The commonwealth remains a global formidable force made possible by the enormous diversity binding its member states.

“Throughout her reign HM The Queen has placed and continues to place the greatest importance on the common friendship, humanity and values all of us share in this room. Not despite but because of the diversity the Commonwealth represents,” said Prince Charles in his official opening remarks at the 26th edition of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrived on Tuesday in Rwanda for the 26th Commonwealth Heads of State and Government Meeting, marking the first-ever British royal visit to the East African country.

In his statement to over 5000 delegates attending the meeting in Rwanda, HRH The Prince of Wales said, “Our Commonwealth family is and will always remain a free association of independent self-governing nations. We meet and talk as equals, sharing our knowledge & experience for the betterment of all citizens of the Commonwealth and wider world.”

“To unlock the power of our common future we must acknowledge the wrongs that happened in our past. Many of those belong to an earlier age with different and some ways lesser values. By working together we’re building a new and enduring friendship,” said the Heir to the British Throne.

He explained to attentive delegates that the roots of “our contemporary association run deep into the most painful period of our history. I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many as I continue my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact.”

“If we are to leave the world better than we found it – and that is our duty and our privilege – we must be bold with our ambition, decisive with our action, and united in our effort,” HRH Prince Charles said.