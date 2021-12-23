Tanzania To Host Africa’s Biggest Golf Tournament In 2022

The Challenge Tour is breaking new ground in 2022 by staging its first co-sanctioned event in Tanzania with the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic in April.

It is also expected to help promote the region as tourist destination.

Dr Damas Ndumbaro, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism in Tanzania, said that, “Tanzania’s Tourism is one of the main pillars of our economy.

Golf has been identified as a major catalyst for tourism development globally. The launch of the Challenge Tour tournament will go a long way in developing golf tourism to showcase our unparalleled natural attractions.”

Chris Martin, Chairman of the Tanzania Golf Union, said: “We are excited and very grateful to the Government, in particular the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, for making the dream of bringing the Challenge Tour to Tanzania a reality. This will go a long way to promoting golf tourism in our country.”

“Golf is played by over 60 million people and the global market is close to US$15 billion. Tanzania has got all the ingredients to tap into this market through golf tourism,”

Jamie Hodges, Head of Challenge Tour, said: “It is incredibly exciting to welcome the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic onto our schedule for the first time as Tanzania becomes the 52nd country to stage a Challenge Tour event. Our thanks must go to the promoter, International Sports Management, for their work in bringing this event to fruition, as well as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in Tanzania, the Tanzania Golf Union, the Tanzania Tourism Board and our friends and partners at the Sunshine Tour.

“Through our collaboration and teamwork, we will showcase the beauty of Tanzania worldwide and our members will be treated to a first-class tournament and an event that will be eagerly anticipated on the Challenge Tour schedule.”

Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, said: “We are very excited about the opportunity to not only provide our members with more playing opportunities on the Challenge Tour, but also to be a part of the growth of the game in new regions throughout Africa. It has long been our focus as the Sunshine Tour to help facilitate the growth of golf on the continent, and we’re proud to be able to take this important step towards that goal in Tanzania.”

Chubby Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of ISM, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic. After establishing the Turkish Airlines Open and the Cyprus Open, this is another new country for us. It’s very exciting and a great opportunity for Tanzania. There’s so much talk of ‘growing the game’ in sport nowadays, but that really is the case here and we are sure that establishing the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic will build golf in Tanzania as well as showing what a beautiful country it is to potential tourists around the world.”

Meanwhile, the tournament will be organised by ISM in partnership with Golf&More LTD.

Gold&More LTD represents ISM in Africa, and mainly mobilises technical and professional expertise to organise events secured by ISM on the continent.