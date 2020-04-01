In the midst of the battle against Coronavirus, lifestyle has been adjusted and routines halted.

Boredom is engulfing some and parents are struggling with finding options of keeping their children academically engaged while at home.

Creative minds have also awaken. Proprietors of bookshops are offering convenient options during this lockdown period for people to find mental sanctuary.

Mutesi Gasana, the Managing Director of Arise Bookshop delivers books to homes for adults and children.

With her online bookstore, www.ibitabo.com, Gasana’s platform allows parents to place textbook orders for their chikdren; both REB approved and Cambridge International exams.

She targets readers both in the capital Kigali and in the countryside.

“Bookstores in Rwanda are not so many, but even those that are available are located in Kigali..yet books should be accessed like groceries because of our beleife in the power of books, we have been looking for solutions to make books available and accessible with low costs…this is the solution,” she says. Gasana adds that, “Arise education has always looked for solutions that enhance reading promotion and creating book accessibility.”

“We are at their services, plus multitudes of readers, novels and motivational. In this time of stay at home, people need books, we deliver at their homes,” she says.

The bookstore does not sell digital formats. It is strictly hard copies. “Even when they don’t find the titles on the web, they make a wish list which we help them get,” Gasana says.

The store has books for nursery to S.6 students and adult literature. Arise Bookshop can also ship books to the diaspora especially books written by Rwandans.

The store accepts multiple digital payment systems such as PayPal, Visa, Mobile Money and others.

Once ordered for, books are dropped at the door steps.

“We are playing our humble part, I hope people will continue embracing our noble service,” Gasana says.