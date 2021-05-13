Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled

Honourable James Duddridge the UK minister for Africa has been in neighbouring Tanzania for an official working visit, the British High Commission in Dar es Salaam said.

According to the UK mission in Tanzania, the Minister arrived Tuesday and spent two days in the coastal East African nation.

Duddridge held a series of high-level meetings with President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Liberata Mulamula.

Details show that he also met with Kitila Mkumbo Industry and Trade minister and his Investment counterpart, Geoffrey Mwambe.

Duddridge flew to Zanzibar on the second day of his visit where he met with President Hussein Mwinyi and First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman.

According to Duddridge, his discussions with the Tanzanian authorities focused on opportunities for cooperation including working together with the business sector and how to collectively tackle global challenges including climate change and Covid-19.

Six years ago, UK had queried Tanzania over bad governance, deteriorating human rights record and government’s crackdown on freedom of expression.

Duddridge is himself on record as having issued a statement condemning the way Tanzania’s 2020 General Election was conducted.

UK last year said it had been concerned by widespread allegations of interference in the country’s elections, including pre-filled ballot boxes and party agents being denied entry to polling stations.

“Tanzania’s future stability and prosperity require a credible democratic process, underpinned by a free media…,” he said.