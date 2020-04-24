Covid-19 has generated a surge in home delivery such as groceries, health products and other essential goods to your doorstep, but that can be tricky.

Many online businesses experience difficulties finding their way to their customers, causing frustration, delays and missed deliveries.

Addressya, an IT firm has introduced an app that will relieve businesses from the burden.

The app offers a digital addressing system allows individuals and businesses to connect and share high quality address information in an efficient, accurate and safe way.

Addressya app is free and available on Google Play and allows everyone to register a complete, precise and easy to use address.

The address is a combination of GPS, available official address data and user generated information. The address can be shared with e-commerce, delivery companies and their drivers for fast and smooth delivery.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, Addressya has fast tracked development of public locations (letting businesses and organisations be globally visible and searchable in the app) and recently released this new feature and offer it as part of Addressing as a Service.

Sadiki Businge, Country Manager of Addressya in Rwanda says users should ensure to add good descriptions, photos and other details. “The better it will work! You never have to do it again, but you may of course want to continue to update and improve your address with the help of feedback from those who can help, for example delivery drivers.”

With their knowledge of the area, and their understanding of how to best communicate around places in the area, delivery drivers play an important role in improving the efficiency in addressing and as a result also deliveries.

Efficient delivery means that more people can be served and that they receive their orders on time.

“The delivery drivers are true heroes for bringing groceries and essential products to people’s doorsteps at a time when most of us are unable to leave the house. They can also support individuals to improve their addresses further to ensure that each delivery is smooth. This is not only good for the drivers and delivery businesses, but for the community and society as a whole” says Karoline Beronius, CEO of Addressya.

Having, using, and sharing an address is free of charge for individuals. Businesses that are dependent on good quality addresses to deliver their goods can use the business solution Addressing as a Service to further improve planning and efficiency into deliveries.

You can download the app via Google Play Store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.addressya.app