East-Africa
Tanzania Hailed For Regional Integration Efforts
The East African Community (EAC) hails the United Republic of Tanzania for her extensive contribution towards deepening regional integration and in turn increasing intra-EAC trade and development opportunities, as the country marks 60 years since independence.
As one of the three founding Partner States of the Community, Tanzania plays an integral role in the region, serving as one of the three original Partner States of the EAC who signed the Treaty establishing the EAC on 30th November 1999, which entered into force on 7th July, 2000.
EAC Secretary General, Hon. (Dr.) Peter Mathuki, underscored Tanzania’s critical role in the region, as she serves as the host of the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.
“We hail the Republic of Tanzania for steering growth and development in the country and also fostering peace and security. It is this stability that has created a conducive operating environment for the EAC and its Organs, with their home in the United Republic of Tanzania,” said Dr. Mathuki.
“The city of Arusha in Tanzania is the permanent seat of the East African Community Secretariat, the executive Organ of the Community, and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), the legislative Organ of the Community,” added Dr. Mathuki, adding that Arusha was also the temporary seat of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), the judicial Organ of the Community.
The country also hosts the East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC), which is based in the island nation of Zanzibar.
Tanzania continues to benefit from regional integration of the EAC. In 2020, Tanzania’s total trade with EAC Partner States amounted to US$1,136.9 million, higher than US$1,003.6 million in 2019. Tanzania has been recording trade balance surpluses since 2016, reflecting Tanzania’s increase in exports to other Partner States.
Most of the country’s exports to the region were destined to Kenya, followed by Rwanda and Uganda. It’s main exports to other Partner States include cereals particularly rice and maize; cattle, edible vegetables (mostly onions); residues and waste, paper and paper products, coffee, tea and spices. On the import side, Tanzania significant imports were from Kenya and Uganda. Most of the imported goods were soap and soap products; pharmaceutical products, plastic items, sugar confectionery and electric equipment.
Further, in 2020, the total trade for the EAC region stood at US$51,915 million from US$55,278.2 million in 2019, a 6.08 percent drop. In the same period, total EAC exports rose by 3.15 percent to US$16,257 million from US$15,938 million in 2019.
President Samia Suluhu’s stance on improving bilateral relations has also seen increase in Intra EAC trade in the last 9 months she has been in office.
As a signatory to the Customs Union, the country has contributed to the promotion of efficiency in production within the Community. It has also enhanced domestic, cross border and foreign investment in the Community.
Further, the establishment of the EAC Single Customs Territory has aided in facilitating faster clearance and movement of cargo from the port of entry to the destination.
Dr. Mathuki also acknowledged the critical role played by Tanzania peace and security in East Africa., adding that the country’s role had been crucial in the area of Conflict Prevention ,Management and Resolution:
“Tanzania has been the home of Burundian and other refugees for a long time. Mwalimu Nyerere was at the heart of the conclusion of the Arusha Accord which brought stability to Burundi in 2000 and again through the Late President Mkapa’s facilitation promoted Inter-Burundi dialogue between 2015 and 2019, an initiative that resulted in peaceful elections in 2020 that saw restoration of democracy and peace. The peaceful conclusion of the 2020 election has led to the commencement of the peaceful return of Burundian refugees, a process that is still underway,” said the Secretary General.
Dr. Mathuki singled out maritime security as an area where Tanzania had made an immense contribution especially on the Indian Ocean.
“Tanzania has the longest coastline in the EAC Region. Tanzania has through working with other coastal states, supported the process of combating piracy and other maritime offences that has ultimately led to the restoration of security in the Indian Ocean. Through her security interventions and partnership with other like minded states, large quantities of narcotics have been seized and destroyed and traffickers arrested and subjected to the legal system,” said the SG.
“On efforts to combat terrorism. Tanzania has directly contributed to stability in eastern DRC where it is part of the AU Rapid Intervention Brigade that decimated M23 rebel group and again in Mozambique as part of the SADC intervention team involved in the ongoing process of uprooting Ansar al Sunna in the northern region of the southern African country,” said Dr. Mathuki.
On efforts to control the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALW), Dr. Mathuki said that Tanzania was a signatory to the Nairobi Protocol on SALW and has been central in ensuring that the initiatives aimed at combating proliferation of SALW are implemented as part of a broader effort to ensure that only governments retain arms through both demand and supply reduction efforts.
The Secretary General pointed Tanzania’s efforts in contributing to security on Lake Victoria in cooperation with the twin lacustrine states of Kenya and Uganda.
“Lake Victoria is a big shared economic asset for the region whose security is strategically important for the region. To ensure safety and security, Tanzania that has 56% of the lake, has in partnership with Kenya and Uganda continued to ensure safety and security in the lake for the interest of the people who depend on the lake for navigation and livelihood,” said Dr. Mathuki.
Under the Common Market Protocol, the United Republic of Tanzania was the first Partner State to successfully implement the two-year set timeline for phasing out the old generation machine -readable national passports. The country commenced the issuance of the EA e-Passport on 31st January, 2018 and completed the phase-out in record time on 1st January, 2020.
“The 38th Extra-Ordinary Council of Ministers noted that the earlier set two phase-out programme had not been sufficient for all Partner States to complete the phase-out programme and extended the programme duration for two years from with effect September 2019 which ended in September 2021. In this regard, the 41st Ordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, held on 29th November, 2021 commended the United Republic of Tanzania for this achievement,” said Dr. Mathuki.
East-Africa
President Kagame in Tanzania For Independence Anniversary
President Paul Kagame on Wednesday flew to neighbouring Tanzania to attend the country’s 61th independence anniversary usually celebrated on December 9.
Tanzania received its independence from the British in 1961 of Tanganyika which later merged with Zanzibar in 1964 to become Tanzania.
Tanzania’s independence movement started in 1954 and was led by Julius Nyerere, who co-founded the “Tanganyika African National Union (TANU)”. He was educated in Uganda and Scotland and began voicing his anti-colonial, Africanist political agenda when he returned to his country.
Nyerere was inspired by the non-violent independence movement waged by Mahatma Gandhi in India and advocated for a similar resistance in Tanganyika. He was instrumental in uniting several tribal factions over the region to launch a united front against the British.
Elected to the General Council in the national elections of 1958–59, Nyerere, known as teacher or ‘Mwalimu’ in Swahili because of his teaching career, became the first President of an independent Tanganyika in 1961.
It became a Republic the next year and merged with Zanzibar in 1964 after they overthrew the Sultan of Zanzibar. This is when the name of the country changed to Tanzania.
He was also a socialist who laid down state-ownership policies for services and community ownership for farms. When his plans failed to make Tanzania self-reliant, he became the first African leader to voluntarily resign from office.
He remains a respected figure in the region because of his ethical principles. Incidentally, the current ruling party, which is also the only party to have ruled the country, ‘Chama Cha Mapinduzi’, is an extension of TANU after it merged with the Afro-Shirazi party of Zanzibar.
Currently, most of the Zanzibar archipelago remains a semi-autonomous region of the country with a flag that is a variation of the flag of Tanzania.
East-Africa
DRC Could Soon Be Confirmed As New EAC Member
East Africans are about to receive Democratic Republic of Congo as a new member of the regional bloc previously composed of six nations.
According to details, the latest report of the compliance verification team is scheduled to be examined by the heads of state in the region.
During the 44th extraordinary meeting held on November 22 of ministers responsible for the affairs of the East African Community, they recommended that heads of state examine a report from the verification team.
The report observed, among other things, the institutional frameworks in place, legal frameworks, policies, projects and programs, areas of cooperation with other EAC partner states and the DRC’s expectations vis-à-vis of its membership of the Community.
Issues relating to peace and security, language and legal systems are among the areas that will be taken into account for a strategic path to follow in the negotiations.
“The DRC’s population of around 90 million has the potential to help expand market and investment opportunities. With the DRC, the Community will open the corridor from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, as well as from north to south, thus expanding the region’s economic potential ”, says EAC General Secretary Dr Peter Mathuki.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the second largest country on the continent. The DRC shares its borders with five of the EAC states: Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan.
The new EAC recruit also brings in his luggage, his share of insecurity mainly in the east of the country. Several national and regional rebel groups have taken up residence in this part of the country which has been plagued by insecurity for more than a decade.
East-Africa
Uganda Airforce strikes ADF Bases in DRC
Allied Democratic Front ADF rebels have suffered aerial bombardment and artillery fire power from Uganda and Congolese forces, local media in DRC said.
“This morning, we launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies,” the Ugandan army said.
However, Patrick Muyaya the Congolese Government spokesman has denied presence of Ugandan troops on DRC territory. “the Ugandan army is not on Congolese soil.”
Yet the spokesperson of the Ugandan army said Tuesday, November 30 that the armed forces of their country have launched military air operations jointly with the FARDC. He specifies that the two forces “launched air strikes” against the positions of the ADF.
This intervention comes after President Félix Tshisekedi “granted” the Ugandan army authorization to enter the territory of the DRC to “fight against armed groups, in particular the Ugandan rebels of the ADF”.
President Tshisekedi is dedicated to restoring order and peace in troubled Eastern region of DRC that has for decades suffered attacks from foreign rebel groups.
To achieve this objective, Patrick Muyaya warns that “it is within this framework that we work on a regular basis, with the Armies of neighboring countries. we exchange intelligence information on a regular basis.”
“Today we all face the same threat called Allied Democratic Forces (Adf). You have seen that on November 16, they struck in the middle of Kampala (Ugandan capital) and they strike regularly in the DRC ”, he concludes.
