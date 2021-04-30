Tanzania’s Ruling Party Confirms President Samia As National Chairperson

Reliable information reaching Taarifa’s Political Desk confirms that Tanzania’s ruling CCM party has held an extraordinary National Congress and installed President Samia Suluhu Hassan as its national chairperson this Friday.

President Samia’s name was endorsed on Thursday by the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) that convened after a meeting of the party’s Central Committee (CC) earlier on Wednesday.

This has been the standard procedure observed for decades within the country’s largest political party.

It is therefore important for the president to also serve as the CCM national Chairman for the effective control of government and party.

“This tradition within CCM was introduced for the President to have full confidence, control and influence on whatever has to be done,” says Dr. Richard Mbunda a lecturer at University of Dar es Salaam.

He argues that if the president didn’t have control of the party, there would result sabotage and delay in implementation of development projects.

“The President leads others to implement the party’s election manifesto, and she has her own style, so it is crucial for her to serve in both positions as it has been done in the past,” says Dr Paul Loisulie a lecturer at University of Dodoma.