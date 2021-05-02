Tanzania’s President Samia Scheduled For Kenya Visit

Kenya’s Presidency has confirmed that President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania is scheduled to jet in to Nairobi for a 2-day State Visit on Tuesday.

Kanze Dena-Mararo Kenya’s State House spokesperson said other details of President Suluhu’s visit will be shared in due course.

President Samia Suluhu is a sharp contrast of her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli who passed away recently.

On April 11President Samia Suluhu made her first trip outside the country since taking oath of office. She flew to neighbouring Uganda, a trip her handlers said was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and finalize the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Tripartite project agreement.

The Tanzanian leader has drawn a line under her predecessor’s controversial stances on COVID-19 and the media, indicating an apparent change in course for the nation after the death of John Magufuli in March.

“We cannot segregate ourselves like an island, but also we cannot blindly accept what is being brought forward to us (on COVID-19) without carrying out our own investigations and inputs,” she told officials at State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam. “Let us have a stance.”

President Suluhu also announced that media that had been banned by Magufuli’s government should be allowed to operate.

“We should not ban the media by force. Reopen them, and we should ensure they follow the rules. We should not give them room to say we are shrinking press freedom.”