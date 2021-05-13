East-Africa
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
Honourable James Duddridge the UK minister for Africa has been in neighbouring Tanzania for an official working visit, the British High Commission in Dar es Salaam said.
According to the UK mission in Tanzania, the Minister arrived Tuesday and spent two days in the coastal East African nation.
Duddridge held a series of high-level meetings with President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Liberata Mulamula.
Details show that he also met with Kitila Mkumbo Industry and Trade minister and his Investment counterpart, Geoffrey Mwambe.
Duddridge flew to Zanzibar on the second day of his visit where he met with President Hussein Mwinyi and First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman.
According to Duddridge, his discussions with the Tanzanian authorities focused on opportunities for cooperation including working together with the business sector and how to collectively tackle global challenges including climate change and Covid-19.
Six years ago, UK had queried Tanzania over bad governance, deteriorating human rights record and government’s crackdown on freedom of expression.
Duddridge is himself on record as having issued a statement condemning the way Tanzania’s 2020 General Election was conducted.
UK last year said it had been concerned by widespread allegations of interference in the country’s elections, including pre-filled ballot boxes and party agents being denied entry to polling stations.
“Tanzania’s future stability and prosperity require a credible democratic process, underpinned by a free media…,” he said.
East-Africa
UK’s Minister For Africa in Talks With Tanzanian President Samia
Tanzania government said Tuesday that United Kingdom, Minister for Africa, James Duddridge will be holding talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
“I look forward to my discussions with the President and her government on our opportunities for cooperation including our work together with the business sector and how we collectively tackle global challenges including climate change and Covid-19,” Duddridge said.
Mr. Duddridge is in Tanzania on a two-day official visit. This is the first visit by a UK Minister since 2019.
According to a statement released today, during his visit, the minister will have a range of meetings and visits that show the breadth and depth of the UK’s relationship with Tanzania in the fields of business health, education and border security.
Mr. Duddridge will also meet with the Minister of Trade and Industry Kitila Mkumbo and Minister of Investment Goffrey Mwambe.
On May 12, the Minister will travel to Zanzibar where he is expected to meet President Hussein Mwinyi and first Vice President Othman Masoud.
East-Africa
Rwanda, Tanzania Police Discuss Cooperation To Combat Cross-border, Transnational Crimes
Rwanda and Tanzania have agreed to enhance cooperation in fighting cross border and transnational crimes. Police chiefs of both countries met in Tanzania’s capital, Dar-es-Slaam, and held lengthy discussions on how to craft suitable bilateral efforts against cross border and transnational crimes.
They discussed how both parties can reinforce cooperation in fighting transnational organized crimes and specifically devise strategies of combating crimes across their borders.
The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Tanzania Police, Simon Nyakoro SIRRO and Rwanda’s Inspector General of Police CG Dan Munyuza and their respective delegations.
IGP Nyakoro noted that the two countries share a lot in common including the challenge of combating cross-border crimes and hence the need for concerted efforts and cooperation.
He emphasized the need to work together to enhance security along borders in order to facilitate reduction of cross-border and transnational crimes. He called for implementation of Memorandum of Understanding between Rwanda and Tanzania that was signed in 2012.
On his part, Rwanda’s IGP, Munyuza, stressed Rwanda’s commitment to combat transnational organized crimes across the borders between the two countries. He further noted that single handedly, a force can achieve minimal success, but a combined force that is focused can achieve great success to secure the region.
CG Munyuza suggested that the cooperation should also take note of effective communication, sharing intelligence, joint border operations, joint training, exercises and regular meetings at all levels as part of implementing the Memorandum of Understanding.
The meeting received the presentation on security situation between Tanzania and Mozambique and its impact to both parties and the region at large and agreed to plan for the best strategies on how to address the security situation in the Tanzania’s Southern neighbour., according to a communique from the meeting.
Meanwhile, CG Munyuza paid tribute to the memory of the Late President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli. Rwanda’s Army Chief, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura was part of the visit since Sunday. Gen Kazura also met his counterpart and other authorities, a visit aimed at enhancing the two countries’ cordial relations.
East-Africa
Uganda Army Prepares To Deploy In DRC
A delegation of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) flew to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to discuss a comprehensive military strategy aimed at uprooting the notorious Allied Democratic Front rebels.
Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga the commander of UPDF’s Mountain Brigade lead the Ugandan delegation to Beni City, North Kivu.
The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) have resolved to set up a joint coordination centre for operations against the ADF rebels.
The establishment of this joint coordination centre for operations between the Congolese army and the Ugandan army aims to coordinate information on possible movements of ADF rebels.
Cooperation between the Congolese and Ugandan army comes during the period when the Congolese Head of State declared a state of siege in Ituri and North Kivu to pacify this part of the DRC.
Note that the military governor of North Kivu recently appointed by President Félix Tshisekedi is expected this Monday, May 10 in Goma, capital of the province of North Kivu.
The ADF rebels have eluded both the Congolese military and Uganda army for the past two decades.
The last time Uganda People’s Defence Forces conducted active operations inside DRC was in 2017 in an operation dubbed ‘TUUGO’.
At the time, UPDF and FARDC conducted joint air strikes and over 100 Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) combatants were killed in eight camps in general areas of Erengeti Triangle – North Kivu Province. The strikes were launched in areas of Medina, Canada, Abia, Topoke 2, Kajaju, Camp Richard, Makayoba and Sangote.
Uganda’s deployment of its troops in DRC comes follows last week’s imposition of Martial law in this part of the country. President Tshisekedi ordered rule of martial law in DRCs North Kivu and Ituri provinces effective on Thursday, May 6.
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
Ugandan ADF Rebels Launch More Attacks In Beni
President Ndayishimiye Choking On EU Sanctions
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
UK’s Minister For Africa in Talks With Tanzanian President Samia
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
President Ndayishimiye Choking On EU Sanctions
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
UK’s Minister For Africa in Talks With Tanzanian President Samia
Ugandan ADF Rebels Launch More Attacks In Beni
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Burera-Musanze-Gicumbi: Abayobozi 10 Batawe Muri Yombi
- Amajyaruguru: Abayobozi 10 Batawe Muri Yombi
- Umugenzuzi Mukuru Yatahuye Ibibazo Bikomeye Mu Kohereza Abanyeshuri Kwiga Mu Mahanga
- Umuhanzi Mr Eazi Ari mu Rwanda
- Zimbabwe Yashimiye Kagame Ku Buvugizi Bwo Kuyivaniraho Ibihano
- I Rubavu Umugabo Yaregeye RIB Ko Yasanze Umugore We Amuca Inyuma
- I Rubavu Umugabo Yaregeye RIB Ko Yanze Umugore We Amuca Inyuma
- Intambara Twatangije Kuri Palestine Ntizahagarara Kubera Gutakamba Kw’Abantu
- Karongi, Nyamagabe, Ruhango…Niho Hari Imiryango Myinshi Y’Abatutsi Yazimye
- Kagame Yakoze Impinduka Mu Bayobozi Mu Nzego Za Gisirikare
Central African Republic Army Chief Visists Rwanda To Discuss Defence Cooperation
Does Museveni Have Plans To Fix Problems With Rwanda?
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
Gas Can Explodes, 8 Seriously Injured
Uganda Army Prepares To Deploy In DRC
Trending
-
National5 days ago
Central African Republic Army Chief Visists Rwanda To Discuss Defence Cooperation
-
National4 days ago
Does Museveni Have Plans To Fix Problems With Rwanda?
-
Tech2 days ago
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
-
National4 days ago
Gas Can Explodes, 8 Seriously Injured
-
East-Africa3 days ago
Uganda Army Prepares To Deploy In DRC
-
Business2 days ago
Rwandan Entrepreneurs To Benefit From MIT Fellowship Program
-
National2 days ago
WFP Receives Rwf500M From EU For COVID-19 Recovery Efforts
-
National4 days ago
President Ndayishimye Shows Off Soybean Garden