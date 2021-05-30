Lifestyle
The Morgan Heritage Want To Live In Rwanda
If all goes well, the Heritage Morgan brothers could settle in Rwanda and live “a humble life,” says Mojo Morgan Heritage, one of the three brothers.
“We’re very humble. We need a nice size home, a safe and secure neighborhood with a good kitchen because we love to cook. All thre of us are chefs,” says Mojo, who spoke to Taarifa in an exclusive interview on Sunday night while in from Florida, USA.
The Morgans had tweeted on Sunday evening in Kinyarwanda, with the help from a friend, Lee Ndayisaba, that they would love “to be Rwandan”.
“Rwanda is a very beautiful country. We can’t wait to come home,” Mojo told Taarifa on behalf of his brothers.
The Morgans has no clue about Rwanda until in 2017 when they were invited to perform. And they were opened to a whole new lifetime experience that would leave a remarkable memory.
The only thing they knew about Rwanda was in the movies, the genocide against the Tutsi. “When we got to Rwanda and we started to google and do some research, we found out this is the cleanest country in the world and we got to see it with our two eyes, it was love at first sight. And I even wrote about it, and in a song we did and made reference to Rwanda where I said I heard about 1000 hills and never heard of 1000 kisses, something like that,” Mojo recalls.
And then a few their performance, they travelled deep in the countryside to see the majestic silver back gorilla, the nature, and the ecotourism had to offer.
“But the people were amazing, peaceful, we wondered, “are these the same people we saw in the movies?’ If you believe everything you see and hear about in the news, it will make you want to never leave your home.”
The Grammy Award winning reggae artists are grateful for the music that carries them around the world and grateful for friends like Lee that show them the beauty of their countries when they visit.
“It would be a joy for us to call Rwanda one of our homes in the world because we travel a lot…” Mojo told Taarifa, and hoped that once settled in Reanda, “I’ll find my wife there…” I am single.”
Meanwhile, the two-time Grammy-award winning Reggae band has released their highly anticipated forthcoming album, Legacy, via CTBC Music Group distributed by ONErpm.
The album makes its official premiere following the release of their latest single, “The World is Yours,” and is now available at all DSPs and streaming services. Gold NFTs to commemorate the release are also available exclusively on the blockchain.
On the heels of their 2019 project, LOYALTY, the Reggae family is excited to release a project that truly embodies the trajectory of Morgan Heritage. Featuring some of their greatest hit songs, Legacy encompasses the music that has helped define the global stars to date including “Don’t Haffi Dread,”“Down by the River,” and “Tell Me How Come”. The album features Ziggy and Stephen Marley, Bounty Killer, Shaggy, Rebelution, Beres Hammond, Patoranking, Stonebwoy, Jemere Morgan, Esh Morgan, R. City and more. These chart-topping multi Grammy winners have shaped the narrative of Reggae music across the global stage and they have released a project that celebrates their living legacy. See full track listing below:
Legacy Album Track listing:
- “Don’t Haffi Dread”
- “A Man Is Still A Man”
- “Down By The River”
- “One Family” ft Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley
- “She’s Still Loving Me”
- “Liberation”
- “Selah”
- “Nothing To Smile About”
- “Perfect Love Song”
- “Humble” ft Toots and The Maytals
- “Wanna be Loved” ft Eric Rachmany from Rebelution
- “Love Stoned” ft Shaggy
- “So Amazing” ft J Boog, Jemere Morgan & Gil Sharone
- “Reggae Bring Back Love”
- “Golden”
- “Gunz in the Ghetto” ft Bounty Killer
- “Strictly Roots”
- “Ready for Love” ft R. City
- “Pay Attention” ft Patoranking
- “Africa x Jamaica” ft Diamond Platnumz & Stonebwoy
- “Nice Up U Medi”
- “Help the Needy” ft Beres Hammond
- “Child of JAH” ft Chronixx
- “Tell Me How Come”
- “Works to Do” Pt 1
- “Sunday Morning”
- “I’m Coming Home”
- “Best Friend” ft Laza Morgan
- “Love You Right”
- “Home” ft Esh Morgan
- “We Are Warriors” ft Bobby Lee
- “Light it Up” ft. PelleK
- “Reggae Night” ft DreZion
- “Freedom”
- “The World Is Yours”
In addition to traditionally releasing Legacy via DSPs, the band has teamed up with cryptocurrency blockchain NFT Solutions to also release exclusive merch bundle deals via Bondly Finance.
Specially made packages include NFTs with the new album, merchandise, as well as, a giveaway of over $10,000 in prizes.
The highly desirable Gold NFT bundles include a digital download of Legacy, and a Gold NFT from Bondly Finance. The prizes include a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card, a Vizio 50″ TV with a PS5 and a MacBook Pro 13” 256 GB, as well as free VIP Access to the Legacy Live Stream Virtual Concert, 2 VIP tickets and a VIP experience for every token holder to 1 Morgan Heritage concert anywhere in the world (excluding festivals) with a few minutes to hang out with the group, and Morgan Heritage x Bondly swag that includes an autographed Legacy album poster.
As the trajectory of the musical landscape shifts to a more digitally inclusive space, the Reggae band aims to reach their fans across all platforms and generations.
“The combination of music and technology is more relevant today than ever. We’re excited about what the future holds not just for Reggae music but entertainment on a whole. As we saw the internet change the world, we believe the blockchain will again change the world and it’s important to us that our fans are not only aware but are involved as early as possible,” the band said in a statement.
The Legacy album is available everywhere today and can be downloaded HERE. The Gold NFT Bundles can also be downloaded HERE.
The Rwandan Health Crisis (And I am NOT Referring To Coronavirus)
The fitness industry has been deemed non-essential by most world governments, including Rwanda, during a time of a pandemic and health crisis. COVID-19 is a serious threat and our response is a necessary step to bring the spread to a halt, save lives, and lead to an eventual restoration of normality.
I have to salute the efforts by frontline institutions such as Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) and Rwanda National Police (RNP), their tireless work in mitigating the spread of the virus is of high standards.
The fight against COVID-19 took the precedence over the fight against other medical conditions
that destroy someone’s quality of life and cause thousands of unnecessary deaths like:
- Heart Disease / Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack)
- Cancers, some auto-Immune Diseases
- Infections and Diseases of the Lungs
- Metabolic Syndrome (Obesity, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, etc)
In addition, there are other problems that are not considered as medical conditions but as natural progressions of aging:
- Excess body fat percentage
- Sarcopenia and loss of functional capacity
- Poor coordination and balance
- Decreased cardio-pulmonary capacity
Pandemic or not, these issues exist. People still suffer from heart disease, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. To extend their lifespan or manage their symptoms, they seek for a pill instead of dealing with the sources.
According to the New Times’s article of October 27th 2020, the Ministry of Health (MoH) is seeking for $640m to reduce premature mortality from Non-Communicable diseases (NCDs).
On an alarming note, MoH says the number of cardiovascular patients treated in the country’s health facilities has more than tripled between 2018 and 2020 (from 25,353 in 2018 to 88,486 cases in 2020).
Fitness professionals are always ready with one of the most proven medical interventions known to humanity – EXERCISE.
In conjunction with optimal macro and micronutrient-rich diet of appropriate calories and quality sleep, exercise can quite literally save lives. Clearly, on the preventive health care front, the Government of Rwanda needs a comprehensive plan that involves fitness professionals as partners.
Fabrice 31, is a hard-working father of 2 at the prime of his life. Just like everybody, he needs to maintain his health in check to be able to accomplish his life goals and responsibilities.
About 5 years ago, I met Fabrice for the first time at CALI FITNESS, a gym where I spend most of my time. He was a regular client of the gym but we had never worked together. At some point Fabrice disappeared from the gym, we can say that life happened.
When he resurfaced months later, I couldn’t believe what I saw, Fabrice had gained a lot of weight and his health was under serious threats. He approached me and expressed interest to work with me so that I could help him lose all that excess weight and ultimately get his life back.
The next day, we had a consultation meeting, where I got to learn a bit more about what happened and about his then lifestyle. We set short term and long-term goals, and we started working very hard.
After 1 year of serious sweat work and clean eating, Fabrice lost a lot of body fat and built a tone of muscles as you can see on the photo.
His posture is better, his sleep was significantly improved, his confidence is through the roof and most importantly, he has reversed critical conditions which weighed heavy on him and a real threat to his health.
None of this would have been possible without the intervention of professional help on exercise. His achievement is definitely the proof that gyms are the perfect solution to fighting NCDs.
Exercise is ESSENTIAL To Health
Without a doubt, exercise routine is ESSENTIAL to our health, especially when it comes to addressing longevity and quality of life.
- Exercise can improve our body composition,
- Increase our metabolic rate
- Manage our blood sugar, cholesterol and triglycerides,
- Increase oxygen supply to the body and brain
- Keep our hormones in balance.
- Strength training that leads to muscle hypertrophy which results in good posture and overall strength
- Being strong makes us resilient to injury and pain, helps maintain coordination, balance and ultimately helps overcome physical, emotional, and mental hurdles.
- Exercise makes us happier – This is a well-studied area and data shows that the gym is an effective anti-depressant and the perfect place to invest anxious energy.
This list is not exhaustive, but it paints a crystal clear picture:
Exercise is essential for all. It is effective if you are an individual or if it’s a collective. Movement is fundamental to any preventive plan against disease and disfunction.
Thus, when we consider those of us who have dedicated our lives to preaching exercise, preaching its benefits, with mission to make our world a healthier place – clearly, our profession is ESSENTIAL.
The list of preventable diseases and dysfunction is uncomfortably long and yet our field which one of the most effective solutions, is not seen as essential.
About The Author
Ivan Munyengango, known on social media as Ivan Munye, is a fitness entrepreneur, a fitness trainer with more than 10 years in the industry. Certified by the International Sports Science Association (ISSA) He is a member of The International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) His work revolves around private training, Strength and Conditioning for athletes and Corporate wellness consulting. He is a health and fitness professional who loves sharing knowledge and passion for fitness and it’s impressive to see how many Rwandans he inspires.
“The human body is, by design and construction, an athletic machine designed to perform physical tasks. To neglect the required maintenance of that machine is to deny its nature”
The Rwandan Architect Who Works Like No Other
The rebirth of Rwanda, 27 years after the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994, is partly through the contribution of artistic works of architects; who conceive concepts which embellish the country’s cities, model landscapes; creative interior spaces.
In Kigali, alike other cities of the country, glass towers of different shapes are erected on commercial and residential areas, similar arteries light up; wooded and flowery urban landscapes replace old neighborhoods; monuments take place in public spaces, in short; the city is changing and so are Rwandans.
These works are conceived, designed, supervised by tireless architects.
Taarifa traced one of them. A retired Lieutenant, Vedaste Ngarambe, is a solitary architect with no urban works who transforms and models landscapes and expresses himself by the absolute use of local materials that he values through the execution of his projects.
This solitary artist is absent from the luxurious cafes and restaurants of Kigali and is also absent from the circle of his fellow architects. His extraordinary concepts speak for themselves.
It is the precursor of the ecotourism projects in Rwanda. In Kinigi, at the footsteps of the Virunga Mountain, in 2002 with the execution of Gorillas Nest hotel, and the development of the ecology and cultural park of Buhanga, the 1st residence of Gihanga, the founding king of Rwanda, 10 centuries ago.
Today, this park is one of the heritages being exploited by Rwanda Development Board (RDB). In the same region, Ngarambe developed caves of more than 3 km for an underground experience for tourists.
He also developed Mount Rubavu in the city of Gisenyi, Western Rwanda, where 2300 households were resettled from the steep slopes of this mountain on behalf of Rwanda Environmental Management Authority (REMA).
For genocide memorials, Ngarambe has no equivalent. He has conceived and developed more than ten memorial sites beginning with the Bisesero Genocide Memorial in 1998 which he designed and executed in the first phase.
He not only designed the memorials; but also designed their interior space, for the display of the memory of the victims and the exhibition of the evidence of the Genocide against the Tutsis.
Notably, he collcted and displayed the dark memory of the perpetrators illustrating their role of the genocide. Their images hang on walls in the banker of the memorials of Ngoma, Mubuga and Gatwaro.
The memorials designed and supervised voluntarily by him have allowed the burial with honor of more than 100,000 victims in some region.
Karongi district is Ngarambe’s home village.
He is passionate about contributing to efforts of healing the souls of the survivors and creating economic opportunities through developing ecotourism concepts.
He moves the dynamics of tourism development stretching along the Kivu Belt along Lake Kivu; introducing eco-tourism in Mubuga and Gishyita along the lake with eco-hotels that he designed and supervised the construction of Kivu Ressort, Kivu Lodge, and Mpembe Safari Park.
The promotion of these touristic sites has attracted several investors in tourism with an investment cost of more than US$4 million.
Speaking of museums, the man is an architect of these special concepts. He oversaw the study and implementation of the Campaign against Genocide museum for over eight years and participated in the training of tour guides.
He designed the National Liberation Museum in Mulindi and is supervising continuous renovations. He also designed “U Rwanda rwa Gasabo Museum in Rutunga/Gasabo on behalf of Gasabo District.
When architecture contributes to the rebirth of a region severely devastated by genocide: an almost crazy bet
We wind our way along a dilapidated road and passed by the Mugonero hospital through the rolling hills of the Congo-Nile ridge; in search of this isolated architect. It seems that he has taken up residence in the peaks of these high hills of Bisesero.
We meander into the rough road to reach the heights of Rulonzi; a high region at more than 1900m of altitude near Busesero.
The region is almost uninhabited; only the ruins of the destroyed houses of the perished Tutsi families are still visible on the slopes of these silent, forest-covered hills. It is in this untouched, inhospitable world where the artist of the unique works resides.
Our journey is blocked by a wooden barrier; and a young man in civilian clothes. He offers us passage with all the honors of a military quarter-guard. We penetrate into his wild domicile and at the end of 200m, in an open space serving as parking lot, a man with a cane in the hand; beckons us to follow him.
We enter a building, spacious; artistically braided; reflecting the traditional decor and art; with a jungle inside. He explains to us that we are at the reception of a mountain tourist information center.
“I am Mr. Vedaste Ngarambe, the architect you are looking for,” the tall handsome and muscular gentleman says. And he continued to explain that this space serves as a starting point for the exploration and adventure into the mountains. He showed us some diagrams of ecotourism exploitation and revealed his plans for the regeneration of a whole region bruised by the genocide: that of Bisesero and its surroundings, the domain of the Basesero resistance fighters who fiercely resisted the thousands of militias armed with machetes and guns.
We continue our discovery into his home; a greenhouse-museum and inside is a lush vegetation and giant rocks on which flows a cascading stream; wild plants, ferns, banana trees in a setting of paved alleys in flat rubble and brick wall with a very modest arrangement under a woven ceiling in reeds and that is the living space of this architect, a little crazy, as often described by his friends.
He finds no one alive
Meanwhile, Ngarambe has another mission to accomplish, but it has painful dimension. As a teenager, his father sent him to Zaire, now Dr. Congo to study. He had an assignment; to study architecture and return home to help build houses in his home village. He never made it back, instead, he joined the Rwanda Patriotic Army in 1991 to help liberate the country from the genocidal regime.
At 27, in 1994, after the genocide, a Lieutenant, he travelled back to his home village in Karongi district, then Kibuye. He had hope his family had survived. He found no one. The whole region was littered by dead bodies decomposing on the hills. His parents, relatives and friends lay in the genocide memorials he has designed and supervised their construction. For him, that is the legacy in memory of his beloved father who is no more.
He had to retired from the army, gracefully, but with unimaginable agony. His projects are a form of healing.
Only 30 People Allowed at Prince Phillip’s Funeral
According to protocol, the British Monarchy said Saturday that only 30 members of the royal family will be allowed to physically attend the burial of Prince Phillip at Windsor Castle.
Justin Portal Welby the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury and the most senior bishop in the Church of England said Prince Philip funeral will be moment of anguish for Queen.
The Queen may behave “with extraordinary dignity and extraordinary courage” but the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor Castle will be an “anguished moment” for her, the archbishop of Canterbury said.
Buckingham Palace revealed there will be no sermon and no eulogy to Prince Phillip who for seven decades played a prominent role in the nation’s public life.
Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99 on April 9 in Windsor Castle. He was the nation’s longest-serving consort — the name used to describe the spouse of a reigning monarch — and had been married to the Queen for 73 years.
The ceremony will be limited to 30 people inside, in line with England’s current coronavirus restrictions, more than 700 military personnel will provide ceremonial support outside in honor of Prince Philip’s own decorated military career.
Members of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force will all be in attendance.
Philip maintained close ties with the military community throughout his life after completing his naval service in 1953, including holding the position of Captain-General of the Royal Marines.
Philip was closely associated with the British utility vehicles, and a Land Rover he helped design is his funeral car today. His casket will be carried on a Land Rover Defender 130 “gun bus,” a vehicle meant for hunting expeditions that was outfitted to his specifications by Foley Specialist Vehicles.
