Tanzania Returns To Normal After Cyclone Jobo Scare Fades
Reports From Tanzania indicate that businesses in the country’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam have resumed after meteorological experts announced that Cyclone Jobo was no longer a big threat.
Dar es Salaam had braced itself for the wrath of the storm for the first time in since independence.
Tanzania’s meteorological Authority said in a statement released early Sunday April 25, “The situation was as a result of continued strong winds in the direction of Cyclone Jobo. Rain clouds that accompanied the cyclone have also spread to the sea and coastal areas of Tanzania and Mozambique.”
Records show only two other tropical cyclones have ever made it to the shores of Tanzania since the 19th century: the “Zanzibar Cyclone” of 1872 and Cyclone Lindi of 1952.
The two storms struck the nation 80 years and one day apart on April 14 and 15 of their years, respectively.
In 2019 Cyclones Idai and Kenneth battered neighboring Mozambique on back-to-back months.
Meanwhile, under similar panic, the Government of Zanzibar has suspended travel on the Indian ocean due to the impending landfall of Tropical Cyclone Jobo that is expected to hit Tanzania’s coastal line on April 25.
The anticipated tropical cyclone was set to hit Tanzania’s East Coast regions such as Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Pwani, Mtwara and Zanzibar.
Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) had earlier said Tropical Cyclone Jobo was expected to impact the country’s weather systems causing heavy rains, strong winds blowing at the speed of 60 Kilometers in an hour and waves especially in the coastal belt.
however, by Saturday evening, Meteorological experts said, Cyclone “Jobo” had weakened and was travelling at a speed of 18 KPH on the Indian Ocean.
Israel Embassy In Rwanda Joins The World To Celebrate Earth Day
The Embassy of Israel in Rwanda on April 22, joined the world to celebrate the annual International Mother Earth Day.
This year’s Mother Earth Day is celebrated under the theme “Restore Our Earth”.
The event was held in Huye District where the Ambassador of Israel in Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam, visited the Center of Excellence in Biodiversity and Natural Resource Management.
The Center is in the National Herbarium of Rwanda in University of Rwanda (UR), and accommodates 17,000 species of plants.
The Ambassador was joined by the Director-General of Rwanda Environment and Management Authority (REMA), Juliet Kabera, officials from Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and University of Rwanda, and graduates from the university.
On the occasion, they launched a workshop to increase the capacity of young Rwandans to collect and identify plants hence contribute to the development of the National Herbarium of Rwanda and the country’s documentation of its rich botanical heritage.
In total, 30 individuals including MSc students, recent BSc graduates were trained. The workshop was financed by the Israel Embassy in Rwanda.
According to Ambassador Adam, preserving biodiversity should be prioritized.
He said: “One of the key areas of concern is the preservation of biodiversity and of the biological ecosystem on Earth. Humanity needs to preserve biodiversity which became more challenging in the current age of climate change and global warming.”
“The embassy attaches great importance to the preservation of parks and nature in Rwanda,” He added.
Israel has dealt with the conservation of its nature since its inception by declaring more than one-third of its land under preservation. There are more than 150 national parks in Israel.
Meanwhile, Rwanda is also committed to preserving the environment, as explained by Kabera.
“The Green Growth and Climate Resilience strategy of 2011 as well as its updates NDCs of 2020 are examples of strategic documents that highlight priority interventions which Rwanda embarked on to mitigate and adapt to climate change,” she noted.
She added: “These interventions include but not limited to promoting the use of renewable energy, rainwater storage and efficient use, landscape restoration, and promoting e-mobility.”
Visiting Nyungwe National Park
In a bid to promote research and help graduates to better understand biodiversity, over 20 people composed of UR graduates and their lecturers were facilitated to visit the Nyungwe National Park on Wednesday, April 21.
They collected 30 plant species, which they assert will help them conduct further significant researches.
“I have learned a lot with my students, we discovered a lot of species and collected samples that were not at the National Herbarium of Rwanda. This will help us to monitor the evolution of plant species in relation to climate change,” said Prof. Elias Bizuru, a lecturer of Botany and related courses at UR College of Science and Technology.
Aime Sandrine Uwase, Coordinator of National Herbarium of Rwanda and a graduate in Botany and Conservation at UR, also hailed the visit. “I enjoyed the trail, I got to learn new things. I was able to see with my eyes the plant species we were taught in class. We thank the Israel Embassy in Rwanda for this opportunity given to us.”
Mrs. Harvey Hikes Into Rwanda’s Mountain Gorillas Habitat
For a return to serenity and bonding with nature, Marjorie Elaine Harvey the spouse to an American television presenter Broderick Stephen Harvey was recently spotted into Rwanda’s mountain Gorilla’s habitat.
Through her Instagram page, Mrs Harvey commended Rwanda government for taking good care of the Mountain Gorilla’s.
East African Region Tipped on Water Projects Funding
Africa Development Bank remains committed to financially supporting regional member countries – partners in access to clean water.
Amandine Umukesha, Senior Water and Sanitation Expert at the African Development Bank (AfDB) – Rwanda Office said that at different scales, the Bank helps government institutions and the private sector by financing water related projects, and helps to invest in adaptation and resilience in a programmatic manner by supporting them to build their capacities to access climate finance, assisting in the process and sometimes applying on their behalf to increase the level of access.
Umukesha was on March 24, 2021 responding to a question on practical ways of increasing access to clean water to 2.2 billion people in need, an issue raised at WaterAid East Africa virtual expert panel to commemorate World Water Day 2021.
World Water Day brings attention to 2.2 billion people around the world who do not have a clean water source to rely on.
WaterAid East Africa’s theme was WASH at Crossroads: The nexus between climate change, hygiene and health. This theme anchored on the International World Water Day (WWD) 2021 theme “Valuing Water” and integrates WaterAid’s Global Advocacy Campaigns “Hygiene for Health” and “Water and Climate Change”.
In kickstarting the panel discussion, Maurice Kwizera, WaterAid Rwanda Country Director asked:
“How can we ensure that water availability and accessibility in Africa remains at the top of Africa’s development agenda especially during the recovery phrase of the pandemic an linked to hygiene and health we make it available and Africa’s top of agenda especially post Covid-19?”
In response to this demand Umukesha first highlighted that the pandemic has sharpened an already existing need to upgrade Africa’s water and sanitation infrastructure and to effectively manage water resources.
She proposed actions in addressing commonly shared regional challenges which include lack of infrastructure, funding and management strategy.
“The bank is ready to work with Development partners- WaterAid and others to improve, water, sanitation and hygiene delivery and water security. The level of funding will depend on what is needed on the ground and eligibility, but the bank is calling WaterAid to come around, so we can bring solutions to the people,” she said.
She however stated that there is a need to empathize with the reality of people affected by lack of water so that we bring real solutions forward and move away from discussions to actions.
“Leaders need to have a very good understanding of the Water situation, the large gaps in access, the disease burden and loss of lives due to lack of access; the importance of this sector for health and wellbeing, economy, agriculture and food security, ability to fight pandemics; and more. They have to make evidence-based decisions about water and cooperate to strengthen the sector and need to have clear road map to achieve access to clean water,” Umukesha said.
Using an example in Rwanda where the Bank is supporting the government through projects implemented by WASAC to bridge the infrastructure gaps but sometimes retarded by climate related disasters, Umukesha called on regional countries and partners in the sector to ensure designing and implementing projects taking into consideration climate variabilities by implementing specific measures of adaptation and mitigation to achieve targeted results and reduce the cost effects therein.
For this to happen, panelists agreed that it has to focus on gender equity, engaging youth, promote innovation and partnership, increasing finance, and community involvement in monitoring and management of water resources, water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programs.
Christopher Tumwine, Community WASH Volunteer, Weyonje Campaign, in Uganda said that since childhood people have been taught how to wash hands, but this dies out in time yet if policy makers had emphasized it, the world would have a chance to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic which requires hygiene as a safety measure.
“Policy makers should redirect youth innovation towards WASH and Climate Change mitigation practices because youth are most energetic, innovative and have time to make enough impact,” Tumwiine said.
Adekemi Ndieli, UN Women Deputy Country Representative Uganda said that women and girls are disproportionately affected by water and sanitation issues as well as climate change issues.
Access to water is a human rights issues, all development actors should put measures in place to ensure fulfilment of this right. She noted that about 80% of households without access to clean water, depend on women and girls to collect water. When talking about water, we must go beyond youth to include gender lenses.
Olutayo Bankole-Balawole, WaterAid Regional Director (East Africa Region) said that right at the centre of any intervention is the young people and women driving the catalytic change we want to see. She added that we cannot stop innovating, we have to consistently challenge ourselves as a team and come together to partner, integrate and scale up innovations and build on lessons learnt around WASH and climate change, hygiene and health.
Tanzania Returns To Normal After Cyclone Jobo Scare Fades
