Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot dead few days ago is accused by his killer of helping a religious group establish in Japan which later pushed their family into poverty.

The alleged assassin 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami told his interogators that his mother belonged to the Unification Church the Japan branch of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

Yamagami was the second son of parents who ran a construction company, and had lived with them and a brother and sister.

After Yamagami’s father died suddenly when he was still young, his mother took over the company.

The mother became interested in the activities of a religious group and began to make large donations to them, a relative who prefered anonymity told Asahi Shimbun one of the four largest newspapers in Japan.

Soon after, the three siblings began calling Yamagami to tell him that they had nothing to eat at home, prompting him to begin giving them money for living expenses, and even delivering meals to them.

Yamagami’s mother frequent donations to the Unification Church pushed the family construction company into bankruptcy. The mother declared bankruptcy in 2002, and the construction company was dissolved in 2009.

Yamagami has reportedly told investigators he had harboured a grudge against ex-Prime Minister Abe and decided to target him over what he believed were the former prime minister’s ties to this religious group.

The relative told the newspaper that Yamagami had struggled with his mother joining the religious group “since childhood.”

As for his reason for targeting the ex-Prime Minister, Yamagami told investigators he “had a grudge against a certain religious group and thought they were close,” and that he had “made up his mind to kill him a year ago,” according to authorities quoted by NHK.

He has denied that the shooting was politically motivated, telling police he chose to make an attempt on ex-Prime Minister Abe’s life after initially planning to target a Unification Church leader.

On Monday, the head of the Japan Unification Church acknowledged that Yamagami’s mother is a member, but denied claims it had forced her to make large donations that eventually led her into bankruptcy.

Yamagami revealed that he had initially planned to use explosives to kill the former prime minister, but decided to use a gun instead because it allowed him to target only Abe, reducing the possibility of further casualties.

As part of his plans, Yamagami told investigators he had even ventured to a building in the city of Nara that houses the facilities of the religious organization to test-fire his guns the day before the shooting, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun daily.

On Monday, the Nara Prefectural Police confirmed that they had found multiple bullet holes on the outside of the building.

Yamagami’s fate will hinge on whether it is determined that he can be held criminally responsible for the shooting.

Although the Nara District Public Prosecutors’ Office believes he was acting rationally in accordance with his goals, such as by checking Abe’s campaign schedule beforehand, it has decided that a mental evaluation is necessary before further charges are filed, the Yomiuri reported Tuesday.

Whatever the outcome of that, it’s unclear whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Yamagami, since Abe was the sole victim.

Japanese courts have traditionally, based on precedent, been reluctant to impose capital punishment in such cases — though that trend has been shifting.