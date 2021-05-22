National
Tanzanian Commander Of Battle Against Uganda’s Idi Amin Dies
Tanzania’s Retired General Tumainiel Kiwelu remembered for commanding a very complicated battle against Uganda’s Military Leader, Field Marshal Idi Amin has died aged 79 at his home in Morogoro.
According to a statement signed by the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo , Gen. Kiwelu died on May 18.
Gen. Kiwelu served Chief of Staff, Commander of the infantry, Brigade Commander, Chief Commander of Chakaza operation (Kagera war).
The deceased joined the army on July 1, 1963 and served for 34 years, nine months and seven days to the date when he retired from the army on November 3, 1997.
The final respects for deceased will be paid at Lugalo General Military Hospital today May 22, he is expected to be buried at Mbezi Louis Cemeteries in Dar es Salaam.
In October 1978 Uganda invaded the Kagera Salient in northern Tanzania, initiating the Uganda–Tanzania War.
The Ugandans met light resistance and in November President Idi Amin of Uganda announced the annexation of all Tanzanian land north of the Kagera River.
The Tanzanians organised a counter-offensive later in November and successfully ejected the Ugandan forces from their country.
Relations between Tanzania and Uganda had been tense since then-Colonel Amin overthrew Ugandan President Milton Obote in 1971.
Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere supported Obote and backed an unsuccessful attempt by him to regain power in 1972.
Uganda also disputed its border with Tanzania, claiming that the Kagera Salient—a 1,865 square kilometre (720 sq mi) stretch of land stretch of land between the official border and the Kagera River 29 kilometres (18 mi) to the south—should be ceded to Uganda.
Tensions remained high through 1978, when Amin’s regime started rapidly declining due to economic problems and dissent in the armed forces.
In early October Ugandan forces began making small incursions into the Kagera region. On 25 October the Uganda Army launched a large attack over the border, but was repulsed by Tanzanian artillery.
The Ugandans attacked again on 30 October, quickly overwhelming the small Tanzanian contingent in the region and completely occupying the Kagera Salient.
Amin declared that Uganda was annexing the region, and shortly thereafter the Ugandans destroyed the only bridge over the Kagera River, easing their commanders’ concerns about a Tanzanian counter-offensive.
The Uganda Army pillaged the land, stealing cattle, automobiles, and personal belongings from homes. Approximately 1,500 civilians were shot and killed, and thousands more fled south.
Tanzania was caught unprepared for war but Nyerere—after being assured by his commanders of his country’s military capability to react—ordered a mobilisation and instructed the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) to prepare a counter-offensive.
Mozambique sent a battalion to Tanzania as a gesture of support. The Organisation of African Unity attempted to foster a diplomatic solution but Nyerere rejected attempts at mediation.
Uganda Army officers concentrated on looting and ignored intelligence reports of Tanzanian plans, and thus were caught unprepared when the TPDF initiated Operation Chakaza commanded by General Tumainiel Kiwelu.
General Tumainiel Kiwelu will forever be remembered Tanzania and Uganda.
Togo Adopts Tough Law On Maritime Security
A new maritime law in Togo seeks to severely punish any illegal activity in its marine space, the government has said.
On May 20, Togolese MPs adopted a law on the planning, protection and enhancement of the 50-kilometer coastline from Ghana to Benin.
Meanwhile, on Friday May 21, Togo said its experts were finalising a plan to tackle illegal fishing in the country’s waters.
The related strategic document is being validated in Lomé by actors of the sector gathered for a 2-day workshop started Thursday.
“The national action plan to fight illegal, unregulated, and undeclared fishing was drawn, well thought and pegged to the FAO’s international action plan against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing,” said Ali Dantami, Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture.
The plan will in effect enable Togo to better monitor fishing activities, prevent the overexploitation of resources and limit the number of boats that can fish in the national waters. Moreover, it would help improve the revenues of local fishermen.
According to Dantami, “the national marine, maritime brigade, the maritime prefecture, fishery services, the High Council for the Sea, fishermen, and many more” should be engaged in the process.
In 2016, AU heads of state adopted in Togo the “African Charter on Maritime Safety and Security and Development”.
During this summit, a few countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, a signatory to the charter, demanded a more precise text on certain points, in particular in terms of financing which must theoretically be ensured by the creation of a “security fund” and maritime safety ”.
Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé had previously hoped that the Lomé Charter would help create “the world we want, free from fear and violence”. However, there is still a long way to go.
Israeli Couldn’t Miss out On Rwanda -the Hot Cake
The rush into Africa is the new global phenomenon and various powers are asserting their presence on the continent.
Rwanda’s central location, miraculous economic transformation, model leadership, technological aspirations, and security have made it a strategic country that nearly all global powers want to work with in their rush to the resource-rich continent.
Dr. Ron Adam the Israel envoy to Rwanda, told Taarifa in an exclusive interview that Rwanda was a strategic ally and thus his country could not afford to miss out on reviving its diplomatic cooperation with Rwanda.
In 2016, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Rwanda officially reintroducing his country almost six decades after severing ties with the continent.
“The cooperation between our countries is thriving in many fields, including technology, agriculture, energy and security. We appreciate what Israel has to offer us in these areas and in other areas, and we are very happy to work with you,” President Paul Kagame, said in July 2017.
On April,1st, 2019 Israel inaugurated its embassy in Kigali marks the first time that Israel will maintain a resident ambassador in Rwanda.
“Everyone is here including international agencies, all countries are here; Russia, Japan, Korea, Belgium and we also have to be here too,” Ambassador Dr. Ron Adam said in an exclusive interview with Taarifa recently.
However, Israel and Rwanda share many similarities and goals. Both countries have thrived in the face of adversity, rebuilding in the aftermath of tragedy.
Ambassador Dr. Ron Adam says his parents were survivors of the holocaust; “My mother was a holocaust survivor and my father was a holocaust survivor.”
During his visit in Rwanda in July 2016, Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “Our people know the pain of genocide as well and this is a unique bond that neither of our peoples would prefer to have. Yet we both persevered despite the pain and despite the horror, we survived and never lost hope. Today Israel and Rwanda are successful states and models for progress.”
Taking bilateral cooperation a notch higher, there has been an establishment of Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence in Kigali.
This Center of Excellence which is a joint project of MASHAV and the Rwandan Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, trains local farmers in Israeli agro-technologies and methods. The center is the first of its kind in Africa. More than 500 Rwandans have participated in MASHAV agricultural courses.
Israel and Rwanda are also working closely on improving tourism sectors. For example Rwandan Air makes direct flights between Tel Aviv and Kigali, increasing business and tourism ties between the two countries.
EU Provides Critical Funding For Burundian Refugees In Rwanda
The EU is providing €750,000 (RWF 890m) in humanitarian funding to support vulnerable refugees from Burundi.
This life-saving assistance is part of a larger package of €54.5 million in humanitarian funding for people affected by human-induced or natural disasters, epidemics, and displacement in the Great Lakes region of Africa.
The €750,000 in funding is being made available by the EU’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO to the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide food and nutritional assistance to Burundian refugees in Mahama camp in eastern Rwanda.
Following the adoption of the joint UNHCR-WFP targeting strategy and framework, this contribution and support from other donors will allow WFP to increase general food assistance to refugees, with a specific focus on the most vulnerable.
EU Head of Delegation to Rwanda, Ambassador Nicola Bellomo said “The EU is a leading supporter of refugees in Rwanda. We aim on the one hand to support the government and UN agencies in finding durable solutions for asylum seekers and refugees through our support to the Emergency Transit Mechanism and to the government’s implementation of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework.”
On the other hand we recognise the urgent food security needs of vulnerable refugees in Rwanda, exacerbated by the COVD-19 crisis.
WFP Country Representative Edith Heines said WFP is very grateful to the European Union for the generous contribution to support the food and nutrition needs of refugees in Mahama camp.
“This contribution along with support from other donors will allow WFP to stretch available resources for refugees until mid-November 2021 and thus reduce the negative impact that reductions in rations have had on refugees’ food and nutrition security,” she said.
