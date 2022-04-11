Rwanda has earned a combined total of U$ 1,711,935 from tea and coffee shipped out of the country last week according to data provided by the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

Details broken down indicate that tea exports for last week amounted to volume of 467.8 metric tons fetching U$ 1,277,698. The destination of this consignment includes; United Kingdom, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.

Meanwhile the Agricultural Export Development Board reported that horticultural (fruits, vegetables & flowers) exports for last week were 249.05 metric tons with a combined value U$ 434,237 shipped out to Netherlands, DRC, United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.