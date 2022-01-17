Business
Tanzania, Burundi to Jointly Build U$900m Railway
Burundi and Tanzania are scheduled to jointly seek financing for construction of a standard gauge railway (SGR) line linking the two countries.
According to details, the two countries on Sunday inked a deal worth U$900 million to construct a 282-kilometre railway connecting from Tanzanian town of Uvinza to Burundi’s capital Gitega.
This ambitious memorandum of understanding was signed by Finance and transport ministers from the two countries in the western Tanzanian town of Kigoma.
Tanzania Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said the two governments will jointly seek financing for the railway. He hinted that the final cost “will likely not exceed $900 million.” He didn’t provide details on the source of financing.
From early 2013 Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania had expressed joint interest in building an interstate railway line linking the three countries. However, the intermittent politics of the region completely changed their plans.
For example Kenya was already building a SGR line and was expected to reach the Ugandan border from which Uganda would do its part linking up to Rwanda border.
Kampala decided to fund construction of the Tororo-Gulu Pakwach line first because of the big economic interests the country has in South Sudan. This technically placed Rwanda in a long waiting mode.
“Uganda wants to consider South Sudan because it is a bigger market, and this will definitely delay the Uganda-Rwanda line,” a Rwanda government official said then in 2015.
In August 2013, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda signed a tripartite agreement to fast-track the development of the SGR. Kenyan Ministry of Transport officials had said that Uganda’s priority was on the segment from Malaba to Kampala, followed by the northern segment from Tororo to Pakwach through Gulu because of business interest in South Sudan.
In 2015, the politics within Burundi turned messy as hundreds of thousands fled the country to neighbouring countries. The mess was brewed by President Pierre Nkurunziza seeking another term in office which violated the constitution.
Relations between Rwanda and Burundi also soured as both countries accused each other of sabortage. four years later in 2019, Rwanda and Uganda also faced off as both accused each other of supporting enemies.
Rwanda shutdown its border with Uganda and both countries have failed to reach a mediated agreement to cool off their anger. This shaky political situation has affected the construction of standard gauge railway (SGR) as previously planned.
Uganda Suffers Abnormally High Fuel Prices
A litre of petrol in Uganda has reached U$ 3.41 (appx Rwf3,410) following a 2-weeks long strike staged by trailer trucks at Malaba border with neighbouring Kenya.
Tensions is rising across Uganda as panicky motorists rush to horde petrol and diesel as they anticipate tough times ahead.
Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development said in a statement late Friday the fuel shortage in the country is due to the interruption in the supply chain at the common border with Kenya where transit truck drivers were protesting charging them for Covid-19 tests.
“The government is doing everything possible to prioritize the handling of petroleum products at the borders to ensure build up in stock levels in the country,” the statement said.
The ministry warned dealers that fuel prices should not exceed U$1.4 per litre.
According to ministry figures Uganda is a net importer of petroleum products with an average current daily consumption of 6.5 million litres.
The ministry also said the shortage is partly due to the full opening up of the economy which increased the consumption levels.
Uganda government announced on Dec. 31 that the country’s economy is fully reopened after some sectors remained closed since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020.
The statement said the supply has resumed after Uganda’s ministry of health resolved to test the truck drivers free of charge instead of the 30 U.S. dollar cost.
Organised Criminal Gangs Target Avocado Farmers
Avocado farmers in the East African region should stay alert and also invest heavily in security of their farms to prevent criminal trespassers whose main intention is to loot avocados.
Not all avocado breeds are of interest to this organised criminal cartel- the Hass avocados are their target.
For example Hass avocados from just one tree can fetch over up to U$600. By best farming practices and standards, it is recommended that one hectare accommodates approximately 400 trees. Therefore a farmer can fetch U$240,000 from one hectare in single harvest.
US and Europe markets are the biggest destination of Hass avocados.
Kenya overtook South Africa last year to become Africa’s top avocado exporter.
Zeroing in on Rwanda, official statistics indicate that the country exported 840,672Kg of avocadoes which generated U$840,570 during 2019/2020 fiscal year. Rwanda boasts of 141, 130 metric tons of avocados total production margin per year but most of this is composed of varieties unfit for export.
However, Rwandan farmers are increasingly venturing into Hass avocados variety among other export varieties.
For Kenya, avocado farming is highly developed as farmers aggressively compete to supply the wide market abroad. Avocados tend to be harvested in Kenya between February and October – but the thieves have been targeting the immature fruit.
In an effort to clamp down on the black market, the authorities have imposed a ban on exporting avocados from November until the end of January. Farmers are having to harvest early in order to save their crop from the avocado cartels.
According to Kenya’s trade ministry, Kenyans farmers earned U$132million from avocados last year from exporting about 10% of the harvested crop.
Kenya’s Firm Basra Textiles Opens Factory in Zanzibar
Kenya’s firm Basra Textiles Ltd is setting up a U$51.3 million factory in Zanzibar as it targets to get a pie of the regions clothes market.
It is hoped that the factory, which was launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan this week, will give a new impetus to Tanzania’s textile industry, which has the potential to become a significant sourcing location for foreign buyers.
With the factory at Chunguni area in Zanzibar, Basra Textiles is targeting export markets across East and Central Africa, its company chief executive officer, Ahmed Othman, said on Tuesday.
The global textile industry was estimated at around $920 billion in 2018, and it was projected to reach approximately $1,230 billion by 2024, available global data show.
Tanzania, which also enjoys duty-free market access to the United States through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) as well as to the European Union, is unfortunately importing most of its textile requirements mainly from China, India, Pakistan and Korea among others, official data show.
The country’s few locally-processed fabrics (Kitenge and Kanga) are used by domestic users and exported to neighbouring countries of Kenya, Rwanda, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as to China.
Thus, with Agoa and EU arrangements, Basra Textiles Lis also seriously eying the EU and the US markets.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which officially came into effect on January 1, this year, also offers new markets for Basra Textiles.
This is because apart from facilitating the movement of capital and people, and taking steps to create an Africa-wide Customs union, the AfCFTA also compels member states to slash 90 percent of tariffs on goods traded within the area.
Mr Othman said the factory will be implemented in three phases whereby upon its completion by 2024, it would provide direct employment to a total of 1,600 people.
“It will produce 250,000 metres of polyester per day, translating into seven million metres per month,” he said.
He said apart from Khanga and Kitenge, the company will also produce bedding among others.
“We target to sell our products in the US, EAC, Central Africa and Europe,” he said.
He said the first phase involves maintenance and repairing of buildings as well as installation of machinery while the second phase was to buy cotton and later produce fabric.
The third phase will involve the construction of a tailoring factory and the fixing of 500 tailoring machines.
It is at that phase that production of clothes will start and the number of jobs created by the factory will rise, Mr Othman said.
