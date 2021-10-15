National
Thomas Sankara’s Assassination Trial Adjourned To October 21
Burkina Faso’s former president Thomas Sankara was assassinated 34 years ago in a military coup bringing an end to a charismatic Marxist revolutionary widely known as ‘Africa’s Che Guevara’.
Immediately after Sankara’s murder, his wife Mariam Sankara and their two children Philippe Sankara and Auguste Sankara fled to Burkina Faso in 1987.
Thomas Sankara seized power in a 1983 coup at the age of 33 with promises to tackle corruption and the dominance of former colonial powers.
Mariam Sankara on Monday flew back to Ouagadougou for the opening of the trial of her husband’s murder. 14 people are accused of plotting the assassination.
Among the accused includes Blaise Compaore the man who was a close ally to Mr Sankara. Blaise Compaore led a military coup that toppled Sankara and his immediate execution.
Compaore went on to rule the West African nation for almost three decades before he himself was ousted and fled to neighbouring Ivory Coast.
This trial has been highly awaited as the murder of Sankara has mysterious ramifications and has remained a very sensitive subject across the continent.
At the opening trial, Compaore was not present. The former first lady told media that the absence of former president Blaise Compaoré, the main suspect in her husband’s assassination, was a “shame”, adding: “I really hope that this trial will shed some light.”
However, Compaore’s lawyers said on Friday that he would not attend the trial, and Ivory Coast has refused to extradite him.
She said, “this trial is needed so that the culture of impunity and violence that still rages in many African countries, despite the democratic facade, stops indefinitely.”
Other suspects in the murder of Sankara include; Hyacinthe Kafando (Compaore’s former head of security), Gen. Gilbert Diendere, a former spy-master.
According to details, the hearing was held in the Ouaga2000 conference centre in the capital, Ouagadougou. Twelve other defendants appeared at the hearing and all pleaded not guilty.
The military tribunal opened the proceedings, then adjourned the hearing until Oct. 25, after defence lawyers asked for more time to prepare their case, court officials said.
National
Rwanda Police Chief Attends EAPCCO General Meeting In DRC
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dan Munyuza, on Thursday, October 14, attended the meeting of Council of Police Chiefs (CPC) from the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The CPC was part of the 23rd EAPCCO Annual General Meeting and it was held under the theme: “Enhancing law enforcement strategies in combating transnational organized crimes in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”
EAPCCO is a regional 14-member bloc established in 1998 to strengthen police cooperation and joint strategies, share crime-related information and harmonize laws to enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies to combat transnational organized crime.
The CPC discussed measures to enhance regional capacity and cooperation in combating organized crime, including emerging terrorism trends and implications in the region, countering terrorism and violent extremism as well as reviewing the implementation of EAPCCO adopted resolutions.
It also looked at the status of EAPCCO Regional Counter Terrorism Centre of Excellence (CTCoE), adopted and signed the Mifugo Protocol and EAPCCO CTCoE Establishment Agreement.
The Mifugo Protocol elaborates strategies to prevent, combat and eradicate cattle rustling in Eastern Africa.
The EAPCCO member countries are Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Comoros, DRC, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, Sudan, and Tanzania.
National
Malawian Deputy Minister Of Defence, Delegation Visit Rwanda
The Deputy Minister of Defence, Hon. Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza acompanied by the Commander of Malawi Defence Forces Gen Vincent NUNDWE and a delegation from Malawi arrived yesterday, October 10, 2021 for a weeklong visit.
They held a bilateral defence meeting with Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Major General Albert Murasira and Chief of Defence Staff, General Jean Bosco Kazura at the Rwanda Defence Force Headquarters, in Kimihurura, Kigali, this morning, October 11, 2021.
“We are here basically to cement our bilateral relations especially in defence cooperation which dates back in 2018 and before. We have been exchanging military personnel in regards to training; some of our military personnel are here in Rwanda even today. I am here with the delegation to cement this strong cooperation,” said Hon Sendeza in an interview after the discussions.
She further noted that such engagements strengthen the already good bilateral cooperation between the defence forces.
“We also discussed about Rwanda’s mission in Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique to fight insurgents. The Government of Malawi commends what Rwanda is doing to bring peace in the region and fully support the initiatives taken”.
The Malawi delegation also paid respect to the victims of the Genocide Against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and toured the Campaign Against Genocide Museum. Before concluding the visit on Thursday 14, the delegation will visit Rwanda Military Academy and Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College in Bugesera and Musanze districts respectively. They also intend to visit a recently constructed IDP project in Musanze district before concluding their visit.
National
Rwanda, Italian Police Hold Bilateral Meeting In Kigali
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Arma dei Carabinieri, held a bilateral meeting on Monday to strengthen the existing cooperation in policing matters.
The meeting held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru was co-chaired by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and the General Commander of the Italian Arma dei Carabinieri, Lieutenant General Teo Luzi.
Lt. Gen. Luzi arrived in Rwanda on Sunday for a three-day visit to cement the partnership between the two law enforcement institutions, which is guided by the cooperation agreement signed by the two institutions in 2017 to partner in capacity development including peace support operations, counter-terrorism, aviation security, public order management, VIP protection, cybercrime, traffic and road safety, environmental protection as well as acquisition of modern police equipment, among others.
The bilateral meeting was also attended by the Italian Ambassador to Rwanda, Massimiliano Mazzanti, Deputy IGPs Felix Namuhoranye and Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza of Administration and Personnel.
IGP Munyuza thanked the General Commander of Italian Carabinieri for honoring the invitation, which he said demonstrates continued commitment to strengthen policing cooperation and to take it to a higher level.
“Rwanda National Police and the Italian Arma dei Carabinieri have had a strong and successful partnership since 2017, which is thriving on the strong foundation of many years of friendship between Rwanda and Italy. We have been able to work together for the benefit of peace and security of our two countries and in other countries,” IGP Munyuza said.
RNP, he added, has benefited a lot from the experience and expertise of the Carabinieri since 2017. Under the partnership framework, more than 900 police officers have been trained both in Rwanda and Italy in traffic and road safety, aviation security, public order management, counter terrorism, canine, special forces, peace support operations and environmental security.
IGP Munyuza said that training contributes to peace and security in Rwanda, and serves mankind in establishing a secure environment for the people in need.
“In this era of policing, a stronger bilateral or global security partnership is needed more than ever before to respond to the more growing and challenging criminal landscape especially in confronting the threat of violent terrorism and cybercrimes. We should make improvements in sharing information and experience in those two critical areas,” IGP Munyuza said.
On his part, Lt. Gen. Luzi said that the visit “confirms our commitment to continue the cooperation with Rwanda National Police, an efficient and modern institution” linked to the Carabinieri by the “strong and fraternal bonds of cooperation” sealed by the Technical Agreement endorsed in Rome in 2017 and the presence of a Carabinieri senior officer seconded to Rwanda.
“Our pledge is to be part of the broader context of supporting the security forces most engaged against global security threats to ensure security and stability,” Lt. Gen. Luzi said.
Currently, RNP is participating in different UN peace support operations with more than 900 police peacekeepers and is part of the counter terrorism operations in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique.
Amb. Mazzanti reflected on the courage and impact of RNP in cross-border cooperation and supporting international peace.
“Your involvement in peace and security duties here at home and internationally continues to create impact and is commendable,” Amb. Mazzanti said.
The General Commander of the Italian Arma dei Carabinieri later visited Kigali Memorial Centre where he laid wreaths to pay tribute to more than one million innocent lives killed in the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.
He later visited the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District.
