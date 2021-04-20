Tchad Military Council Confirms President Deby’s Death

Several news agencies have reported that newly elected President Idris Deby died today, apparently of injuries sustained in an attack.

An army statement confirmed that Deby died after being “injured on the frontline”.

Deby had just won his sixth term as president, according to provisional results.

The country went to the polls on April 11, partial election show incumbent President Idriss Deby on course to extend his three decades.

According to lepaystchad local newspaper, the Chadian army announced on Sunday evening that it had killed more than 300 “terrorists” and made 150 prisoners according to a report presented by Brigadier General Azem Bermandoa.

“We deplore 5 martyrs and 36 wounded. On the enemy side, more than 300 terrorists killed and 150 terrorists taken prisoner, including 3 senior officials. 26 vehicles recovered ”specifies the government spokesperson.

Chad has been facing various conflicts that cause damage and many deaths. On the one hand, the incursion of the rebels and on the other, inter-communal conflicts.

The Minister of State, Minister Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Kalzeubé Payimi Deubet convened this Monday, April 19, members of the government, technical advisers and special advisers of the President to brainstorm on the situation.

In particular the deliberations were about the armed clashes between the rebels of the Front for Alternation and Concord in Chad (FACT) against the defense and security forces. Also inter-community violence in the province of Salamat.

The Minister of State, Kalzeubé Payimi Deubet indicated that: “the real beating inflicted on the terrorists by the brave soldiers of the Chadian national army, the inter-community conflicts in Salamat and the mastery of communication in times of crisis are among others , the main points developed “

He urged members of the government to “run the administration as it should and not give in to the sirens of disinformation. “.

Regarding intercommunal violence in Salamat, he reassured that the situation is on the way to being brought under control.

“The perpetrators, co-perpetrators and accomplices will answer for their acts in court,” noted the Minister of State, Minister Secretary General of the Presidency.