Diamond Platnumz has flipped the page in his life from a Casanova to the ‘Rolls Royce Musician From East Africa’- according to his social media biography.

He forked out $450,000 and purchased a renegade black Rolls Royce Phantom and catapulted to echelons of social power.

The ‘Jeje’ hitmaker said sometimes in 2018 during an interview that he was going to buy such a car ‘very soon’.

“Phantom invigorates those who defy convention. With its rebellious aura, it’s the ultimate icon, reinterpreted by icons,” according to Rolls Royce website.

The manufacturer says the cutting‑edge technology phantom is very quiet inside, “The quietest Rolls‑Royce ever created, the perfect foundation to create your own noise.”

“Phantom’s interior is the domain of both the bass drop and the pin drop. An acoustic haven perfectly tuned for hearing music, conversation, or purely your own thoughts.”

While driving on the highway, the Phantom predicts the road ahead using satellite communication technology. Then, the correct gear from the eight-speed transmission is selected, making long-distance touring natural and effortless.

This powerful automobile 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine has night vision specifications enabling the driver have excellent experience on the road.

According to the manufacturer, Phantom’s Night Vision infrared camera housed in the Pantheon Grille extends far beyond the headlights’ beam to alert the driver to hidden dangers on the road ahead, such as people and animals, up to 300 metres away.

The Phantom class was introduced in 2003, the Phantom was the first Rolls-Royce offering under BMW. It takes at least two months to complete one single vehicle.

Diamond Platnumz is among the lucky regional musicians that will for some time remain at the apex with this pricey possession.

In 2017, Diamond Platnumz was also reported to have bought himself a brand new 2014 Rolls -Royce and fitted it with a SIMBA customised number plate. His latest acquisition has also a customised plate PLATNUMZ.