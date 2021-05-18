Politics
Tanzania Makes U-turn Recommends Covid-19 Vaccinations
After an entire year cruising on an opposite course, Tanzania has suddenly made a U-turn and now accepted to vaccinate its population against Corona virus.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently formed a special committee to evaluate and monitor Covid 19 pandemic. This 12-man committee has advised her government to procure covid-19 vaccines.
According to reliable details, this committee has made 19 recommendations to tackle the further spread of the novel coronavirus in Tanzania.
Prof Said Aboud the chairman of this special committee, said ” we recommended that Tanzania provide information on the presence of the disease as well as take steps to strengthen all preventive measures to curb the threat of the third wave of virus.”
Under these recommendations, priority is given to health workers, civil servants, religious leaders and pilgrims, the elderly, the chronically ill, security forces and those traveling abroad.
Prof Aboud said the committee advises the government continue monitoring the situation as it leads towards allowing Tanzanians to freely vaccinates against Covid 19 using WHO endorsed vaccines.
“The committee advises the government using its institutions continue and move to allow free vaccines using jabs listed by the WHO, because the vaccines are effective and safe since they are scientifically proven.”
‘Despite these proposals, the National Immunization Technical Advisory Groups (NITAG) and Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) should continue to be involved in providing advice and control of the vaccine,” he said.
He said since the outbreak of Covid 19 in March 2020, Tanzania has been hit by two major waves and now due to the trend of the pandemic in other countries, there is a threat of a third wave.
Kagame, Tshisekedi Agree to Strengthen Security
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and his Congolese counterpart Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo have agreed on jointly strengthening security in their countries.
The two leaders met in Paris, France on the sidelines of the International Conference on Sudan and the Summit on Financing African Economies.
According to the Congolese Presidency, this tête-à-tête is part of the exchanges initiated by President Tshisekedi with his counterparts to better prepare the African Union’s plea at the summit on the financing of African economies which is taking place today (Tuesday) at the Grand Palais Éphémère.
Asked about the state of siege decreed in one of the provinces bordering Rwanda, Paul Kagame said he supported all initiatives aimed at restoring peace in the DRC.
“We welcome this initiative taken by the DRC authorities and we will do what is in our power to make it successful,” President Kagame replied.
In the process, the President of Rwanda reassured that Rwanda will be alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo for initiatives aimed at strengthening security in the East.
“We will also be alongside the DRC for all the initiatives put in place to strengthen security in the east of its territory, which borders our country,” President Kagame added.
In addition, President Kagame stressed that he can only support any initiative likely to pacify the sub-region.
“We can only support anything that, in terms of security but also economically, helps stabilize and pacify the African Great Lakes sub-region. It is a necessity for everyone’s development, ” said President Kagame.
It should be recalled than on May 6, DRCs North Kivu and Ituri provinces effectively came under rule by martial law.
The Congolese President called on the people of the two provinces “to cooperate closely with the military authorities deployed by denouncing enemies of the people and complicity at whatever level” with those perpetrating violence.
Eastern Congo with population of 20 million people, borders Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi. This region hosts at least 120 armed groups.
United States, United Nations Working on Gaza Ceasefire
The United States and the United Nations said they were working for a Gaza ceasefire when they briefed a special Security Council meeting that convened virtually, as Hamas barraged Israel with rockets for the seventh-day in a row and the IDF launched counter strikes.
“The US has been working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to try to bring an end to this conflict,” Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 15 member UNSC.
She spoke as US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr was in the region to help broker a ceasefire.
He met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
The White House has also been involved, Thomas-Greenfield said. US President Joe Biden spoke with Netanyahu and Blinken spoke with senior Israeli, Palestinian and regional leaders.
Those efforts come on top of the Egyptian and Qatari envoys who have been in direct contact with Hamas.
“The United States remains intensively engaged with Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials, as well as the Special Coordinator and his team – all of whom are working to define and establish conditions for a sustainable calm,” she said.
Thomas-Greenfield explained that the US is “prepared to lend our support and good offices should the parties seek a ceasefire, because we believe Israelis and Palestinians equally have a right to live in safety and security. The current violence has deprived both communities of this basic right,” she said.
She called for an end to the Hamas rocket fire and said she was “concerned about the ongoing inter-communal violence within mixed communities in Israel.”
“We urge all parties to avoid actions that undermine a peaceful future. This includes avoiding incitement, violent attacks, and terrorist acts, as well as evictions – including in east Jerusalem – demolitions, and settlement construction east of the 1967 lines.
And critically, all parties need to uphold and respect the historic status quo at the holy sites,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the “United Nations is actively engaging all sides towards an immediate ceasefire. The hostilities have already caused unconscionable death, immense suffering and damage to vital infrastructure,” Guterres said.
He spoke as Hamas barraged Israel with rockets for the seventh-day in a row and the IDF launched counter strikes.
“I am appalled by the increasingly large numbers of Palestinian civilian casualties, including many women and children, from Israeli strikes in Gaza. I also deplore Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza,” Guterres said.
He added that he was also concerned by violent clashes between Israeli security forces in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as well as the rioting within sovereign Israel between Jewish and Arab citizens.
“I am also deeply concerned by violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, where some Palestinian families are under threat of eviction,” he stated.
“In Israel, violence by vigilante-style groups and mobs has added a further horrendous dimension to an already deteriorating crisis. Leaders on all sides have a responsibility to curb inflammatory rhetoric and calm the rising tensions,” Guterres said.
The special meeting also included representatives from Egypt and Jordan were at the meeting, as were those from Israel and the PA.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki accused Israel of war crimes and called on the UNSC to hold Israel accountable for its actions, including through an arms embargo or the suspension of relations with Israel.
Israel “has claimed the rights to security it denies us. Why not put yourself in our shoes? What would you do if your country was under occupation and your people were massacred?” he said.
“How many Palestinians killed is enough for a condemnation, what is the threshold for outrage?” he asked as he pointed to an incident in which nine members of one family were killed.
“Israel is not only a military power, it is a nuclear power,’ he said. Israel is protected by an Iron dome, but the Palestinians have no safe place to go, it is the Palestinian citizens who needs protection and compassion,” he said.
Ex-Tanzania President, Mwinyi’s Testimony On Rwanda Genocide
The 1994 genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda that left nearly a million people dead, is one of the events that Tanzania’s former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi (pictured above) will never forget, reports the Citizen newspaper.
The retired leader, 96, popularly known as Mzee Rukhsa, made efforts to find a lasting solution between the warring factions, but the situation continued to worsen when the Rwandan and Burundian presidents were assassinated few hours after attending a reconciliation session in Arusha.
In his memoir: ‘Mzee Rukhsa: Safari ya Maisha Yangu’, Kiswahili for ‘Mzee Rukhsa: The Journey of My Life’, he says he will never forget Wednesday April 6, 1994, a day on which he led the meeting of regional leaders to discuss peace and security amid tensions in Burundi and Rwanda.
“The meeting was a continuation of our efforts to reconcile Rwandans, especially the government led by President Juvenal Habyarimana on the one hand and the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) on the other,” he said.
The memoir states that among the leaders who attended the meeting were President Habyarimana of Rwanda and President Cyprien Ntaryamira of Burundi who each flew to Arusha with Habyarimana offering a lift to Tanzania’s ambassador to Rwanda Saleh Tambwe.
On their way back home after the meeting, Mwinyi writes, President Habyarimana, whose flight was of high-speed decided to offer a lift to the President of Burundi, Ntaryamira, whose plane was slow, in a situation that they could not accommodate Ambassador Tambwe back to Kigali.
“This was the luckiest day for our ambassador to Rwanda, as the plane carrying the two presidents was shot down and exploded when it was about to land at Kigali airport. Everyone on board died,” Mzee Rukhsa writes.
Mwinyi says, at the meeting aimed at resolving the issue, President Habyarimana assured them that he would go to implement the Arusha agreement, including the swearing-in of the transitional government, but little did he know that his days were drawing to a close.
“The deaths of these presidents shocked me personally, as well as the entire government and Tanzanians. We were traumatized, saddened and deeply distressed. I announced three days of national mourning for the presidents and sent condolences to the families of the deceased as well as the governments and the peoples of those two countries,” explains Mwinyi.
He says deaths occur, including accidental or intentional deaths, but it is uncommon to hear of two presidents, neighbours, dying together and for Tanzania, it was the first time for guests at the presidential level, friends and neighbours to die after leaving Tanzania.
“The saddest thing is that both presidents were in our country looking for a solution to end the killings that were going on in their countries and bring peace, harmony, and cooperation among all citizens…,” he explains.
He goes on to say that although induced genocide had begun slowly in the past, the death of President Habyarimana was a source of the genocide in Rwanda.
“In a blink of an eye, a wave of refugees from Rwanda to Tanzania, some with serious injuries started. I went to Ngara where I witnessed hundreds of bodies floating in River Kagera, some with shocking injuries caused by swords, spears,” recalls Mzee Mwinyi.
Also, he narrates witnessing the bodies of wives and husbands married to Tutsis and Hutu who were seen as traitors and killed by being stabbed with a spear together.
“It was dreadful. At the Rusumo Bridge on the Tanzania-Rwanda border, I witnessed an estimated 10,000 refugees crossing the border into Tanzania every one hour. The United Nations acknowledged that this was the largest and fastest growing number of refugees from one country to another in Africa,” reads the memoir.
According to the UN figures, he says, on April 28, 1994 alone, 280,000 refugees entered Tanzania from Rwanda where most of them reached Ngara District which had a population of about 170,000, meaning, for every single citizen there were two refugees.
All the visitors, according to Mwinyi, needed food, water, shelter, toilets and so on.
However, he says, suddenly the forest area turned into a desert because the refugees fell all the trees to get temporary housing materials, people’s farms were invaded, and they were harvested by starving refugees.
“I do not blame the refugees in such an environment, but the loss to the nation and our people was so huge,” he says.
He reveals that by May 1994, the Beneko Refugee Camp in Ngara had broken the record of being the largest refugee camp in the world and a daunting task for a poor country like Tanzania at the time.
“I’m not sure if a rich country would have suddenly accepted the burden of that level of refugees. But in Tanzania, especially in the time of Mwalimu Nyerere, we built a reputation for hospitality for refugees, and it is in fact our habit to be hospitable to foreigners,” notes Mzee Mwinyi.
President Habyarimana and President Ntaryamira were both Hutu, he says, their deaths were celebrated by a group of about 70 Rwandans and Burundians at the New Mwanza Hotel, they were celebrating the deaths, again at a time when the nation was still in national mourning.
In this regard, then Prime Minister John Malecela ordered their arrest, but they were later released after the Attorney General said there was no law prohibiting people from celebrating the death of another. The act gave people the impression that Tanzania was involved in the civil war in Rwanda, explains Mwinyi.
“The truth is that my government was neutral and we tried to remain silent not because we supported the killing of Tutsis and Hutu who were seen as traitors, but because I was the mediator of their disputes.”
He notes that some of the statements made by individuals, not on behalf of the government, and the government’s silence angered the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Nyerere, who apparently believed the government had a side.
“On Tuesday, July 1, 1994, Mwalimu Nyerere convened a press conference and strongly condemned us in government that we were undermining Tanzania’s reputation as a defender of freedom and human rights.
He said the Rwandan genocide was planned and carried out deliberately and that there was documentary evidence and he wanted us to strongly stand against the genocide,” he disclo Mwinyi says the statement from Mwalimu Nyerere hurt him a lot because he personally was not and would never defend killers and that was why when the killings worsened he went to Rusumo Bridge and witnessed hundreds of floating corpses.
“If you have seen with your own eyes the consequences of such atrocities, how will you dare to defend the perpetrators of such killings? I could not do that…,” he writes.
Mwinyi says, “He must tell the truth.” To him, who was deeply troubled by the Rwandan mediation as well as witnessing the effects of the genocide, was deeply hurt by the level of accusations levelled against him by some of his fellow countrymen.
“After the Father of the Nation criticized our government on the issue of Rwanda and the explanation we gave, I thought this was over, but it was not. I finally had to convene a meeting with the elders of Dar es Salaam on August 4, 1994 to try again to put this matter right, alongside other issues,” he explains.
At the meeting, he says, he had to strictly remind people that the relations between Tanzania and Rwanda did not start with the second phase government, but existed before, during and after the late Habyarimana seized power in 1973.
The Citizen Tanzania
