Tanzania has only one option. To order a nationwide lockdown after the country reportedly ran out of stock for hand sanitisers, yet coronavirus pandemic threats escalate.

The Land, Transport and Safety Authority (LATRA) said it had suspended plans to disinfect all upcountry bound buses because of the shortage of sanitisers.

“It is true the exercise is yet to kick off due to the shortage of sanitisers caused by an extraordinary high demand,” said Gilliard Ngwe, the head LATRA.

According to a local publication the, Citizen, a survey indicated hand-wash sanitisers have also run out of stock and prices were hiked at many pharmacies, stores and supermarkets in the Commercial city Dar-es-Salaam after the country confirmed its first Coronavirus cases in the city since Friday.

The survey also discovered that products available in some stores did not meet the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) which says the alcohol content in the sanitisers must range from 60% and over. But stores are selling sanitisers below 40% alcohol levels.

Hand sanitisers used to cost about Shs2500 but have since been hiked up to Shs 10,000. “Hand sanitisers are not available and even if you find them they are sold at higher price,” Tabata Tumaini Shayo was quoted by the Citizen.

With a population of about 58 million people, Tanzania has already recorded six cases of coronavirus, four cases in Dar es Salaam, one in Arusha and another in Zanzibar.

The first case is of a 40 year old man who travelled to Switzerland, Denmark and France on March 5 and returned on Saturday March 14.

The government said it is following up on 66 people in Dar es Salaam and 46 others in Arusha who might have been in contact with the patients.

Tanzania has taken several measures including banning public gatherings, closing schools and designating hospitals meant for isolating suspected cases.