people are reported to have been killed following a bomb explosion in Mbarara City Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021, according to local press.
The blast was reported below Jingo’s hotel towards Kisenyi, a Mbarara city suburb. This comes two weeks after twin bombings in Kampala left seven people dead and over 35 injured on November 16.
Ugandan authorities blame the bombings on ADF, a rebel outfit in DRC jungles.
The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) together with the DR Congo military have launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps in eastern Congo.
Defence and army spokesperson Flavia Byekwaso confirmed the development earlier today.
Terrorists In Uganda Captured On Video Declaring Attacking Rwanda
Ugandan authorities have been caught red handed and left with no excuses to make after an agent of RNC is seen in a video mobilising for support to destabilise Rwanda.
RNC is a terrorist group composed of Rwandans living in South Africa, European countries and in their field bases in Uganda.
Ugandan authorities have denied the presence of RNC for long.
Finally more undesputed evidence is out. A video has surfaced on internet showing RNC agents during a burial ceremony in Kagadi, Bunyoro, openly calling up on Rwandans in Uganda to support the organisation’s terror activities.
Muhamad Nzabandora from Gayaza town, Kyadondo, stood before dozens of mourners and spoke in Kinyarwanda in the video that is not yet know when it was captured. “…we can’t keep it a secret any more, we have to be open about it,” he said, referring to plans to attack Rwanda.
Prior to him, another agent had spoken and said he had brought contributions from RNC leadership as condolences. He categorically announced the presence of the RNC and encouraged more Rwandans to join the organisation.
The burial was held publicly. Ugandan local authorities and regions leaders were reportedly present.
Meanwhile, the recent evidence is that of RNC’s armed wing, P5, operating from DRC jungles where it’s agents are trained.
Many of them were trained under Rtd. Major Mudathiru who has been convicted for life in Rwanda.
P5 were attacked by the FARDC forces, a raid that left many of its forces dead. Others were captured and handed to Rwanda in August 2019.
There are also other 35 that were in the P5 and RUD Urunana who were captured in Kinigi, northern province in 2019. Others fled to Uganda with their ring leader Capt. Cassien Nshimiyimana alias ‘Gavana’ who is protected by Uganda.
Another ring leader, Lt. Col. Selemani Kabayija, was also captured and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Meanwhile, the video has created a social media frenzy. Ugandan authorities have made no comments.
The following video is of RNC agents in Kagadi, Bunyoro, Uganda. Grotesquely they've now started to mobilise for the RNC at even burial ceremonies. Appropriate for a murderous terror organisation attempting to exploit death in order to beef up their death-dealing capacity. pic.twitter.com/PWj2mn7p7d
— Mwene Kalinda (@KalindaMwene) November 25, 2021
50 Witnesses To Testify In Muhayimana’s Genocide Case
About 50 witnesses are expected to give out their testimonies today in France accusing Claude Muhayimana for his role in the Genocide against the Tutsi that was perpetrated Tutsi in Bisesero, and areas of Kibuye.
ICTR’s witness reports regard Bisesero as among the worst places of the horror of the Genocide against the Tutsi.
The feature of the witnesses includes 15 from Rwanda that will be testifying before the judges at Assize Court in Paris in the one-month-long case.
In the last session, the judges have postponed the hearing because the witnesses couldn’t travel during the Covid-19 travel restrictions.
His case follows those of Captain Pascal Simbikangwa, sentenced in 2016 to 25 years in prison, and former mayors Octavien Ngenzi and Tito Barahira, sentenced in 2018 to life imprisonment after a joint trial.
The legal systems in France grant him universal jurisdiction for the prosecution of crimes against humanity.
During the last hearing, Muhayimana, 60, and a former hotel were accused of complicity in genocide as well as crimes against humanity for providing aid and assistance. The accusations are based on the ground that he transported Hutu militias to the killing sites in the Kibuye areas.
French judges rejected the charges against Claude Muhayimana for the massacre at the Kibuye church on April 17, 1994, where almost 2,000 Tutsis were killed.
IBUKA France in a statement said it was happy that the 10-year trial was finally taking place.
Egide Nkuranga, President of Ibuka, the umbrella of Genocide survivors, said the trial had been hampered by different political reasons over the past years but now France has shown interest in collaborating the impunity.
The 60-year old was investigated in December 2011 when an arrest warrant was issued against him but he was arrested in 2012 at his workplace in the city of Rouen and placed under extradition and was released later and re-arrested again in 2014.
Chines Miners Kidnapped In DRC, Soldier Killed
A soldier was killed and eight Chinese miners kidnapped during an armed attack that took place on the night of Saturday and Sunday at the Mining sites of Beyond Mining Company in Mukera, in the South Basimukuma grouping, Mutambala sector, Ufizi territory in South Kivu according to the sources.
Sources say unidentified local gunmen whose identities are so far not yet known targeted Chinese-run gold mining sites.
“At around several 9 p.m., several bullets were heard on the Chinese sites. The soldiers responded, unfortunately, one was killed and another seriously injured. The investigations continue, we noted eight Chinese were carried away by these thugs. The armed group remains unknown so far. We are shocked by this practice,” Christopher Bonane, the president of the civil society told local journalists.
It was last month when Beyond Mining and the mining cooperative for integral development, a mining company that works in Mukera mining site in Fizi territory (South Kivu) are accused by the civil society organizations for violating all laws they signed with the local community.
The two companies are accused among other things of failing to compensate peasants whose fields have been plundered and of failing to keep the promise to rehabilitate the roads.
”It is true that things are from bad to worse here in Mukera compared to the management of the mining cooperative for integral development t with its partner Beyond Mining, a Chinese company that mines gold here in Mikera.
These violate the laws they signed with local populations with the clauses of compensating the owners of the fields that they have occupied, collaborating with the artisanal miners, rehabilitating the roads of agricultural services, bringing water to the various villagers, build schools and social amenities that positively impact the nearby communities but none of these demands were met,” Bonane commented on the issue last month.
The incident comes after six Chinese companies were suspended last month over illegal mining. Hundreds of mining companies operate in the province of South Kivu however which most of these companies are working illegally.
