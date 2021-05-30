The Morgan Heritage Want To Live In Rwanda

If all goes well, the Heritage Morgan brothers could settle in Rwanda and live “a humble life,” says Mojo Morgan Heritage, one of the three brothers.

“We’re very humble. We need a nice size home, a safe and secure neighborhood with a good kitchen because we love to cook. All thre of us are chefs,” says Mojo, who spoke to Taarifa in an exclusive interview on Sunday night while in from Florida, USA.

The Morgans had tweeted on Sunday evening in Kinyarwanda, with the help from a friend, Lee Ndayisaba, that they would love “to be Rwandan”.

“Rwanda is a very beautiful country. We can’t wait to come home,” Mojo told Taarifa on behalf of his brothers.

The Morgans has no clue about Rwanda until in 2017 when they were invited to perform. And they were opened to a whole new lifetime experience that would leave a remarkable memory.

The only thing they knew about Rwanda was in the movies, the genocide against the Tutsi. “When we got to Rwanda and we started to google and do some research, we found out this is the cleanest country in the world and we got to see it with our two eyes, it was love at first sight. And I even wrote about it, and in a song we did and made reference to Rwanda where I said I heard about 1000 hills and never heard of 1000 kisses, something like that,” Mojo recalls.

And then a few their performance, they travelled deep in the countryside to see the majestic silver back gorilla, the nature, and the ecotourism had to offer.

“But the people were amazing, peaceful, we wondered, “are these the same people we saw in the movies?’ If you believe everything you see and hear about in the news, it will make you want to never leave your home.”

The Grammy Award winning reggae artists are grateful for the music that carries them around the world and grateful for friends like Lee that show them the beauty of their countries when they visit.

“It would be a joy for us to call Rwanda one of our homes in the world because we travel a lot…” Mojo told Taarifa, and hoped that once settled in Reanda, “I’ll find my wife there…” I am single.”

Meanwhile, the two-time Grammy-award winning Reggae band has released their highly anticipated forthcoming album, Legacy, via CTBC Music Group distributed by ONErpm.

The album makes its official premiere following the release of their latest single, “The World is Yours,” and is now available at all DSPs and streaming services. Gold NFTs to commemorate the release are also available exclusively on the blockchain.

On the heels of their 2019 project, LOYALTY, the Reggae family is excited to release a project that truly embodies the trajectory of Morgan Heritage. Featuring some of their greatest hit songs, Legacy encompasses the music that has helped define the global stars to date including “Don’t Haffi Dread,”“Down by the River,” and “Tell Me How Come”. The album features Ziggy and Stephen Marley, Bounty Killer, Shaggy, Rebelution, Beres Hammond, Patoranking, Stonebwoy, Jemere Morgan, Esh Morgan, R. City and more. These chart-topping multi Grammy winners have shaped the narrative of Reggae music across the global stage and they have released a project that celebrates their living legacy. See full track listing below:

“It’s comparable to Bob Marley’s Legend or Peter Tosh’s Honorable Citizen. Coming out of a pandemic we wanted to celebrate our Legacy with our fans that helped make us who we are today before releasing new music and beginning the next chapter on the journey,” the band told Taarifa.

Legacy Album Track listing:

“Don’t Haffi Dread” “A Man Is Still A Man” “Down By The River” “One Family” ft Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley “She’s Still Loving Me” “Liberation” “Selah” “Nothing To Smile About” “Perfect Love Song” “Humble” ft Toots and The Maytals “Wanna be Loved” ft Eric Rachmany from Rebelution “Love Stoned” ft Shaggy “So Amazing” ft J Boog, Jemere Morgan & Gil Sharone “Reggae Bring Back Love” “Golden” “Gunz in the Ghetto” ft Bounty Killer “Strictly Roots” “Ready for Love” ft R. City “Pay Attention” ft Patoranking “Africa x Jamaica” ft Diamond Platnumz & Stonebwoy “Nice Up U Medi” “Help the Needy” ft Beres Hammond “Child of JAH” ft Chronixx “Tell Me How Come” “Works to Do” Pt 1 “Sunday Morning” “I’m Coming Home” “Best Friend” ft Laza Morgan “Love You Right” “Home” ft Esh Morgan “We Are Warriors” ft Bobby Lee “Light it Up” ft. PelleK “Reggae Night” ft DreZion “Freedom” “The World Is Yours”

In addition to traditionally releasing Legacy via DSPs, the band has teamed up with cryptocurrency blockchain NFT Solutions to also release exclusive merch bundle deals via Bondly Finance.

Specially made packages include NFTs with the new album, merchandise, as well as, a giveaway of over $10,000 in prizes.

The highly desirable Gold NFT bundles include a digital download of Legacy, and a Gold NFT from Bondly Finance. The prizes include a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card, a Vizio 50″ TV with a PS5 and a MacBook Pro 13” 256 GB, as well as free VIP Access to the Legacy Live Stream Virtual Concert, 2 VIP tickets and a VIP experience for every token holder to 1 Morgan Heritage concert anywhere in the world (excluding festivals) with a few minutes to hang out with the group, and Morgan Heritage x Bondly swag that includes an autographed Legacy album poster.

As the trajectory of the musical landscape shifts to a more digitally inclusive space, the Reggae band aims to reach their fans across all platforms and generations.

“The combination of music and technology is more relevant today than ever. We’re excited about what the future holds not just for Reggae music but entertainment on a whole. As we saw the internet change the world, we believe the blockchain will again change the world and it’s important to us that our fans are not only aware but are involved as early as possible,” the band said in a statement.

The Legacy album is available everywhere today and can be downloaded HERE. The Gold NFT Bundles can also be downloaded HERE.