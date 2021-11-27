Thailand Bans Arrivals From 8 Southern Africa Countries

Next Month effective December 1, Thailand will not allow any passenger arrivals from southern African countries due to a new covid-19 omicron variant.

Thailand will ban arrivals from Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Opas Karnkawinpong, director general of the Disease Control Department in Thailand said any travelers from those countries who had already received approval will be subject to 14 days of quarantine.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has ordered agencies to step up vigilance against the new omicron variant.

Thailand has yet to detect any infection among arrivals from South Africa, Opas said.

“If there’s any urgent need for the government to adjust control measures against this new variant, I will order agencies to act immediately,” Prayuth said in a Facebook post Saturday morning. “We will closely monitor how this new strain will impact Thailand.”

About Omicron Variant

The latest Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa has been given the Greek name ‘Omicron’, and labeled as a variant of concern by UN health agency experts due to its large number of mutations and possible faster rate of infection.

According to South African health authorities so far, fewer than 100 cases of the new variant have been confirmed, largely among young people who have the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told journalists in Geneva, “Countries can do a lot already in terms of surveillance and sequencing and work together with the affected countries or globally and scientifically to fight this variant and understand more about it so that we know how to go about…so at this point implementing travel measures is being cautioned against.”

Currently the number of cases appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa.

WHO explains that the variant has been detected at faster rates than in previous surges in infection, suggesting it “may have a growth advantage”.

The experts have asked countries to enhance surveillance and genome sequencing efforts to better understand the variant.