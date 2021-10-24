Crime
Terrorists Bomb Bar In Kampala Killing 2, Several Injured
Residents in Uganda’s Capital Kampala are in total panic following a deadly IED bomb denoted on Saturday night at a popular pork bar pub killing 2 and injuring several others.
According to an eyewitness account, a man believed to be a terrorist walked towards the bar counter at a fully packed pub (Digida Pork Joint) a Komamboga a residential suburb in Uganda’s Capital Kampala on saturday night and requested to be served two buckets of iced beer.
He later walked to a table and briefly sat there and was joined by two other colleagues, the iced beer buckets were brought to their table. These men later walked out of the bar for a chat outside.
One of the men who had earlier requested to be served beer returned but this time carrying a polythene bag containing a beer bottle and placed it under the table and walked outside again.
“When i came to bill these clients, i didn’t find them on the table and asked others sitting nearby, they told me the men were outside. The buckets still contained some unconsumed beers, i returned to the counter,” a waitress was quoted by local media in Kampala.
“After a few minutes, these men returned to the table and I also brought the bill and handed it to the man who had earlier placed the order. He rolled it and threw it at me telling me he will pay. No problem,” the frightened waitress said, adding that she walked back to the counter.
“It was the second time this man had come to this bar. I recognised him and trusted he would pay his bill. However, these men later walked outside again and few minutes later we heard a big explosion,” she said.
The waitress recognised one client dead. The explosion had ripped the victim exposing the intestines, one other male client died on the way to hospital according to this waitress who narrated her eyewitness account to the local media.
Several other people were badly injured and have since been rushed to various hospitals in the capital Kampala.
“It seems to be a terrorist act,” President Yoweri Museveni Tweeted on Sunday.
“The information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in kaveera (plastic bag) which later on exploded,” Museveni said.
Specifically, the bomb blast occurred at Digida Pork Joint, a restaurant, local media reported. Videos shared on social media showed panicked and confused revellers.
Meanwhile, this blast comes days after the British and French embassies had issued a security alert to their citizens saying the country faces a terror attack.
Police on Monday called for calm, saying for now security agencies would not heighten the threat level although the concerns raised by the embassies are taken seriously.
Uganda has its troops deployed in far away Somalia where they are pursuing Somalia’s al Shabaab islamist militants.
In 2010, Kampala suffered a major attack by Somalia’s al Shabaab that killed dozens. The group said it had attacked Uganda as a punishment for its deployment of troops in Somalia.
Mozambique Gets U$475 million In Settlement Deal With Credit Suisse
Mozambique is scheduled to bag a whooping U$475 million as part of legal settlement of a long running dispute with Credit Suisse Group AG.
On Tuesday, Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay almost U$475 million to resolve multiple investigations into its role in a fundraising scandal that saw hundreds of millions looted from Mozambique and tipped the country into economic crisis.
The Zurich-based bank said it expects to take a $230 million charge in the third quarter as a result of the settlement, a further hit for shareholders after the bank was buffetted by the Greensill and Archegos Capital Management scandals.
The legal agreement is the latest action in a multi-year, international saga resulting from U$2 billion of debt deals that were supposed to help fund a new coastal patrol force and tuna fishing fleet in Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries. Three Credit Suisse bankers have previously pleaded guilty in the matter.
Credit Suisse Securities Europe Ltd., a unit of the bank, pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud at a hearing in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday.
The parent company also entered into a three-year deferred-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department.
The bank deceived investors by hiding information about the use of the proceeds of three debt offerings from 2013 to 2016, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Credit Suisse bankers received U$50 million in kickbacks that were hidden from other members of management, part of at least U$200 million in “improper payments” and bribes, the U.S. said.
The settlement highlights include:
U$247.5 million criminal fine paid to the U.S. Justice Department, which will be reduced to U$175.5 million after crediting payments to other authorities
U$100 million paid to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GBP147.2 million (U$200.6 million) paid to the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority
Forgiveness of U$200 million in debt owed by Mozambique as a result of the loans
Appointing an independent third-party to review compliance measures for businesses in financially weak, high-risk countries, per enforcement action by Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority
Bankers “were able to carry out the scheme as a result of deficiencies in Credit Suisse’s internal accounting controls, unreasonable reliance on the CS Bankers to structure the deal, and inadequate appreciation of bribery risks that came to the attention of the bank’s reputational risk, credit risk and compliance groups,” the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday.
Ugandan Intelligence Abducts Two Rwandan Students
Taarifa has learnt that two Rwandan nationals, Aimable Ndayishimye and Mary Kabahizi, students of Bugema University, were abducted by Uganda’s Military Intelligence operatives (CMI) in Mbarara while on their way to Rwanda.
We are reliably informed by sources that they are currently held at Makenke military barracks in Mbarara.
The students have valid travel documents.
Ironically, Taarifa’s sources say while the intelligence outfit held the two innocent students, it was busy making interventions to release six RUD URUNANA recruiting agents who had been arrested by Police in Kakumiro, a town in Western Uganda.
The agents were reportedly released yesterday on orders of CMI.
Rud Urunana is a militia blamed for the October 2019 Kinigi attack which claimed the lives of 14 civilians. The outfit operates from Eastern DR Congo, supported and financed by Museveni’s government, according to UN reports.
Kenya’s Express Automation Limited Blacklisted Over Fraud
A Kenyan IT firm, Express Automation Limited has been found exposed for its involvement in dubious activities which can be described as acts of fraud.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) said that Express Automation Limited has been undertaking multi-million dollar projects for leading multinationals and local commercial banks.
However, Express Automation said in an earlier interview its main clients are not only multinationals but also small and medium enterprises across the EAC region.
However, AfDB said an investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Express Automation Limited engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the technical security upgrade to the Bank’s Eastern Africa Regional Centre.
The technical security upgrade was aimed at upgrading the existing security system in the Bank’s Eastern Africa Regional Centre in Nairobi.
“The African Development Bank Group, on October 7, 2021, announces the 36-month debarment of Express Automation Limited with effect from 18 August 2021. Express Automation Limited is a limited liability company registered under the laws of the Republic of Kenya,” said AfDB in a statement.
