Tanzania’s President Samia Scheduled For Kenya Visit
Kenya’s Presidency has confirmed that President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania is scheduled to jet in to Nairobi for a 2-day State Visit on Tuesday.
Kanze Dena-Mararo Kenya’s State House spokesperson said other details of President Suluhu’s visit will be shared in due course.
President Samia Suluhu is a sharp contrast of her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli who passed away recently.
On April 11President Samia Suluhu made her first trip outside the country since taking oath of office. She flew to neighbouring Uganda, a trip her handlers said was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and finalize the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Tripartite project agreement.
The Tanzanian leader has drawn a line under her predecessor’s controversial stances on COVID-19 and the media, indicating an apparent change in course for the nation after the death of John Magufuli in March.
“We cannot segregate ourselves like an island, but also we cannot blindly accept what is being brought forward to us (on COVID-19) without carrying out our own investigations and inputs,” she told officials at State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam. “Let us have a stance.”
President Suluhu also announced that media that had been banned by Magufuli’s government should be allowed to operate.
“We should not ban the media by force. Reopen them, and we should ensure they follow the rules. We should not give them room to say we are shrinking press freedom.”
Angola Appoints Envoy To Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan
President João Lourenço of Angola on Tuesday appointed Sianga Abílio as ambassador to Uganda, South Sudan and Somalia.
Sianga who is based in Nairobi, Kenya currently serves as Ambassador of Angola to Kenya and Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations offices in the Kenyan capital.
According to a statement from the embassy, as soon as presenting the Credential Letters, Ambassador Sianga Abílio, will start to provide Diplomatic coverage for the four countries, the from Nairobi.
Sianga Abílio, was accredited as a permanent representative of the country to the United Nations Offices in Nairobi in May 2018.
Kenya Releases Results For Primary Schools Exam
Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha on Thursday released results for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam which was conducted last month.
About 1.2 million candidates sat the KCPE exam between March 22 and March 24, 2021.
Prof. Magoha said early today that the ministry thwarted several instances of irregularities in various places.
Meanwhile, Form 4 candidates are set to conclude the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination on April 26.
Museveni Orders 17-Gun Salute At Funeral For Archbishop Lwanga
The gun and Holy Cross may seem very parallel but not in Uganda where President Yoweri Museveni ordered a 17-gun salute at funeral of Kampala Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.
Government of Uganda on Tuesday April 6, accorded the now deceased Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga a state funeral at Kololo Independence grounds in the capital Kampala.
The former Kampala Archbishop Dr Lwanga died from a heart attack according to local press reports.
While Eugolising the deceased clergy, President Museveni said Tuesday, “The reason why I ordered for national mourning is because Dr Cyprian Lwanga was an archbishop, but also because he was our sympathizer while we fought in the bush.”
“I organized this funeral because here, I am in control. COVID-19 is still serious and I appeal to people involved in organizing the final funeral not to put lives at risk by letting in many people,” Museveni said.
Details also indicate that the deceased archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was given a 17 gun salute at the official funeral organised by Government and held at Kololo airstrip.
