Politics
Tanzania President Samia Shakes Up Government Institutions
President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday April 4 made major changes in government institutions just days after assuming office considered the first step to assert her authority.
She has appointed Permanent Secretaries and heads of several government institutions including the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) with some being transferred.
Former permanent Secretary in the ministry of finance and planning, Dotto James has been moved to the ministry of industry and trade.
Dk Hassan Abbas on the other hand remains as the permanent secretary in the ministry of Information, Culture, arts and Sports, he will no longer serve as the government spokesperson, and instead that position will be held by former director of Presidential Communication Gerson Msigwa.
In the reshuffle, President Samia has removed former heads of various government institutions including the director of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Deusdedit Kakoko who has been suspended pending an investigation, and has now been replaced by Erick Hamis.
The President also made changes in the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) after appointing Alhayo Kidata as the director of the authority to replace Edwin Mhede while the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) appointed Dr Jabir Kuwe to replace James Kilaba.
TCRA has in the past week come under criticism after data bundle prices that has since caused a public outcry.
The national Social security Fund was not spared either as Masha John Mshomba has been appointed the new Director General of NSSF.
The newly appointed Permanent secretaries and heads of institutions will be sworn in on Tuesday April 6, 2021.
Most notable casualties in Sunday’s appointment includes NSSF’s William Erio, TRA’s edwin Mhede, TCRA’s James Kilaba and TPDC’s James Mataragio.
However, in another twist of events, today Monday April 5,State House has announced to have reinstated Mr James Mataragio as Director General of TPDC hours after it had announced his removal.
citizen
Politics
How Prime Minister Jean Kambanda Poisoned Academicians
On April 6, 1994, the plane carrying Rwanda’s President Juvenal Habyarimana and his Burundian counterpart was preparing to land when it suddenly exploded killing all crew and passengers on board.
Habyarimana was returning from Arusha, Tanzania where he had gone to hold mediated negotiations with the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) rebels that had been fighting his government since 1990.
Government-aligned Hutu power extremists were opposed to these negotiations and to their surprise, Habyarimana had agreed to form a transition government.
After the plane crash, there was panic in the country. Colonel Théoneste Bagosora who served as Habyarimana’s directeur du cabinet (chief of staff) in the Ministry of Defence, formed a Crisis Committee and was in charge of the country.
On April 7, the Prime Minister in Habyarimana’s government Agathe Uwilingiyimana was assassinated.
The Crisis Committee on April 9, installed Théodore Sindikubwabo as interim President. On the same day, Army agents grabbed Jean Kambanda from his home and whisked him to Ecole Supeirieot Militaire and informed him that he had been chosen as new Prime Minister.
At this point, the Arusha agreement signed on August 3, 1993 had become null and void. The Crisis Committee formed a caretaker government as the RPA rebels intensified their military campaign.
Faustin Twagiramungu of Mouvement Democratique Republique-MDR party was destined to become the Prime minister under the Arusha agreement had the transition government been implemented.
However, the Crisis Committee appointed Kambanda born 1955, to the position of Prime Minister. He holds a Bachelors degree in (banking) commercial Engineering.
By April 1994, he was vice president of the Butare section of opposition MDR party. He had for long worked at Union des Banques Populaires du Rwanda (BPR) bank where he rose to become chairman.
With his new powerful position as Prime Minister, Kambanda traversed the country mobilising youths to create a massive militia.
Genocide against Tutsi was openly discussed in cabinet meetings. For Kambanda, his government wanted to get rid of all Tutsi so that, according to him, all of Rwanda’s problems would be over.
Across the country, they were recruiting youths into a massive anti-Tutsi militia- Interahamwe which proceeded to set up roadblocks across Rwanda and slaughter every Tutsi.
Kambanda and Sindikubwabo remained in control for the entire 100-day genocide period that claimed more than a million lives.
Bringing Academicians on Board
On Saturday 14 May, 1994, Kambanda drove to the National University of Rwanda, in Butare in former Ngoma commune. His assignment was to recruit the academia into what he referred to as a massive army.
“We cannot allow a small group of Inyezi to remove us from our country and they occupy it when we are living outside,” Kambanda told the attentive gathering including university students and their lecturers.
When the RPF rebels attacked the Habyarimana’s regime in 1990, the Hutu extremists called them ‘Inyenzi’ including Tutsi inside the country. Inyenzi, a Rwandan word, refers to Cockroaches in English.
He assured them that he had been travelling across the country doing the same. ” It’s impossible to remove seven million people from the country by a small group of Inyenzi from Uganda.”
Kambanda challenged the academicians that it was their responsibility to protect themselves and the country from enemies. “The soldiers cannot fight this war alone. You the academicians should also mind your own security and security of the nation”.
At the start of the genocide in April, Kambanda was vice president of the Butare section of the opposition Democratic Republican Movement MDR. The region was a stronghold of his party. He expected massive mobilisation.
The government and his party had a already setup a detailed recruitment master plan. “We need to have millions of this new force,” he said.
“Here in Butare, Ngoma commune, we need at least 100 youth in every sector. They will go to commune and the burgomaster will ask commune police to begin training them. You don’t have to wait for instructors from Kigali. The instructors should arrive here when you already know how to use a gun.”
The premier said the new force in this region including Butare and Gikongoro would be commanded by Lt. Col. Aloys Simba who was also President of MRND party in Gikongoro prefecture. He later personally killed several Tutsi at Gikongoro town market and Kaduha trading centre.
According to Kambanda, his government had learnt that FPR Inkotanyi feared civil defense. “We heard that Inkotanyi are interested in capturing this city. Therefore we need to protect this city. Roadblocks need to be established along all roads in this area.”
Don’t fear the gun
After intense pressure from RPA rebels, Kambanda’s government shifted from the capital Kigali to Murambi, Muhanga district.
While there, Kambanda visited residents of Nyakabanda Commune (now Kibangu sector). He told them the enemy was a serious problem and they needed to defend themselves.
Kambanda encouraged the residents to learn how to use the gun, “Guns are not only for soldiers. Every person can own a gun. They shoot, you shoot back.”
Kambanda reminded residents that he was also a civilian but had a gun. He plucked out a pistol from his hip and waved it for all to see and cautioned them to carry their guns to gardens and when the enemy shoots, they can immediately fight back.
But Kambanda desperately wanted the academicians to also learn the gun. While at University of Rwanda, he told researchers and professors and students that a gun didn’t require allot of knowledge above what they had.
He challenged them to carefully think of how Inkotanyi (RPA rebel) agents were recruiting idlers, petty thieves and casual labourers that go and return from Uganda with ranks as Captains and Majors.
“How can you allow such to happen. Professors, researchers and students all need to understand that the enemy weapon is the gun. You all need to learn how to use it. This doesn’t require money.”
The chanting academicians were convinced and were ready for anything. For Kambanda, the argument was “there is no reason why we shouldn’t get our professors, researchers and students and we train them to become soldiers and also be Majors and Colonels”.
After portraying the gun as a simple weapon which can also be used by uneducated people he assured the academicians, “there should be no fear of shooting, or getting close to a gun. The gun does not operate itself. you need to learn how the gun is used.”
Kambanda was determined that his government wished to militarise everyone, “We wish to ensure that every person with energy including the elderly should have some knowledge on how to use a gun.”
The mission was a success as Maurice Ntahobari the national university rector grabbed the microphone from Kambanda and thanked him for the visit and promised him that the university would support the plan. Ntahobari is currently living in Norway.
“Because the late president Habyarimana was the University supreme leader and his Burundi counterpart who studied here, we wish to pledge our support to government agents in all their activities.”
Ntahobari is believed to be hiding in Scandinavian counties.
In the First two weeks of Genocide, Ntahobari’s wife Pauline Nyiramasuhuko a lawyer and Minister of Family and Women’s Affairs in Habyarimana’s government called for militias from the capital, Kigali, to come Butare to eliminate the Tutsi population.
She asked her son Arsene Shalom Ntahobali to organise militias to take part in the kidnap and rape of women and girls in Butare.
While at college Nyiramasuhuko became friends with Agathe Habyarimana, the future wife of President Juvenal Habyarimana. Her connections with Agathe influenced her appointment to a cabinet position. She became a fierce politician.
In 1982 Nyiramasuhuko’s husband, Ntahobari, would later become speaker of parliament (President of the National Development Council).
After the fall of Habyarimana regime, Nyiramasuhuko and her family fled the country. But on July 18, 1997 she was arrested by Kenyan and international authorities and taken to ICTR.
Nyiramasuhuko was the first woman to be charged with genocide in an international court, and specifically, the first woman to be charged with inciting rape as a form of genocide.
Testimony
Laurence Kanayire a microbiology lab technician since January 1979 remembers so well that the situation at the university was tense. The Tutsi students and staff were targeted.
“In 1990 after inkotanyi attacked, the Tutsi didn’t have peace in the country. There were always secretive meeting at the university.” She was surprised that in those meetings, “kitchen workers, cleaners and night guards could also be invited into the meeting in the office of the Vice rector.”
Kanayire said, “it was difficult for Tutsi to leave Butare prefecture. one required a visa- Laissez-Passer to cross to another prefecture.” She said Tutsi feared to seek travel documents because they would be suspected of trying to escape.
On April 22, Kanayire and hundreds of others fled to Tumba about 15km away from Butare town.
She says a Hutu workmate always smuggled food for pigs and rats from the university and took it to Kanayire. It’s what she fed on until RPF rescued her. Her children also survived.
However, as the militia were contemplating on how to kill them, gun fire from advancing RPA rebels aborted their mission.
Extremists members at the university had been given small axes, Kanayire remembers “a workmate Anthere showed me. It’s what they used to kill Tutsi day and night every day. ”
According to Kanayire, on April 19, several Tutsi were brought into the stadium and were shot dead at night. In the morning there were alot of dead bodies piled in the stadium”.
Its estimated that over 220,000 Tutsi were killed in Butare prefecture alone. Most influential officials of the Hutu government were natives of Butare. They included President Sindikubwabo, Premeir Kambanda, Gen. Augustin Ndindiliyimana (head of the Gendarmie)
Kanayire survived the genocide against Tutsi and is still a lab technician in the faculty of Agriculture at the same university that changed to University of Rwanda.
Dominique Ndahimane a former Interahamwe in Huye district says that on April 12, burgomaster Jean Marie Vianne Habineza summoned residents to Isimbi church compound. He announced that because of the ongoing killings, the Tutsi in his area should take refugee at Isimbi church and be given protection.
However, Ndahimane says this was a secret plan to gather Tutsi in one place and kill them easily. Few days later many Tutsi started assembling at the place. But Ndahimane and his fellow militia began looting property left behind by the Tutsi.
On April 17, Col. Simba summoned for another meeting and told the militia that the following day, President Sindikubwabo would come to Isimbi to officially launch the killings of Tutsi. “He told us that we should come with traditional weapons.”
Ndahimane remembers well that on April 18, president Sindikubwabo arrived with massive escorts and he officially launched the killings by starting with the Tutsi at Isimbi church which went on for three days.
When RPF rebels stopped the genocide and established a new government. Ndahimane was arrested with others and jailed for eight years. He pleaded guilty and sought forgiveness and was set free in 2005.
RPF stops Genocide
Kananyire says on 3rd July 1994, she and others were hiding at Tumba when they heard heavy gunfire, “people started saying it was gunfire from the RPF rebels which pushed away Interahamwe.”
The RPF rebels had arrived to secure Butare prefecture in their protracted struggle to stop the genocide against Tutsi which claimed a million lives in 100 days.
At that time, the interim government had been dismantled and its army defeated. Most senior government officials had fled the country including Kambanda. The RPA rebels were in control of the a larger part of the country including the capital Kigali.
The RPF setup a unity government. Kananyire says today she lives side by side with the people who were killers. “We are in the same cooperative and sharing everything”.
On the 18th of July 1997, the exiled Prime Minister Kambanda was arrested in Kenya and flown to Arusha Tanzania at the International Criminal tribunal for Rwanda ICTR.
Later on May 1, 1998, Kambanda a father of two, pleaded guilty to six charges genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide, complicity in genocide and two charges of crimes against humanity.
Kambanda told the tribunal; “Mr. President, in deciding to plead guilty I did so consciously. No one forced me to do it.”
He is the only head of government to plead guilty to genocide, in the first group of such convictions since the convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide came into effect in 1951.
The tribunal sentenced Kambanda to life imprisonment and is serving his sentence at Koulikoro Prison in Mali.
Mali signed a deal with ICTR in 1999 to host Rwandan convicts. The tribunal funded an air-conditioned facility specifically built for them in Prison. The facility has separate showers, a dining room and a well-appointed library.
They receive $2 a day to buy newspapers and are entitled to receive visits. They are served better meals compared to other Mali prisoners.
Politics
Permanently Free Gbagbo Prepares Homecoming
Former President Laurent Gbagbo of Ivory coast is a permanently free man after a long judicial process that ended on March 31.
Now permanently free, Laurent Gbagbo is actively preparing his return to Côte d’Ivoire, where his supporters are impatiently awaiting him. The wound opened by his brutal ousting is not closed.
Politics is a risky profession where, as Nelson Mandela said, “the prison option is part of the contract.”
Gbagbo was the President of Ivory coast from 2000 until his arrest in April 2011. A historian, Gbagbo was imprisoned in the early 1970s and again in the early 1990s, and he lived in exile in France during much of the 1980s as a result of his union activism.
After eight years in prison and two years of almost house arrest, Laurent Gbagbo, 75, is therefore preparing to return to his native land, shrouded in the eyes of his supporters by the halo of the hero and, very likely, inhabited by the desire to reconnect with the thread of what he considers to be his destiny and the history of his country, both confused and brutally interrupted on April 11, 2011.
His only speech to date, an interview with TV5 Monde on October 29, 2020, during which he seemed to be in retreat, advocating appeasement and reconciliation and departing from the slogan of civil disobedience, no. was it just a posture? It’s possible.
Even if Laurent Gbagbo seems to have given up all desire for revenge and all feelings of resentment, in the trivial sense of these two terms, his idea of himself and his country have not changed.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) upheld the acquittal of Gbagbo on charges of crimes against humanity.
He had been charged in connection with violence following a disputed election in 2010 that left 3,000 people dead.
Gbagbo is the first former head of state to go on trial at the ICC, he had denied all the allegations over the bloodshed.
The former president was in court alongside ally and former youth leader Charles Blé Goudé, who was accused of leading a militia backing him.
They were both acquitted in 2019, but the prosecution had appealed what was seen as the shock decision to clear them.
It argued that there were procedural errors in how the original verdict was delivered and insisted that thousands of documents and 96 witnesses presented during the trial had proved their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
Politics
This is Why Jews Will Always Spy For Israel
Jonathan Pollard (pictured above), the convicted spy for Israel whose story haunted the American Jewish community’s relations with the US government for decades, is unrepentant.
“The bottom line on this charge of dual loyalty is, I’m sorry, we’re Jews, and if we’re Jews, we will always have dual loyalty,” Pollard said in an interview published Thursday in Israel Hayom, his first extensive remarks since his release from prison in 2015.
Pollard recalled how much of the Jewish leadership did not stand up for him following his 1985 arrest, when he was a civilian analyst for the US Navy who was found to be spying for Israel.
“If you’re outside Israel, then you live in a society in which you are basically considered unreliable,” he said.
The US Jewish leadership eventually softened in its outlook, and some Jewish leaders lobbied for Pollard’s release, saying his life sentence was excessive.
Pollard’s full interview will be published Friday. In an earlier excerpt published by Israel Hayom, he said he knew he “crossed a line” when he relayed the information to Israel, but added that he believed the United States was withholding from Israel intelligence critical to its security.
Pollard’s arrest and eventual conviction complicated ties between US Jews and sectors of the government.
Jews seeking entry into or advancement in the national security apparatus were often rebuffed, with Pollard cited as the reason.
The Pollard narrative in part drove the espionage charges brought in 2004 against two top staffers for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — a case that fell apart but drastically changed how AIPAC operated.
Pollard suggested that Jews were deluding themselves if they thought of America as a home and suggested he would counsel a young US Jew working in the American security apparatus to spy for Israel.
“I’d tell him, not doing anything is unacceptable. So simply going home [to Israel] is not acceptable. Making aliyah is not acceptable,” Pollard said.
“You have to make a decision whether your concern for Israel and loyalty to Israel and loyalty to your fellow Jews is more important than your life.”
Pollard was paroled from his life sentence in 2015. The terms of his parole were not renewed last year and he flew to Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted him at the airport.
Sheldon Adelson, the late owner of Israel Hayom, provided a private plane for Pollard to fly to Israel.
Jerusalem post
How Prime Minister Jean Kambanda Poisoned Academicians
Kenya Army Seeking Private Investor to Build 11,000 Staff Houses
Rwanda’s Weekly Coffee Export Earnings Rise 32%
Resurrection Of Jesus Is Hope That Does not Disappoint
DRC Opposition Condemns Sabotage Of FARDC Efforts Against Rebels
How Prime Minister Jean Kambanda Poisoned Academicians
World’s Christians Celebrate Easter Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Charged With Abuse of Power, Corruption
Tanzania President Samia Shakes Up Government Institutions
Rapper DMX Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Abageni Basoreje Ubukwe Muri Stade Bazira Kwica Amabwiriza Yo Kurwanya COVID-19
- Abantu 4.3% Mu Bapimwe COVID-19 Kuri Pasika Bayisanzwemo
- Misiri, Sudan Na Ethiopia Byahuriye Mu Biganiro i Kinshasa
- Umunyakenyakazi Yaciye Agahigo Mu Kwiruka Igice Cya Marathon
- Umuraperi DMX Ararembye
- Gasabo: Ababikira ‘Bishe Amabwiriza’ Ya Leta
- Indi Ntambara Iratutumba Hagati Y’U Burusiya Na Ukraine
- Igikomangoma Cy’Ubwami Bwa Jordanie Kirafunzwe
- Ubutumwa bwa Polisi kuri Pasika…
- Mwarimu wa Kaminuza Y’U Rwanda Uherutse Gupfa ‘Yagiraga’ Umuvuduko W’Amaraso
Trending
-
Politics12 seconds ago
How Prime Minister Jean Kambanda Poisoned Academicians
-
Business4 days ago
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
-
Business5 days ago
Amid Recession, Sub-Saharan Africa Poised For Recovery: Digital Technologies Key To Driving Future Of Work
-
Crime4 days ago
Police Hands Over 32 Recovered Tower Batteries To IHS Rwanda
-
Business2 days ago
British Firm Tullow Oil Risks Losing Oil Concession In Kenya
-
Crime2 days ago
Burundi’s Drunk Colonel Shoots Dead Waiter
-
Religion1 day ago
World’s Christians Celebrate Easter Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic
-
Business4 days ago
ZIGAMA CSS Records Rwf13.7B Net Profit