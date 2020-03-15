Tanzania’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Saturday it has recovered 8.8 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 3.8 million U.S. dollars) that was embezzled by agricultural marketing cooperatives (AMCOS) across the country.

John Mbungo, the Acting Director General for the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), told a news conference in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam that the money has been recovered between November 2019 and February 2020.

He said the recovered amount was part of 124 billion shillings that the Minister for Agriculture Japhet Haonga had tasked the anti-graft body to investigate following reports of misuse of the money by AMCOS officials.

Mbungo said out of the recovered money, some was voluntarily surrendered by AMCOS officials who had embezzled it and some was surrendered after the officials were interrogated by PCCB.

On October 20, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the country’s anti-corruption watchdog arrested 92 officials with cooperative unions for defrauding cashew nuts farmers in southern regions of Mtwara and Lindi.