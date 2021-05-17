The Rwandan Health Crisis (And I am NOT Referring To Coronavirus)

The fitness industry has been deemed non-essential by most world governments, including Rwanda, during a time of a pandemic and health crisis. COVID-19 is a serious threat and our response is a necessary step to bring the spread to a halt, save lives, and lead to an eventual restoration of normality.

I have to salute the efforts by frontline institutions such as Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) and Rwanda National Police (RNP), their tireless work in mitigating the spread of the virus is of high standards.

The fight against COVID-19 took the precedence over the fight against other medical conditions

that destroy someone’s quality of life and cause thousands of unnecessary deaths like:

Heart Disease / Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack) Cancers, some auto-Immune Diseases Infections and Diseases of the Lungs Metabolic Syndrome (Obesity, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, etc)

In addition, there are other problems that are not considered as medical conditions but as natural progressions of aging:

Excess body fat percentage

Sarcopenia and loss of functional capacity

Poor coordination and balance

Decreased cardio-pulmonary capacity

Pandemic or not, these issues exist. People still suffer from heart disease, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. To extend their lifespan or manage their symptoms, they seek for a pill instead of dealing with the sources.

According to the New Times’s article of October 27th 2020, the Ministry of Health (MoH) is seeking for $640m to reduce premature mortality from Non-Communicable diseases (NCDs).

On an alarming note, MoH says the number of cardiovascular patients treated in the country’s health facilities has more than tripled between 2018 and 2020 (from 25,353 in 2018 to 88,486 cases in 2020).

Fitness professionals are always ready with one of the most proven medical interventions known to humanity – EXERCISE.

In conjunction with optimal macro and micronutrient-rich diet of appropriate calories and quality sleep, exercise can quite literally save lives. Clearly, on the preventive health care front, the Government of Rwanda needs a comprehensive plan that involves fitness professionals as partners.

Fabrice 31, is a hard-working father of 2 at the prime of his life. Just like everybody, he needs to maintain his health in check to be able to accomplish his life goals and responsibilities.

About 5 years ago, I met Fabrice for the first time at CALI FITNESS, a gym where I spend most of my time. He was a regular client of the gym but we had never worked together. At some point Fabrice disappeared from the gym, we can say that life happened.

When he resurfaced months later, I couldn’t believe what I saw, Fabrice had gained a lot of weight and his health was under serious threats. He approached me and expressed interest to work with me so that I could help him lose all that excess weight and ultimately get his life back.

The next day, we had a consultation meeting, where I got to learn a bit more about what happened and about his then lifestyle. We set short term and long-term goals, and we started working very hard.

After 1 year of serious sweat work and clean eating, Fabrice lost a lot of body fat and built a tone of muscles as you can see on the photo.

His posture is better, his sleep was significantly improved, his confidence is through the roof and most importantly, he has reversed critical conditions which weighed heavy on him and a real threat to his health.

None of this would have been possible without the intervention of professional help on exercise. His achievement is definitely the proof that gyms are the perfect solution to fighting NCDs.

Exercise is ESSENTIAL To Health

Without a doubt, exercise routine is ESSENTIAL to our health, especially when it comes to addressing longevity and quality of life.

Exercise can improve our body composition,

Increase our metabolic rate

Manage our blood sugar, cholesterol and triglycerides,

Increase oxygen supply to the body and brain

Keep our hormones in balance.

Strength training that leads to muscle hypertrophy which results in good posture and overall strength

Being strong makes us resilient to injury and pain, helps maintain coordination, balance and ultimately helps overcome physical, emotional, and mental hurdles.

Exercise makes us happier – This is a well-studied area and data shows that the gym is an effective anti-depressant and the perfect place to invest anxious energy.

This list is not exhaustive, but it paints a crystal clear picture:

Exercise is essential for all. It is effective if you are an individual or if it’s a collective. Movement is fundamental to any preventive plan against disease and disfunction.

Thus, when we consider those of us who have dedicated our lives to preaching exercise, preaching its benefits, with mission to make our world a healthier place – clearly, our profession is ESSENTIAL.

The list of preventable diseases and dysfunction is uncomfortably long and yet our field which one of the most effective solutions, is not seen as essential.

About The Author

Ivan Munyengango, known on social media as Ivan Munye, is a fitness entrepreneur, a fitness trainer with more than 10 years in the industry. Certified by the International Sports Science Association (ISSA) He is a member of The International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) His work revolves around private training, Strength and Conditioning for athletes and Corporate wellness consulting. He is a health and fitness professional who loves sharing knowledge and passion for fitness and it’s impressive to see how many Rwandans he inspires.

“The human body is, by design and construction, an athletic machine designed to perform physical tasks. To neglect the required maintenance of that machine is to deny its nature”