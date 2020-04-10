Tanzania government on Friday announced it had lost two citizens after battling the deadly Covid19 disease caused by Coronavirus.

Both victims are male aged 51 and 57- their cases were reported on April 8th after they tested positive.

According to the Minister of Health, Ummy Mwalimu, five more patients have tested positive. They include men aged 68, 57, 41 and one woman aged 35 all resident in the Commercial city Dar es Salaam.

“Of the 32 cases recorded so far, five have healed and discharged but 24 others are still receiving treatment and three have succumbed to the virus,” Minister Mwalimu said on Friday.

On April 30th, Tanzania recorded her first victim that succumbed to the Covid19 pandemic. The Health Minister said the patient was a Tanzanian aged 49 years.

Meanwhile, Island Zanzibar reported Friday that cases on covid19 had reached 9 after two more patients tested positive. “Both are male and have travelled outside Zanzibar,” Mwalimu said.

The government has cautioned residents in Dar es Salaam to suspend travels upcountry and prevent any spread of the virus to elderly people in the countryside.

“Let us not take the virus to the elderly in rural areas. Ask yourself if at all it is very important for you to travel upcountry especially those in the city where infections are high,” said the Minister.

Authorities are worried that coronavirus infections may soon switch to communal levels. “If we will not take necessary measures soon, we will get into community transimission.”

She pleaded with religious leaders to ensure they conduct worship in a systematic risk-free environment and protect themselves against coronavirus and limit religious conferences that are not important at this time.

President John Magufuli on March 16, suspended Uhuru Torch race for 2020, as a precautionary measure and ordered that its funds instead be directed to the preparation and improvements of health facilities responsible for handling possible Coronavirus cases.