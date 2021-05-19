Tech
Tech: Importance Of Security Culture In Zero Trust Security Models
During a preview of this year’s RSA conference, a team from Orange Cyberdefense demonstrated a range of pretty scary scenarios of what can happen when malicious actors take control over a user’s home router.
These range from duping users into downloading payloads dressed up as fake VPN software updates, capturing user’s credentials or redirecting traffic that should be going over the VPN to the threat actor.
Typically, home routers are outside of the enterprise security control and often not very well protected. The majority of people trust their ISP to set up their home access points for them, frequently resulting in default settings such as admin/admin credentials. Home routers are frequently attacked by criminal and state actors alike.
Despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, many people are still working from home and will do so for the foreseeable future – connecting to the internet and their corporate networks via their private home routers and Wi-Fi access points.
The increasing complexity of delivering services to this highly distributed user base, many of which connect via untrusted devices, coupled with an evolving threat landscape, is highlighting the importance of Zero Trust security.
Zero Trust is a security model based on a set of design principles that assumes that a breach is inevitable or has likely already occurred.
Zero Trust architectures limit access to only what is needed, repeatedly check whether users, devices, services or network components should be trusted and monitor for malicious or abnormal activity.
It is more than just a technology architecture though; it is a long-term philosophy and requires a mindset change amongst everyone involved.
To succeed, it is essential to create a security culture that embraces Zero Trust. This means broadening the conversation and explaining Zero Trust principles to business leaders, IT administrators and general users. Trust is an important component of doing business, so the context of Zero Trust has to be explained in a positive way.
It is not about not trusting individuals, but rather about the reducing the potential likelihood and limiting the impact of a breach, as well as damage control if or when devices, networks or identities are compromised.
To effectively mature your security culture, you have to positively influence it. People generally want to do the right thing, but instilling fear and uncertainty does not empower them.
You have to inspire trust in order to succeed with Zero Trust. This means creating a security culture program that not only raises awareness for the importance of security and Zero Trust concepts, but enables people to take responsibility for their participation in the security program.
For example, educate your employees on how to spot, report and get help when they see suspicious activity, to be extra vigilant of social engineering attacks while working from home, and the necessity of reducing their privileges as part of the Zero Trust roll out.
EU Provides Critical Funding For Burundian Refugees In Rwanda
The EU is providing €750,000 (RWF 890m) in humanitarian funding to support vulnerable refugees from Burundi.
This life-saving assistance is part of a larger package of €54.5 million in humanitarian funding for people affected by human-induced or natural disasters, epidemics, and displacement in the Great Lakes region of Africa.
The €750,000 in funding is being made available by the EU’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO to the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide food and nutritional assistance to Burundian refugees in Mahama camp in eastern Rwanda.
Following the adoption of the joint UNHCR-WFP targeting strategy and framework, this contribution and support from other donors will allow WFP to increase general food assistance to refugees, with a specific focus on the most vulnerable.
EU Head of Delegation to Rwanda, Ambassador Nicola Bellomo said “The EU is a leading supporter of refugees in Rwanda. We aim on the one hand to support the government and UN agencies in finding durable solutions for asylum seekers and refugees through our support to the Emergency Transit Mechanism and to the government’s implementation of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework.”
On the other hand we recognise the urgent food security needs of vulnerable refugees in Rwanda, exacerbated by the COVD-19 crisis.
WFP Country Representative Edith Heines said WFP is very grateful to the European Union for the generous contribution to support the food and nutrition needs of refugees in Mahama camp.
“This contribution along with support from other donors will allow WFP to stretch available resources for refugees until mid-November 2021 and thus reduce the negative impact that reductions in rations have had on refugees’ food and nutrition security,” she said.
ICT start-ups: Incentives For Digital Economy Production In Cameroon
Over the last decade, information technologies (IT) have revolutionized the way people and businesses carry out their daily activities worldwide.
There is abundant evidence that the upsurge of technology has been a major contributor to fundamental economic change, notably the growth in global production and the distribution of intangible goods and services.
As a result, the digital economy has become the new focus for economic growth in developing countries.
With ICT set to become the engine of development in Cameroon in its role as a hub in the Central Africa sub-region, the 2021 tax scheme has been updated to promote innovative ICT start-ups.
Eligibility for the benefits of the start-up promotion scheme is subject to the consent of Approved Management Centres dedicated to start-ups.
The specific obligations of the Approved Management Centres shall be specified by instrument issued by the Minister in charge of finance.
ICT start-ups whose status is confirmed by an approved management centres will be eligible to claim several incentives:
a) During the incubation phase, which must not exceed 5 years, companies which fall under this category shell be exempt from all taxes, duties, levies and payments, except social security contributions
b) At the end of the incubation phase, in the event of the sale of the start-up, a reduced capital tax gains rate of 10% – instead of the standard 16.5% – will be applied to the increase in the value of investments through the lifespan of ownership.
c) If the company enters the operation phase at the end of incubation, it shall, for a period of five (5) years, benefit from:
– exemption from the business licence tax,
– exemption from registration fees on the incorporation, extension or capital increase instruments,
– exemption from all tax and employer’s charges on salaries paid to their employees except social security contributions,
– application of a reduced 5% rate of income tax on movable capital revenue on dividends paid to shareholders and interest paid to investors.
At the end of the fifth year of operation, ordinary tax law policies will become applicable.
The development of dedicated policy to support ICT start-ups signals commitment from the Cameroon government to development of the digital economy.
If implemented properly, these tax incentives should attract investment to Cameroon. Secondary benefits of these policies include an increase in employment, capital transfers, research and technology development, and structural development in less-developed areas.
Although it is difficult to approximate the value of these tax incentives in general, proper implementation is likely to improve overall economic welfare through increased economic growth and government tax revenue.
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
Nigerian energy firm, Starsight Energy, announces its expansion into East Africa via the acquisition of a 50% stake in the East African operations of Premier Solar Group, a market-leading Commercial & Industrial (C&I) solar company with a focus on SubSaharan Africa and South Asia.
The transaction will see the creation of Starsight Premier Energy Group which will offer sustainable power and cooling-as-a-service and battery storage solutions to C&I clients in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.
Premier Solar Solutions, the Kenyan subsidiary of Premier Solar Group, is already a leading player in the Kenyan C&I solar sector with five delivered projects totalling 2.7 MW, eight projects totalling 8.8 MW currently in execution, and a pipeline of a further 20 MW in Kenya.
Expansion into Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda is planned for 2021 and 2022.
Starsight Energy is the leading C&I solar power provider in West Africa with 41 MW of installed generating capacity, 33 MWh of battery storage, and 16,320 HP in cooling capacity across 547 sites in Nigeria and Ghana.
Premier Solar Group brings international experience delivering end to-end distributed solar PV solutions to C&I clients in East Africa, India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.
The new entity, Starsight Premier Energy Group, will offer clients technology-enabled power and cooling-as-a-service and battery storage solutions that significantly reduce energy costs and CO2 emissions while boosting customer profitability.
Rupesh Hindocha, founder and CEO of Premier Solar Group, has been appointed Chairman and CEO of Starsight Premier Energy Group.
Rajat Surey, Head of Projects and Technical at Premier Solar Group, has been appointed CTO. Starsight Energy CEO Tony Carr, commented, “we are excited to be partnering with Premier Solar Group in East Africa. The newly formed company will deliver significant financial capacity to the region’s energy efficiency market and offer new and existing clients an unprecedented opportunity to scale their sustainable power, cooling, and storage systems. Starsight Premier Energy Group will combine Starsight’s industry-leading service and technology with Premier Solar Group’s established footprint in Kenya. We look forward to bringing our unparalleled service and 99.9% uptime guarantee to new C&I clients in the region.”
“Following our recent expansion into Ghana, this investment marks a significant step in Starsight Energy’s growth story as the pan-African power and cooling-as-a-service sector moves further toward consolidation. Starsight is actively seeking more partners in this space across the continent. We are grateful for the ongoing and expanded support from our equity investors, Helios Investment Partners and African Infrastructure Investment Managers.”
Premier Solar Group CEO, Rupesh Hindocha, added, “we welcome the partnership with Starsight Energy in East Africa. We knew instantly that Starsight would be the right partner for us because of their reputation for exceptional customer service, innovation, and sustainability. We look forward to continuing to deliver the standard of service and efficiency that has come to define the Starsight Energy and Premier Solar Group brands.”
Anyababa Ikem, Investment Manager at African Infrastructure Investment Managers, commented, “we are proud of our investment in Starsight Energy and believe that this transaction only begins to scratch the surface of market demand for C&I solar solutions in Africa. Further expansion into some of the fastest growing African markets was a natural next step for Starsight, which has come to define the industry standard for distributed solar and cooling solutions in West Africa.”
Tosin Awoyinka, Senior Vice President at Helios Investment Partners, added, “Starsight Energy has become a market leader in West Africa because of its technology, service, and value proposition. The East African market represents an opportunity for Starsight to further demonstrate the universality of its power, storage, and cooling solutions. We look forward to supporting Starsight Premier Energy Group as it becomes the market leader in East Africa.”
