There is panic at 10 Downing Street following confirmation that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive to Coronavirus.

The BBC is reporting that Johnson experienced mild symptoms and is isolated himself at 10 Downing Street.

Boris Johnson becomes one of UK’s most high profile figures to contract the coronavirus.

He was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday after experiencing “mild symptoms,” a spokesman for No. 10 Downing Street said in a statement.

Wondering how he would manage affairs of his government, the Prime Minister had no worries and promised to continue with his duties.

“Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team, to lead the national fight back against coronavirus,” Johnson said in a video posted to social media.

UK Royal Prince Charles, on Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19.

The country has 11,658 confirmed cases of the virus, with 578 deaths.

The Prime Minister has faced criticism for being slow to implement the lockdown measures.

Reports indicate that Downing Street blames an administrative error for the UK’s failure to sign up to an emergency EU scheme to help procure vital medical equipment to fight coronavirus.

The program, initiated by the European Commission, uses the bulk-buying power of the 500 million person single market to get priority for ventilators and protective equipment, which doctors have warned are in short supply in the UK amid a time of extreme global demand.

Earlier on Thursday the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson appeared sanguine about the UK’s lack of participation, telling reporters when questioned.

“We are no longer members of the EU. We are doing our own work on ventilators and we have had a very strong response from business. We have sourced ventilators form the private sector and international manufacturers,” the spokesperson said.