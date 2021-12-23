Sports
Tanzania To Host Africa’s Biggest Golf Tournament In 2022
It is also expected to help promote the region as tourist destination.
Dr Damas Ndumbaro, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism in Tanzania, said that, “Tanzania’s Tourism is one of the main pillars of our economy.
Golf has been identified as a major catalyst for tourism development globally. The launch of the Challenge Tour tournament will go a long way in developing golf tourism to showcase our unparalleled natural attractions.”
Chris Martin, Chairman of the Tanzania Golf Union, said: “We are excited and very grateful to the Government, in particular the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, for making the dream of bringing the Challenge Tour to Tanzania a reality. This will go a long way to promoting golf tourism in our country.”
“Golf is played by over 60 million people and the global market is close to US$15 billion. Tanzania has got all the ingredients to tap into this market through golf tourism,”
Jamie Hodges, Head of Challenge Tour, said: “It is incredibly exciting to welcome the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic onto our schedule for the first time as Tanzania becomes the 52nd country to stage a Challenge Tour event. Our thanks must go to the promoter, International Sports Management, for their work in bringing this event to fruition, as well as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in Tanzania, the Tanzania Golf Union, the Tanzania Tourism Board and our friends and partners at the Sunshine Tour.
“Through our collaboration and teamwork, we will showcase the beauty of Tanzania worldwide and our members will be treated to a first-class tournament and an event that will be eagerly anticipated on the Challenge Tour schedule.”
Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, said: “We are very excited about the opportunity to not only provide our members with more playing opportunities on the Challenge Tour, but also to be a part of the growth of the game in new regions throughout Africa. It has long been our focus as the Sunshine Tour to help facilitate the growth of golf on the continent, and we’re proud to be able to take this important step towards that goal in Tanzania.”
Chubby Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of ISM, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic. After establishing the Turkish Airlines Open and the Cyprus Open, this is another new country for us. It’s very exciting and a great opportunity for Tanzania. There’s so much talk of ‘growing the game’ in sport nowadays, but that really is the case here and we are sure that establishing the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic will build golf in Tanzania as well as showing what a beautiful country it is to potential tourists around the world.”
Meanwhile, the tournament will be organised by ISM in partnership with Golf&More LTD.
Gold&More LTD represents ISM in Africa, and mainly mobilises technical and professional expertise to organise events secured by ISM on the continent.
Sports
Imbuto To Build Multipurpose Sports Facility
Kigali city athletes will have a new multipurpose sports facility from which they can train, play and hold competitions.
Imbuto Foundation is going to build this multipurpose infrastructure in Bibare, Kimironko a fast growing suburb of Kigali city.
According to details the first phase will start with basketball playground. This basketball court will also be used by people who need to play volleyball, handball, mini-football among others.
This project at Bibare will have infrastructure that meets international standards.
“Our long-term plan is to have at least one leisure / sport site in each neighbourhood in order to help our citizens to be healthy by playing sports but also by promoting sport among young people,” City of Kigali said.
Sports
Coming up: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
China is scheduled to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing city to take place from February 4 to 20. Some of the games will be held in towns in the neighboring Hebei province.
Beijing was selected as the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympics after beating Almaty by four votes on 31 July 2015 at the 128th IOC Session in Kuala Lumpur.
Olympic Games are the largest sporting celebration in terms of the number of sports on the programme, the number of athletes present and the number of people from different nations gathered together at the same time, in the same place, in the spirit of friendly competition.
The Olympic games are organised every four years, they include a summer and a winter edition.
Meanwhile, the upcoming winter olympics have already taken a new twist as the United States says it wont send a delegation to the games in protest against China’s deteriorating human rights.
“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
This boycott comes before US President Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” on Thursday and Friday, a virtual gathering of leaders and civil society actors from more than 100 countries.
However, the Chinese embassy in Washington described the US boycott as “political manipulation”.
Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told media the US boycott stance, “will accomplish nothing except breeding bad blood between two nations who need to come together to deal with the world’s problems.”
China rejects international criticism and sanctions over the situation in Xinjiang, where the United Nations and rights groups believe at least one million Uighurs and members of other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated.
Sports
Former Head of World Athletics, Lamine Diack Dies at 88
Lamine Diack president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (1999 to 2015) has died at 88 according to emerging reports.
His son said Diack died at home in Senegal on Friday
Diack, had been sentenced by a French court to four years in prison, however was allowed to return to Senegal after posting a bond with French justice, sources said early in May.
He was found guilty in September of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and was sentenced to four years in prison, of which two years were suspended, and fined 500,000 euros (600,000 dollars). But Diack appealed.
At the time, the presiding judge in the court in Paris, Rose-Marie Hunault, said Diack was unlikely to go to jail.
“Given your age you can expect conditional release,” she said.
Diack was being held in France because of his indictment in a second case involving suspected Olympic vote-buying. His passport had been confiscated.
But a judge recently lifted the ban on Diack leaving France, provided he paid a bond and that he continues to respond to summonses, according to the court order.
“He paid the 500,000 euros last week,” one of his lawyers, Simon Ndiaye, told media, adding that Diack still had “administrative formalities to complete” before returning to Senegal.
French, Kiswahili Soon Official Languages Of EAC
Tanzania To Host Africa’s Biggest Golf Tournament In 2022
Alleged Presence Of Rwanda Police In Goma Triggers Violent Protests
Rwanda Secures $100m Loan From Asian Bank To Improve ICT
Christmas With No Peace In Bethlehem
Uganda Spy Chief Kandiho Secretly Meets Kayumba Nyamwasa
Mozambique Throws Party For Rwandan Troops
Burundi Accused Of Covering-up Prison Massacre?
Rwandans Taking Giant Leap Into Tech World
Paris-Kigali Axis Gains New Momentum
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report4 days ago
PART III: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
-
Tech4 days ago
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
-
Business5 days ago
Electronic Payments in Rwanda Increased By 400%
-
Special Report5 hours ago
Uganda Spy Chief Kandiho Secretly Meets Kayumba Nyamwasa
-
Tech4 days ago
47% Kenyans Lose Electronic Cash To Fraudsters –Survey
-
Business4 days ago
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project
-
CORONA VIRUS3 days ago
Rwanda Tightens COVID-19 Measures, Cancels Social Gatherings, Weddings, And Parties
-
Business5 days ago
World Bank Gives Rwanda US$170M To Accelerate Implementation Of Human Capital Development Program