An interesting innovation showcased at the ongoing EU-Uganda Business forum may transform the way people relate with the environment.

Uganda is exhibiting a locally made pen with casing made from 100% recycled Ugandan paper and inside there is a seed where after you use the pen, you unroll it, take the seed and plant a tree.

Biro Company sells 14 million pieces of “BIC Crystal” ballpoint pens a day across the world. It is the best-selling ballpoint pen it the world.

If all these pens contained tree seeds and planted per day, the global forest cover would drastically change and in a period of five years, the global environment and climate would substantially get fixed.

According to organizers of this 1st ever Uganda-Europe Business Forum, it is focused on Innovation, Green Deals and Investments.

In her presentation to the delegates, Pamela Mbabazi, Chairperson, National Planning Authority on Uganda’s potential for Green Growth: Uganda requires $11Billion to implement its Green Growth Development Strategy through Public Private Partnerships.